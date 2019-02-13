DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Miscellaneous

Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Criminal charges to be filed against former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda



14-Feb-2019 / 00:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Criminal charges to be filed against former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda



Berlin, February 14, 2019 - Previous ad hoc announcement (February 11, 2019) of Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Company") mentioned mismanagement during the tenure of former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda. After further detailed examination of the situation of the company by current management and legal team, evidence was gathered to constitute criminal charges to be filed against former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda. The full charges will be filed without delay against Mr. Svoboda on the suspicion of several crimes, amongst others breach of trust and balance sheet manipulation. It is expected that the misconduct will lead or already led to considerable extraordinary expenses. Further and detailed information regarding the extent of the damage done to the company will be independently confirmed. Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate

CEO Contacts Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate

Tel: +41 (0)22 363 66 40

investor.relations@elanix-bt.com About Elanix



Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing.



Forward-looking statements



This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. 14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

