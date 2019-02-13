Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Criminal charges to be filed against former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda
Berlin, February 14, 2019 - Previous ad hoc announcement (February 11, 2019) of Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Company") mentioned mismanagement during the tenure of former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda. After further detailed examination of the situation of the company by current management and legal team, evidence was gathered to constitute criminal charges to be filed against former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda. The full charges will be filed without delay against Mr. Svoboda on the suspicion of several crimes, amongst others breach of trust and balance sheet manipulation. It is expected that the misconduct will lead or already led to considerable extraordinary expenses. Further and detailed information regarding the extent of the damage done to the company will be independently confirmed.
About Elanix
Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing.
