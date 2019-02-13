Log in
Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Criminal charges to be filed against former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda

02/13/2019 | 06:50pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Miscellaneous
Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Criminal charges to be filed against former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda

14-Feb-2019 / 00:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Criminal charges to be filed against former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda

Berlin, February 14, 2019 - Previous ad hoc announcement (February 11, 2019) of Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Company") mentioned mismanagement during the tenure of former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda. After further detailed examination of the situation of the company by current management and legal team, evidence was gathered to constitute criminal charges to be filed against former CEO Tomas J. Svoboda. The full charges will be filed without delay against Mr. Svoboda on the suspicion of several crimes, amongst others breach of trust and balance sheet manipulation. It is expected that the misconduct will lead or already led to considerable extraordinary expenses. Further and detailed information regarding the extent of the damage done to the company will be independently confirmed.

Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate
CEO

Contacts

Elanix Biotechnologies AG
Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate
Tel: +41 (0)22 363 66 40
investor.relations@elanix-bt.com

About Elanix

Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing.

Forward-looking statements

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG
Stadthausbrücke 1-3
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +41 22 363 66 40
Fax: +41 22 363 66 41
E-mail: info@elanix-bt.com
Internet: www.elanixbiotechnologies.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4
WKN: A0WMJQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

775779  14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=775779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
