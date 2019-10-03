Log in
Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/03/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
03.10.2019 / 10:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elanix Biotechnologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 30, 2019 German: http://elanixbiotechnologies.ch/financial-reports English: http://elanixbiotechnologies.ch/financial-reports


03.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG
c/o Frankfurt, Hanauer Landstrasse 291 B (BC GmbH)
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.elanixbiotechnologies.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

884965  03.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
