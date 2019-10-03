DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.10.2019 / 10:34

Elanix Biotechnologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019: Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 30, 2019 German: http://elanixbiotechnologies.ch/financial-reports English: http://elanixbiotechnologies.ch/financial-reports

