Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Elanix Biotechnologies AG: NOMINATION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, THE VICE CHAIRMAN AND MEMBERS OF THE BOARD.



18-Apr-2019

ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: NOMINATION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, THE VICE CHAIRMAN AND MEMBERS OF THE BOARD.

Berlin, April 18 2019 - The Supervisory Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Company", "Elanix") has nominated by juridical order Professor Zhanfeng Cui and Anja Silling to become members of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

Today, the Supervisory Board of Elanix has nominated Anja Silling to become the Chairman of the Board and Fang Bao, an existing member of the board, to be the Vice Chairman.

Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate

CEO