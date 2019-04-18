Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Elanix Biotechnologies AG    ELN   DE000A0WMJQ4

ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG

(ELN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elanix Biotechnologies AG: NOMINATION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, THE VICE CHAIRMAN AND MEMBERS OF THE BOARD.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Elanix Biotechnologies AG: NOMINATION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, THE VICE CHAIRMAN AND MEMBERS OF THE BOARD.

18-Apr-2019 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: NOMINATION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, THE VICE CHAIRMAN AND MEMBERS OF THE BOARD.

Berlin, April 18 2019 - The Supervisory Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Company", "Elanix") has nominated by juridical order Professor Zhanfeng Cui and Anja Silling to become members of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

Today, the Supervisory Board of Elanix has nominated Anja Silling to become the Chairman of the Board and Fang Bao, an existing member of the board, to be the Vice Chairman.

Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate
CEO

18-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG
Stadthausbrücke 1-3
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +41 22 363 66 40
Fax: +41 22 363 66 41
E-mail: info@elanix-bt.com
Internet: www.elanixbiotechnologies.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4
WKN: A0WMJQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 801589

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

801589  18-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=801589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG
03:35aELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Nomination of the chairman of the supervisory board,..
EQ
2017ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : capital increase successfully placed, gross issuing ..
PU
2017ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
PU
2017ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES : initiates a cash capital increase from authorized capit..
PU
2017ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : CEO informs about planned cash capital increase with..
PU
More news
Chart ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Elanix Biotechnologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas J. Svoboda Chief Executive Officer
Jürgen Ferdinand Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Egon Minar Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Abigael de Buys Roessingh Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Voigt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG0.37%11
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC13.89%26 933
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 421
LONZA GROUP17.79%22 180
INCYTE CORPORATION21.06%16 494
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.35.37%12 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About