Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Elanix Biotechnologies AG    ELN   DE000A0WMJQ4

ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG

(ELN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:00am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.08.2019 / 16:58
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elanix Biotechnologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: December 31, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: December 31, 2018 German: http://elanixbiotechnologies.ch/financial-reports English: http://elanixbiotechnologies.ch/financial-reports


19.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG
c/o Frankfurt, Hanauer Landstrasse 291 B (BC GmbH)
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.elanixbiotechnologies.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

859621  19.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=859621&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG
11:00aELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
07/26ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
07/22ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
06/25ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Correction of a release from 20/06/2019 according to..
EQ
06/20ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
05/13ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Criminal charges have been filed against the former ..
EQ
04/1818-04-2019ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Nomination of the chairman of the supervis..
PU
04/18ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Nomination of the chairman of the supervisory board,..
EQ
2017ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : capital increase successfully placed, gross issuing ..
PU
2017ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 10,7 M
Chart ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Elanix Biotechnologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,32  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas J. Svoboda Chief Executive Officer
Jürgen Ferdinand Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Egon Minar Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Abigael de Buys Roessingh Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Voigt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG-3.65%12
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.61%29 805
LONZA GROUP34.43%25 750
INCYTE CORPORATION30.71%17 337
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 155
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION89.89%15 308
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group