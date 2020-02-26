Log in
ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
02/26 04:04:29 pm
63.8 USD   -3.55%
06:34pELASTIC N : 8-k
PU
05:34pELASTIC : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:29pELASTIC N.V. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Elastic N : 8-K

02/26/2020 | 06:34pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 26, 2020

Elastic N.V.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

The Netherlands

001-38675

Not Applicable

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation)

Identification Number)

800 West El Camino Real, Suite 350

Mountain View, California 94040

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650) 458-2620

N/A

(Former name or former address if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange of which registered

Ordinary Shares, €0.01 Par Value

ESTC

The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 26, 2020, Elastic N.V. issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit are "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Exhibits

Exhibit

Description

99.1

Press Release dated February 26, 2020.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: February 26, 2020

ELASTIC N.V.

By: /s/ Janesh Moorjani

Name:

Janesh Moorjani

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 99.1

Elastic N.V. Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue of $113.2 million, Up 60% year-over-year (61% in constant currency)

SaaS Revenue of $25.1 million, Up 114% year-over-year (118% in constant currency)

Calculated Billings of $122.9 million, Up 54% year-over-year (56% in constant currency)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, February 26, 2020 --Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced strong results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended January 31, 2020).

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $113.2 million, an increase of 60% year-over-year, or 61% on a constant currency basis.
  • SaaS revenue was $25.1 million, an increase of 114% year-over-year, or 118% on a constant currency basis.
  • Calculated billings was $122.9 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year, or 56% on a constant currency basis.
  • Deferred revenue was $209.8 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year.
  • GAAP operating loss was $42.3 million; GAAP operating margin was -37%.
  • Non-GAAPoperating loss was $20.2 million; non-GAAP operating margin was -18%.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.55; non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.28.
  • Operating cash flow was -$23.2 million with free cash flow of -$24.2 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $294.1 million as of January 31, 2020.

"We're pleased with our revenue growth of 60% year-over-year in Q3," said Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and chief executive officer. "Our strategy of building enterprise search, observability, and security solutions on a single technology stack that can be deployed anywhere is clearly resonating with both users and customers."

In a separate news release issued today, the Company announced that its Chief Revenue Officer, Aaron Katz, has, based on mutual agreement and effective immediately, transitioned into an advisory role until August 1, 2020, and that it has begun a search for his successor. Justin Hoffman, Senior Vice President of Sales, who is a core member of the Company's executive leadership team and has already been leading Sales for all of the Americas and EMEA for almost seven years, will lead worldwide Sales in the near term.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Key Customer Metrics:

  • Total subscription customer count was over 10,500, compared to over 9,700 in Q2.
  • Total customer count with Annual Contract Value "ACV" greater than $100,000 was over 570, compared to over 525 in Q2.
  • Subscription revenue represented 92% of total revenue.
  • Net Expansion Rate continued to be greater than 130%.

Product Releases and Other Business Highlights:

  • Released version 7.6 of the Elastic Stack, which makes Elasticsearch queries even faster and adds more turnkey machine learning capabilities; version 7.6 also brings other improvements, including:
    • Meta engines, a new feature, that allows large companies to unify and scale their application search by searching across multiple engines.
    • New public cloud integrations that bring deeper visibility into cloud operations, and machine learning- powered log categorization for simplified log analysis, both of which drive significant value for observability use cases.
    • The generally available release of Elastic SIEM, which includes a new SIEM detection engine and rules aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base for automating threat detection and minimizing mean time to detect (MTTD).
    • Increased visibility into Microsoft Windows activity with Elastic Endpoint Security, bringing an increased level of protection to enterprises with large Windows footprints.
  • Released Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes 1.0 into general availability, giving users a seamless way of deploying, managing, and operating the Elastic Stack on Kubernetes.
  • Announced the general availability of App Search on Elastic Cloud, bringing an easy-to-use cloud experience and flexible pricing model to App Search users everywhere and extending the power of App Search to all users of the Elasticsearch Service.
  • Announced the general availability of the Elasticsearch Service on Microsoft Azure and expanded availability to Tokyo; expanded Google Cloud Platform availability to Montréal and Mumbai.
  • Held 10 successful Elastic{ON} Tour events to educate and engage with Elastic's community of users, customers, and partners in Warsaw, Denver, Atlanta,

Stockholm, Paris, Melbourne, Frankfurt, Anaheim, Madrid, and Columbus, with waitlists driven by strong demand.

  • Announced a partnership with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a non-partisan organization that provides low- and no-cost security products and services to federal election campaigns, to offer free monitored Elastic Endpoint Security to U.S. presidential and congressional campaigns during the 2020 election cycle.
  • Appointed Alison Gleeson to the Elastic Board of Directors. Gleeson is a globally recognized executive who was previously Senior Vice President of Cisco's Americas organization.
  • Welcomed Sally Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer. Jenkins is a results-driven marketing executive who was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Informatica.

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (ending April 30, 2020):

  • Total revenue is expected to be between $119 million and $120 million.
  • Non-GAAPoperating margin is expected to be between -20.5% and -19.5%.
  • Non-GAAPnet loss per share is expected to be between $0.32 and $0.30, assuming between 82 million and 83 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

For its fiscal year 2020 (ending April 30, 2020):

  • Total revenue is expected to be between $423 million and $424 million.
  • Non-GAAPoperating margin is expected to be approximately -20.5%, including approximately -2% related to the acquisition of Endgame.
  • Non-GAAPnet loss per share is expected to be between $1.13 and $1.12, assuming approximately 79 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

See the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the

potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call and Webcast

Elastic's executive management team will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. CET to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic's Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. Slides will accompany the webcast. The replay of the webcast and slides will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company that powers enterprise search, observability, and security solutions built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Elastic's financial results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of this press release titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, expected financial results for the fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2020. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ

materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue; cost of revenue; gross profit or gross margin; and operating expenses (including changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses); our ability to achieve, and maintain, future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and successfully develop new offerings; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing offerings and new offerings; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the market for our products not continuing to develop; competition from other products; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our business strategy and our plan to build our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth; the pace of change and innovation in the markets in which we participate and the competitive nature of those markets; our international expansion strategy; our service performance and security, including the resources and costs required to prevent, detect and remediate potential security breaches; our operating results and cash flows; our strategy of acquiring complementary businesses and our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our relationships with third parties, including partners; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; our ability to successfully expand in our existing markets and into new markets; sufficiency of cash to meet cash needs for at least the next 12 months; our ability to comply with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business both in the United States and internationally; the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; the impact of our acquisition of Endgame, Inc. on our operating margin; the impact of our acquisition of Endgame, Inc. on Elastic's future product offerings; and general market, political, economic and business conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10- K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward- looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Anthony Luscri

Elastic Investor Relations ir@elastic.co

(650) 695-1055

Lisa Boughner

Elastic Corporate Communications lisa.boughner@elastic.co

Elastic N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

License - self-managed Subscription - self-managed and SaaS Total subscription revenue Professional services

Total revenue

Cost of revenue

Cost of license - self-managed

Cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS Total cost of revenue - subscription

Cost of professional services Total cost of revenue

Gross profit Operating expenses

Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative

Total operating expenses Operating loss

Other income (expense), net Loss before income taxes

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes Net loss

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

$

$

$

Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

14,495

$

9,406

$

36,674

$

26,850

89,703

55,180

241,593

147,781

104,198

64,586

278,267

174,631

8,983

6,249

25,730

16,423

113,181

70,835

303,997

191,054

347

96

602

290

23,196

13,941

60,832

37,012

23,543

14,037

61,434

37,302

9,862

6,387

26,983

17,266

33,405

20,424

88,417

54,568

79,776

50,411

215,580

136,486

46,119

25,850

119,779

70,163

54,829

37,196

160,860

102,252

21,096

11,151

71,472

33,342

122,044

74,197

352,111

205,757

(42,268)

(23,786)

(136,531)

(69,271)

(1,339)

1,877

1,276

2,737

(43,607)

(21,909)

(135,255)

(66,534)

674

(558)

768

934

(44,281)

$

(21,351)

$

(136,023)

$

(67,468)

(0.55)

$

(0.30)

$

(1.75)

$

(1.37)

80,737,237

70,725,336

77,713,604

49,261,240

Elastic N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

January 31,

April 30,

Assets

2020

2019

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

294,076

$

298,000

Restricted cash

2,291

2,280

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,583

and $1,411 as of January 31, 2020 and April 30, 2019, respectively

72,557

81,274

Deferred contract acquisition costs

14,885

17,215

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

34,697

30,872

Total current assets

418,506

429,641

Property and equipment, net

7,958

5,448

Goodwill

198,774

19,846

Operating lease right-of-use assets

33,814

-

Intangible assets, net

54,005

6,723

Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current

17,015

8,935

Deferred tax assets

2,205

1,748

Other assets

9,572

13,397

Total assets

$

741,849

$

485,738

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

13,098

$

4,450

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19,351

18,740

Accrued compensation and benefits

31,607

22,147

Operating lease liabilities

7,292

-

Deferred revenue

189,208

158,243

Total current liabilities

260,556

203,580

Deferred revenue, non-current

20,586

12,423

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

29,034

-

Other liabilities, non-current

13,231

6,723

Total liabilities

323,407

222,726

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0

shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020 and April 30, 2019

-

-

Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized;

81,574,811 and 73,675,083 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31,

2020 and April 30, 2019, respectively

842

754

Treasury stock

(369)

(369)

Additional paid-in capital

871,675

581,135

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(606)

(1,431)

Accumulated deficit

(453,100)

(317,077)

Total shareholders' equity

418,442

263,012

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

741,849

$

485,738

Elastic N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

January 31,

January 31,

Cash flows from operating activities

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(44,281)

$

(21,351)

$

(136,023)

$

(67,468)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in

operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

5,235

1,378

8,573

4,386

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

6,660

5,870

20,581

14,718

Non-cash operating lease cost

2,156

-

5,170

-

Stock-based compensation expense

15,588

11,111

42,775

28,015

Non-cash acquisition expense settled with shares

-

-

8,834

-

Deferred income taxes

50

(22)

(621)

888

Other

809

51

1,132

66

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of

business acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net

6,023

396

10,873

(2,228)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

(9,416)

(6,278)

(26,441)

(20,414)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,526)

(4,741)

(4,345)

(9,598)

Other assets

1,874

1,010

3,780

1,743

Accounts payable

2,900

(5,233)

7,104

(366)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(1,852)

(925)

1,520

6,730

Accrued compensation and benefits

(12,837)

404

3,377

2,070

Operating lease liabilities

(1,798)

-

(4,586)

-

Deferred revenue

9,188

9,633

33,666

37,311

Net cash used in operating activities

(23,227)

(8,697)

(24,631)

(4,147)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,007)

(1,187)

(4,237)

(2,359)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

-

(24,373)

(1,986)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,007)

(1,187)

(28,610)

(4,345)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in initial public

offering

-

-

-

269,514

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of

stock options

11,054

755

50,622

3,537

Payment of withholding taxes related to acquisition expense

settled in shares

-

-

(2,834)

-

Repurchase of early exercised options

-

-

-

(500)

Repayment of notes payable

(30)

(53)

(90)

(73)

Payment of deferred offering costs

-

(3,371)

-

(5,673)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

11,024

(2,669)

47,698

266,805

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,

and restricted cash

2,029

196

1,630

(1,432)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash

(11,181)

(12,357)

(3,913)

256,881

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

307,548

320,847

300,280

51,609

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

296,367

$

308,490

$

296,367

$

308,490

Elastic N.V.

REVENUE BY TYPE

(amounts in thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

% of

% of

% of

% of

Total

Total

Total

Total

Self-managed subscription

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

$

79,105

70%

$

52,846

74%

$

214,947

71%

$

142,564

74%

License

14,495

13%

9,406

13%

36,674

12%

26,850

14%

Subscription

64,610

57%

43,440

61%

178,273

59%

115,714

60%

SaaS

25,093

22%

11,740

17%

63,320

21%

32,067

17%

Total subscription revenue

104,198

92%

64,586

91%

278,267

92%

174,631

91%

Professional services

8,983

8%

6,249

9%

25,730

8%

16,423

9%

Total revenue

$

113,181

100%

$

70,835

100%

$

303,997

100%

$

191,054

100%

Elastic N.V.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

CALCULATED BILLINGS

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,

Total revenue

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

113,181

$

70,835

$

303,997

$

191,054

Add: Increase in total deferred revenue

9,188

9,633

33,666

37,311

Less: (Increase) decrease in unbilled

accounts receivable

535

(639)

(64)

(794)

Calculated billings

$

122,904

$

79,829

$

337,599

$

227,571

Elastic N.V.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

FREE CASH FLOW

(amounts in thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Net cash used in operating activities

$

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

Free cash flow

$

Net cash used in investing activities

$

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

Net cash used in operating activities

(as a percentage of total revenue)

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(as a percentage of total revenue)

Free cash flow margin

Three Months Ended January 31,

2020

2019

(23,227)

$

(8,697)

$

(1,007)

(1,187)

(24,234)

$

(9,884)

$

(1,007)

$

$

(1,187)

11,024

$

(2,669)

$

(21)%

(12)%

(1)%

(2)%

(21)%

(14)%

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2020

2019

(24,631)

$

(4,147)

(4,237)

(2,359)

(28,868)

$

(6,506)

(28,610)

$

(4,345)

47,698

$

266,805

(8)%

(2)%

(1)%

(1)%

(9)%

(3)%

Elastic N.V.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Gross Profit Reconciliation:

GAAP gross profit

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles

Non-GAAP gross profit

Gross Margin Reconciliation(1):

GAAP gross margin

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles

Non-GAAP gross margin

Operating Loss Reconciliation:

GAAP operating loss

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles Acquisition-related expenses

Non-GAAP operating loss

Operating Margin Reconciliation(1):

GAAP operating margin

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles Acquisition-related expenses

Non-GAAP operating margin

Net Loss Reconciliation:

GAAP net loss

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles Acquisition-related expenses

Income tax(2) Non-GAAP net loss

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted(1)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Three months ended January 31,

2020

2019

79,776

$

50,411

$

1,887

1,459

37

-

3,007

734

84,707

$

52,604

$

70.5%

71.2%

1.7%

2.1%

0.0%

0.0%

2.7%

1.0%

74.8%

74.3%

(42,268)

$

(23,786)

$

15,588

11,111

739

-

4,458

772

1,328

173

(20,155)

$

(11,730)

$

(37.3)%

(33.6)%

13.8%

15.7%

0.7%

0.0%

3.9%

1.1%

1.2%

0.2%

(17.8)%

(16.6)%

(44,281)

$

(21,351)

$

15,588

11,111

739

-

4,458

772

1,328

173

  1. (1,856)

(22,219)

$

(11,151)

$

(0.28)

$

(0.16)

$

80,737,23770,725,336

Nine months ended January 31,

2020

2019

215,580

$

136,486

4,947

2,956

457

-

4,659

2,141

225,643

$

141,583

70.9%

71.4%

1.6%

1.5%

0.2%

0.0%

1.5%

1.1%

74.2%

74.1%

(136,531)

$

(69,271)

42,775

28,015

6,648

-

6,518

2,256

17,762

780

(62,828)

$

(38,220)

(44.9)%

(36.3)%

14.1%

14.7%

2.2%

0.0%

2.1%

1.2%

5.8%

0.4%

(20.7)%

(20.0)%

(136,023)

$

(67,468)

42,775

28,015

6,648

-

6,518

2,256

17,762

780

(1,165)

(4,138)

(63,485)

$

(40,555)

(0.82)

$

(0.82)

77,713,604

49,261,240

  1. Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data.
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Elastic N.V.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Cost of revenue reconciliation:

GAAP cost of license - self-managed

$

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Non-GAAP cost of license - self -managed

$

GAAP cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS

$

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Non-GAAP cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS

$

GAAP cost of professional services

$

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1)

Non-GAAP cost of professional services

$

Operating expenses reconciliation:

GAAP research and development expense

$

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1)

Acquisition-related expenses

Non-GAAP research and development expense

$

GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Acquisition-related expenses

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

$

GAAP general and administrative expense

$

Stock-based compensation expense

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1)

Acquisition-related expenses

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$

  1. Information not meaningful for three and nine months ended January 31, 2019.

Three months ended January 31,

Nine months ended January 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

347

$

96

$

602

$

290

(347)

(96)

(602)

(290)

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

23,196

$

13,941

$

60,832

$

37,012

(1,008)

(1,095)

(2,869)

(2,188)

(21)

-

(321)

-

(2,660)

(638)

(4,057)

(1,851)

19,507

$

12,208

$

53,585

$

32,973

9,862

$

6,387

$

26,983

$

17,266

(879)

(364)

(2,078)

(768)

(16)

-

(136)

-

8,967

$

6,023

$

24,769

$

16,498

46,119

$

25,850

$

119,779

$

70,163

(6,256)

(4,604)

(17,087)

(11,386)

(238)

-

(1,886)

-

-

(173)

(34)

(521)

39,625

$

21,073

$

100,772

$

58,256

54,829

$

37,196

$

160,860

$

102,252

(4,540)

(3,471)

(13,506)

(8,085)

(335)

-

(2,816)

-

(1,451)

(38)

(1,859)

(115)

(395)

-

(508)

-

48,108

$

33,687

$

142,171

$

94,052

21,096

$

11,151

$

71,472

$

33,342

(2,905)

(1,577)

(7,235)

(5,588)

(129)

-

(1,489)

-

(933)

-

(17,220)

(259)

17,129

$

9,574

$

45,528

$

27,495

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures listed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has

limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titlednon-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to- period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

We define non-GAAP net loss per share as GAAP net loss per share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions,

amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and the tax effects related to the foregoing. We believe non-GAAP net loss per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business and selectively pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments.

Calculated Billings

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the increase in total deferred revenue as presented on or derived from our consolidated statements of cash flows less the (increase) decrease in total unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Calculated billings exclude deferred revenue and unbilled accounts receivable acquired through acquisitions. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent multi-year in advance, quarterly in advance, monthly in advance, monthly in arrears or upon delivery. Our management uses calculated billings to understand and evaluate our near term cash flows and operating results.

Constant Currency

We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

Disclaimer

Elastic NV published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 23:33:11 UTC
