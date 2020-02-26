Elastic N : 8-K 0 02/26/2020 | 06:34pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8‑K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 26, 2020 Elastic N.V. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) The Netherlands 001-38675 Not Applicable (State or other jurisdiction (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation) Identification Number) 800 West El Camino Real, Suite 350 Mountain View, California 94040 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650) 458-2620 N/A (Former name or former address if changed since last report.) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange of which registered Ordinary Shares, €0.01 Par Value ESTC The New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒ Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On February 26, 2020, Elastic N.V. issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit are "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibits Exhibit Description 99.1 Press Release dated February 26, 2020. SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Dated: February 26, 2020 ELASTIC N.V. By: /s/ Janesh Moorjani Name: Janesh Moorjani Title: Chief Financial Officer Exhibit 99.1 Elastic N.V. Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Q3 Revenue of $113.2 million, Up 60% year-over-year (61% in constant currency) SaaS Revenue of $25.1 million, Up 114% year-over-year (118% in constant currency) Calculated Billings of $122.9 million, Up 54% year-over-year (56% in constant currency) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, February 26, 2020 --Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced strong results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended January 31, 2020). Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights Total revenue was $113.2 million, an increase of 60% year-over-year, or 61% on a constant currency basis.

year-over-year, or 61% on a constant currency basis. SaaS revenue was $25.1 million, an increase of 114% year-over-year, or 118% on a constant currency basis.

year-over-year, or 118% on a constant currency basis. Calculated billings was $122.9 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year, or 56% on a constant currency basis.

year-over-year, or 56% on a constant currency basis. Deferred revenue was $209.8 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year.

year-over-year. GAAP operating loss was $42.3 million; GAAP operating margin was -37%.

-37%. Non-GAAP operating loss was $20.2 million; non-GAAP operating margin was -18%.

operating loss was $20.2 million; non-GAAP operating margin was -18%. GAAP net loss per share was $0.55; non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.28.

non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.28. Operating cash flow was -$23.2 million with free cash flow of -$24.2 million.

-$23.2 million with free cash flow of -$24.2 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $294.1 million as of January 31, 2020. "We're pleased with our revenue growth of 60% year-over-year in Q3," said Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and chief executive officer. "Our strategy of building enterprise search, observability, and security solutions on a single technology stack that can be deployed anywhere is clearly resonating with both users and customers." In a separate news release issued today, the Company announced that its Chief Revenue Officer, Aaron Katz, has, based on mutual agreement and effective immediately, transitioned into an advisory role until August 1, 2020, and that it has begun a search for his successor. Justin Hoffman, Senior Vice President of Sales, who is a core member of the Company's executive leadership team and has already been leading Sales for all of the Americas and EMEA for almost seven years, will lead worldwide Sales in the near term. Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights Key Customer Metrics: Total subscription customer count was over 10,500, compared to over 9,700 in Q2.

Total customer count with Annual Contract Value "ACV" greater than $100,000 was over 570, compared to over 525 in Q2.

Subscription revenue represented 92% of total revenue.

Net Expansion Rate continued to be greater than 130%. Product Releases and Other Business Highlights: Released version 7.6 of the Elastic Stack, which makes Elasticsearch queries even faster and adds more turnkey machine learning capabilities; version 7.6 also brings other improvements, including:

Meta engines, a new feature, that allows large companies to unify and scale their application search by searching across multiple engines. New public cloud integrations that bring deeper visibility into cloud operations, and machine learning- powered log categorization for simplified log analysis, both of which drive significant value for observability use cases. The generally available release of Elastic SIEM, which includes a new SIEM detection engine and rules aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base for automating threat detection and minimizing mean time to detect (MTTD). Increased visibility into Microsoft Windows activity with Elastic Endpoint Security, bringing an increased level of protection to enterprises with large Windows footprints.

Released Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes 1.0 into general availability, giving users a seamless way of deploying, managing, and operating the Elastic Stack on Kubernetes.

Announced the general availability of App Search on Elastic Cloud, bringing an easy-to-use cloud experience and flexible pricing model to App Search users everywhere and extending the power of App Search to all users of the Elasticsearch Service.

easy-to-use cloud experience and flexible pricing model to App Search users everywhere and extending the power of App Search to all users of the Elasticsearch Service. Announced the general availability of the Elasticsearch Service on Microsoft Azure and expanded availability to Tokyo; expanded Google Cloud Platform availability to Montréal and Mumbai.

Held 10 successful Elastic{ON} Tour events to educate and engage with Elastic's community of users, customers, and partners in Warsaw, Denver, Atlanta, Stockholm, Paris, Melbourne, Frankfurt, Anaheim, Madrid, and Columbus, with waitlists driven by strong demand. Announced a partnership with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a non-partisan organization that provides low- and no-cost security products and services to federal election campaigns, to offer free monitored Elastic Endpoint Security to U.S. presidential and congressional campaigns during the 2020 election cycle.

non-partisan organization that provides low- and no-cost security products and services to federal election campaigns, to offer free monitored Elastic Endpoint Security to U.S. presidential and congressional campaigns during the 2020 election cycle. Appointed Alison Gleeson to the Elastic Board of Directors. Gleeson is a globally recognized executive who was previously Senior Vice President of Cisco's Americas organization.

Welcomed Sally Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer. Jenkins is a results-driven marketing executive who was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Informatica. Financial Outlook The Company is providing the following guidance: For its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (ending April 30, 2020): Total revenue is expected to be between $119 million and $120 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -20.5% and -19.5%.

operating margin is expected to be between -20.5% and -19.5%. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.32 and $0.30, assuming between 82 million and 83 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding. For its fiscal year 2020 (ending April 30, 2020): Total revenue is expected to be between $423 million and $424 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately -20.5%, including approximately -2% related to the acquisition of Endgame.

operating margin is expected to be approximately -20.5%, including approximately -2% related to the acquisition of Endgame. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.13 and $1.12, assuming approximately 79 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding. See the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. Conference Call and Webcast Elastic's executive management team will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. CET to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic's Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. Slides will accompany the webcast. The replay of the webcast and slides will be available for two months. About Elastic Elastic is a search company that powers enterprise search, observability, and security solutions built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co. Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Elastic's financial results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of this press release titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, expected financial results for the fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2020. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue; cost of revenue; gross profit or gross margin; and operating expenses (including changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses); our ability to achieve, and maintain, future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and successfully develop new offerings; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing offerings and new offerings; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the market for our products not continuing to develop; competition from other products; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our business strategy and our plan to build our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth; the pace of change and innovation in the markets in which we participate and the competitive nature of those markets; our international expansion strategy; our service performance and security, including the resources and costs required to prevent, detect and remediate potential security breaches; our operating results and cash flows; our strategy of acquiring complementary businesses and our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our relationships with third parties, including partners; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; our ability to successfully expand in our existing markets and into new markets; sufficiency of cash to meet cash needs for at least the next 12 months; our ability to comply with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business both in the United States and internationally; the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; the impact of our acquisition of Endgame, Inc. on our operating margin; the impact of our acquisition of Endgame, Inc. on Elastic's future product offerings; and general market, political, economic and business conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10- K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward- looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law. Contact Information Anthony Luscri Elastic Investor Relations ir@elastic.co (650) 695-1055 Lisa Boughner Elastic Corporate Communications lisa.boughner@elastic.co Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Revenue License - self-managed Subscription - self-managed and SaaS Total subscription revenue Professional services Total revenue Cost of revenue Cost of license - self-managed Cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS Total cost of revenue - subscription Cost of professional services Total cost of revenue Gross profit Operating expenses Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative Total operating expenses Operating loss Other income (expense), net Loss before income taxes Provision for (benefit from) income taxes Net loss Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ $ $ Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 14,495 $ 9,406 $ 36,674 $ 26,850 89,703 55,180 241,593 147,781 104,198 64,586 278,267 174,631 8,983 6,249 25,730 16,423 113,181 70,835 303,997 191,054 347 96 602 290 23,196 13,941 60,832 37,012 23,543 14,037 61,434 37,302 9,862 6,387 26,983 17,266 33,405 20,424 88,417 54,568 79,776 50,411 215,580 136,486 46,119 25,850 119,779 70,163 54,829 37,196 160,860 102,252 21,096 11,151 71,472 33,342 122,044 74,197 352,111 205,757 (42,268) (23,786) (136,531) (69,271) (1,339) 1,877 1,276 2,737 (43,607) (21,909) (135,255) (66,534) 674 (558) 768 934 (44,281) $ (21,351) $ (136,023) $ (67,468) (0.55) $ (0.30) $ (1.75) $ (1.37) 80,737,237 70,725,336 77,713,604 49,261,240 Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) January 31, April 30, Assets 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,076 $ 298,000 Restricted cash 2,291 2,280 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,583 and $1,411 as of January 31, 2020 and April 30, 2019, respectively 72,557 81,274 Deferred contract acquisition costs 14,885 17,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,697 30,872 Total current assets 418,506 429,641 Property and equipment, net 7,958 5,448 Goodwill 198,774 19,846 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,814 - Intangible assets, net 54,005 6,723 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 17,015 8,935 Deferred tax assets 2,205 1,748 Other assets 9,572 13,397 Total assets $ 741,849 $ 485,738 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,098 $ 4,450 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,351 18,740 Accrued compensation and benefits 31,607 22,147 Operating lease liabilities 7,292 - Deferred revenue 189,208 158,243 Total current liabilities 260,556 203,580 Deferred revenue, non-current 20,586 12,423 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 29,034 - Other liabilities, non-current 13,231 6,723 Total liabilities 323,407 222,726 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020 and April 30, 2019 - - Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 81,574,811 and 73,675,083 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020 and April 30, 2019, respectively 842 754 Treasury stock (369) (369) Additional paid-in capital 871,675 581,135 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (606) (1,431) Accumulated deficit (453,100) (317,077) Total shareholders' equity 418,442 263,012 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 741,849 $ 485,738 Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, Cash flows from operating activities 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (44,281) $ (21,351) $ (136,023) $ (67,468) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,235 1,378 8,573 4,386 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 6,660 5,870 20,581 14,718 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,156 - 5,170 - Stock-based compensation expense 15,588 11,111 42,775 28,015 Non-cash acquisition expense settled with shares - - 8,834 - Deferred income taxes 50 (22) (621) 888 Other 809 51 1,132 66 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 6,023 396 10,873 (2,228) Deferred contract acquisition costs (9,416) (6,278) (26,441) (20,414) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,526) (4,741) (4,345) (9,598) Other assets 1,874 1,010 3,780 1,743 Accounts payable 2,900 (5,233) 7,104 (366) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,852) (925) 1,520 6,730 Accrued compensation and benefits (12,837) 404 3,377 2,070 Operating lease liabilities (1,798) - (4,586) - Deferred revenue 9,188 9,633 33,666 37,311 Net cash used in operating activities (23,227) (8,697) (24,631) (4,147) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,007) (1,187) (4,237) (2,359) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (24,373) (1,986) Net cash used in investing activities (1,007) (1,187) (28,610) (4,345) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in initial public offering - - - 269,514 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 11,054 755 50,622 3,537 Payment of withholding taxes related to acquisition expense settled in shares - - (2,834) - Repurchase of early exercised options - - - (500) Repayment of notes payable (30) (53) (90) (73) Payment of deferred offering costs - (3,371) - (5,673) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,024 (2,669) 47,698 266,805 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,029 196 1,630 (1,432) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (11,181) (12,357) (3,913) 256,881 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 307,548 320,847 300,280 51,609 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 296,367 $ 308,490 $ 296,367 $ 308,490 Elastic N.V. REVENUE BY TYPE (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 % of % of % of % of Total Total Total Total Self-managed subscription Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue $ 79,105 70% $ 52,846 74% $ 214,947 71% $ 142,564 74% License 14,495 13% 9,406 13% 36,674 12% 26,850 14% Subscription 64,610 57% 43,440 61% 178,273 59% 115,714 60% SaaS 25,093 22% 11,740 17% 63,320 21% 32,067 17% Total subscription revenue 104,198 92% 64,586 91% 278,267 92% 174,631 91% Professional services 8,983 8% 6,249 9% 25,730 8% 16,423 9% Total revenue $ 113,181 100% $ 70,835 100% $ 303,997 100% $ 191,054 100% Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA CALCULATED BILLINGS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, Total revenue 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ 113,181 $ 70,835 $ 303,997 $ 191,054 Add: Increase in total deferred revenue 9,188 9,633 33,666 37,311 Less: (Increase) decrease in unbilled accounts receivable 535 (639) (64) (794) Calculated billings $ 122,904 $ 79,829 $ 337,599 $ 227,571 Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA FREE CASH FLOW (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Net cash used in operating activities $ Less: Purchases of property and equipment Free cash flow $ Net cash used in investing activities $ Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ Net cash used in operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue) Free cash flow margin Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 (23,227) $ (8,697) $ (1,007) (1,187) (24,234) $ (9,884) $ (1,007) $ $ (1,187) 11,024 $ (2,669) $ (21)% (12)% (1)% (2)% (21)% (14)% Nine Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 (24,631) $ (4,147) (4,237) (2,359) (28,868) $ (6,506) (28,610) $ (4,345) 47,698 $ 266,805 (8)% (2)% (1)% (1)% (9)% (3)% Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Gross Profit Reconciliation: GAAP gross profit Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles Non-GAAP gross profit Gross Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP gross margin Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles Non-GAAP gross margin Operating Loss Reconciliation: GAAP operating loss Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles Acquisition-related expenses Non-GAAP operating loss Operating Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP operating margin Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles Acquisition-related expenses Non-GAAP operating margin Net Loss Reconciliation: GAAP net loss Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of acquired intangibles Acquisition-related expenses Income tax(2) Non-GAAP net loss Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted(1) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Three months ended January 31, 2020 2019 79,776 $ 50,411 $ 1,887 1,459 37 - 3,007 734 84,707 $ 52,604 $ 70.5% 71.2% 1.7% 2.1% 0.0% 0.0% 2.7% 1.0% 74.8% 74.3% (42,268) $ (23,786) $ 15,588 11,111 739 - 4,458 772 1,328 173 (20,155) $ (11,730) $ (37.3)% (33.6)% 13.8% 15.7% 0.7% 0.0% 3.9% 1.1% 1.2% 0.2% (17.8)% (16.6)% (44,281) $ (21,351) $ 15,588 11,111 739 - 4,458 772 1,328 173 (1,856) (22,219) $ (11,151) $ (0.28) $ (0.16) $ 80,737,23770,725,336 Nine months ended January 31, 2020 2019 215,580 $ 136,486 4,947 2,956 457 - 4,659 2,141 225,643 $ 141,583 70.9% 71.4% 1.6% 1.5% 0.2% 0.0% 1.5% 1.1% 74.2% 74.1% (136,531) $ (69,271) 42,775 28,015 6,648 - 6,518 2,256 17,762 780 (62,828) $ (38,220) (44.9)% (36.3)% 14.1% 14.7% 2.2% 0.0% 2.1% 1.2% 5.8% 0.4% (20.7)% (20.0)% (136,023) $ (67,468) 42,775 28,015 6,648 - 6,518 2,256 17,762 780 (1,165) (4,138) (63,485) $ (40,555) (0.82) $ (0.82) 77,713,604 49,261,240 Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Cost of revenue reconciliation: GAAP cost of license - self-managed $ Amortization of acquired intangibles Non-GAAP cost of license - self -managed $ GAAP cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS $ Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1) Amortization of acquired intangibles Non-GAAP cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS $ GAAP cost of professional services $ Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1) Non-GAAP cost of professional services $ Operating expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expense $ Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1) Acquisition-related expenses Non-GAAP research and development expense $ GAAP sales and marketing expense $ Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1) Amortization of acquired intangibles Acquisition-related expenses Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ GAAP general and administrative expense $ Stock-based compensation expense Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions(1) Acquisition-related expenses Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ Information not meaningful for three and nine months ended January 31, 2019. Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 347 $ 96 $ 602 $ 290 (347) (96) (602) (290) - $ - $ - $ - 23,196 $ 13,941 $ 60,832 $ 37,012 (1,008) (1,095) (2,869) (2,188) (21) - (321) - (2,660) (638) (4,057) (1,851) 19,507 $ 12,208 $ 53,585 $ 32,973 9,862 $ 6,387 $ 26,983 $ 17,266 (879) (364) (2,078) (768) (16) - (136) - 8,967 $ 6,023 $ 24,769 $ 16,498 46,119 $ 25,850 $ 119,779 $ 70,163 (6,256) (4,604) (17,087) (11,386) (238) - (1,886) - - (173) (34) (521) 39,625 $ 21,073 $ 100,772 $ 58,256 54,829 $ 37,196 $ 160,860 $ 102,252 (4,540) (3,471) (13,506) (8,085) (335) - (2,816) - (1,451) (38) (1,859) (115) (395) - (508) - 48,108 $ 33,687 $ 142,171 $ 94,052 21,096 $ 11,151 $ 71,472 $ 33,342 (2,905) (1,577) (7,235) (5,588) (129) - (1,489) - (933) - (17,220) (259) 17,129 $ 9,574 $ 45,528 $ 27,495 About Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures listed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titlednon-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to- period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Non-GAAP Operating Margin We define non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share We define non-GAAP net loss per share as GAAP net loss per share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and the tax effects related to the foregoing. We believe non-GAAP net loss per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business and selectively pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments. Calculated Billings We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the increase in total deferred revenue as presented on or derived from our consolidated statements of cash flows less the (increase) decrease in total unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Calculated billings exclude deferred revenue and unbilled accounts receivable acquired through acquisitions. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent multi-year in advance, quarterly in advance, monthly in advance, monthly in arrears or upon delivery. Our management uses calculated billings to understand and evaluate our near term cash flows and operating results. Constant Currency We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Elastic NV published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 23:33:11 UTC 0 Latest news on ELASTIC N.V. 06:34p ELASTIC N : 8-k PU 05:34p ELASTIC : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:29p ELASTIC N.V. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen.. AQ 04:26p ELASTIC N.V. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a.. AQ 04:11p ELASTIC N.V. : Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results BU 04:11p ELASTIC N : Announces Transition of Chief Revenue Officer BU 02/24 ELASTIC N : Debuts Integrated Security Offering at RSA 2020 BU 02/11 ELASTIC N : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results on Wednesday,.. BU 02/11 ELASTIC N : Partners With Defending Digital Campaigns to Prevent 2020 Election I.. BU 02/11 ELASTIC N : Stack 7.6.0 Released BU

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 417 M EBIT 2020 -94,8 M Net income 2020 -183 M Finance 2020 278 M Yield 2020 0,04% P/E ratio 2020 -28,6x P/E ratio 2021 -29,4x EV / Sales2020 12,1x EV / Sales2021 8,96x Capitalization 5 339 M Chart ELASTIC N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELASTIC N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 94,69 $ Last Close Price 66,15 $ Spread / Highest target 96,5% Spread / Average Target 43,1% Spread / Lowest Target 19,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Keith Loo Vice President-Sales Strategy & Operations Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ELASTIC N.V. 2.88% 5 339 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 6.58% 1 278 348 ADOBE INC. 5.45% 167 685 ORACLE CORPORATION -3.81% 163 462 SAP AG -0.86% 154 894 INTUIT INC. 8.73% 74 187