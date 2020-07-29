Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Elastic N.V.    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elastic N : Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Providing a Simple, Fast, and Secure Cloud Solution to US Government Agencies on AWS GovCloud

  • Bringing the speed, simplicity, and security of Elastic Cloud to federal organizations.
  • Offering FedRAMP Moderate impact level-certified solutions to customers in highly regulated environments.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that Elastic Cloud, which powers Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security as managed services, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate authorization.

The FedRAMP Moderate authorization, and its baseline of 325 controls, allows users from federal agencies and other industries in regulated environments to manage Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) such as personally identifiable information (PII) and routine covered defense information (CDI).

FedRAMP provides standardized security requirements for cloud products, services assessments, and monitoring used in federal agencies. It ensures a more streamlined procurement process for U.S. federal customers by standardizing security requirements across federal agencies and allows them to choose authorized cloud solutions that meet various levels of security requirements and certification with confidence.

From monitoring and securing sensitive systems to powering search across public records, the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions can be used to drive value and report on valuable government agency information, from one powerful technology stack. Elastic gives agency professionals new techniques to protect their network and information assets leveraging everything from log, network, and geospatial data to structured, unstructured, and cybersecurity data. Elastic solutions are fully compatible with legacy tools to facilitate IT modernization, and implementation includes a full complement of consulting, development, technical audit, training, and support services to ensure government user success.

Elastic continues to deliver impactful solutions to its federal and government customers. In addition to its FedRAMP Moderate authorization, Elastic Cloud is now generally available on AWS GovCloud in the United States, enabling U.S. government agencies to easily deploy Elastic solutions — Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security — in the cloud. Learn more about the Elastic Federal offerings here and sign up for AWS GovCloud.

More information about the Elastic Cloud FedRAMP authorization can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Supporting Quotes:

  • “Elastic brings the speed, simplicity and security of Elastic Cloud to agencies that want to reduce time to insight, in both real time and at petabyte scale,” said George Young, VP, Public Sector, Elastic. “Our customers have been using Elastic solutions in the cloud for years, and this is a natural evolution — offering a fully hosted FedRAMP certified solution to our government users. Federal agencies, their partners and other organizations will now be able to leverage the assurance of the FedRAMP program to solve their toughest enterprise search, observability, and security challenges with Elastic.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ELASTIC N.V.
01:05pELASTIC N : Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
BU
06/26ELASTIC N : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
06/25ELASTIC N : Launches Enterprise Search on Cloud
BU
06/18ELASTIC N : Announces Enhanced Usability and Deeper Analysis Capabilities Across..
BU
06/03ELASTIC : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/03ELASTIC N.V. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
06/03ELASTIC N.V. : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
BU
05/29ELASTIC N.V. : annual earnings release
05/20ELASTIC N : to Present at the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference
BU
05/19ELASTIC N : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Result..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 537 M - -
Net income 2021 -210 M - -
Net cash 2021 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,6x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 7 665 M 7 665 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 936
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart ELASTIC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Elastic N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELASTIC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 96,86 $
Last Close Price 89,88 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Loo Vice President-Sales Strategy & Operations
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.39.78%7 665
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.10%1 529 493
ADOBE INC.31.06%207 340
SAP SE14.49%192 251
ORACLE CORPORATION4.45%169 852
SERVICENOW INC.54.09%82 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group