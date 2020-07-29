Elastic N : Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Providing a Simple, Fast, and Secure Cloud Solution to US Government Agencies on AWS GovCloud

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that Elastic Cloud, which powers Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security as managed services, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate authorization.

The FedRAMP Moderate authorization, and its baseline of 325 controls, allows users from federal agencies and other industries in regulated environments to manage Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) such as personally identifiable information (PII) and routine covered defense information (CDI).

FedRAMP provides standardized security requirements for cloud products, services assessments, and monitoring used in federal agencies. It ensures a more streamlined procurement process for U.S. federal customers by standardizing security requirements across federal agencies and allows them to choose authorized cloud solutions that meet various levels of security requirements and certification with confidence.

From monitoring and securing sensitive systems to powering search across public records, the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions can be used to drive value and report on valuable government agency information, from one powerful technology stack. Elastic gives agency professionals new techniques to protect their network and information assets leveraging everything from log, network, and geospatial data to structured, unstructured, and cybersecurity data. Elastic solutions are fully compatible with legacy tools to facilitate IT modernization, and implementation includes a full complement of consulting, development, technical audit, training, and support services to ensure government user success.

Elastic continues to deliver impactful solutions to its federal and government customers. In addition to its FedRAMP Moderate authorization, Elastic Cloud is now generally available on AWS GovCloud in the United States, enabling U.S. government agencies to easily deploy Elastic solutions — Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security — in the cloud. Learn more about the Elastic Federal offerings here and sign up for AWS GovCloud.

More information about the Elastic Cloud FedRAMP authorization can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Supporting Quotes:

“Elastic brings the speed, simplicity and security of Elastic Cloud to agencies that want to reduce time to insight, in both real time and at petabyte scale,” said George Young, VP, Public Sector, Elastic. “Our customers have been using Elastic solutions in the cloud for years, and this is a natural evolution — offering a fully hosted FedRAMP certified solution to our government users. Federal agencies, their partners and other organizations will now be able to leverage the assurance of the FedRAMP program to solve their toughest enterprise search, observability, and security challenges with Elastic.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

