ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
Elastic N : Announces New Alerting Framework to Bring Native Alerting Workflows to Users Across the Stack

05/13/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

Bringing New Alerting Experiences in Kibana that are Tightly Integrated with Elastic Observability and Security Solutions

  • Integrating alerting features across the Elastic Stack to bring alerting workflows directly to the user, tailored to their context and use case.
  • Introducing a full alert management UI and powerful new alert interfaces within Kibana.
  • Incorporating the ability to trigger predefined actions with third-party integrations with communication and workflow platforms including PagerDuty, Slack, and ServiceNow.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the launch of a new alerting framework delivered across the Elastic Stack to provide first-class experiences with tailored interfaces that allow users to create powerful alerts in the normal flow of their daily tasks.

The new alerting framework is delivered via Kibana across the Elastic Stack and available within the SIEM, Uptime, APM, and Metrics applications. From monitoring application transactions to tracking brute force login attempts, users are enabled with embedded alerting functionality and easily configured integrations with email platforms, and providers including PagerDuty, ServiceNow, and Slack.

Embedding native alerting within the Elastic Stack delivers on the company’s vision for creating a single, intuitive user experience with integrated workflows that are tailored to a user’s context and use case, and includes predefined detection and action mechanisms.

Supporting Quotes:

  • “The new Elastic Stack integration with PagerDuty enables our joint customers to trigger customized actions on the PagerDuty platform to proactively respond to operations issues,” said Steve Gross, senior director of strategic ecosystem development, PagerDuty. “Whether you’re monitoring server health metrics or suspicious login attempts, the enhanced alerting framework in the Elastic Stack enables DevOps engineers and security practitioners to sleep easier.”
  • "Alerting is a critical capability for anyone with time series data, but it’s especially critical for Observability and Security," said Steve Kearns, vice president, product management, Elastic. "That's why we designed our new alerting framework from the ground up to make it easy to build alerting UIs anywhere in Kibana, allowing us to bring intuitive workflows to where the operations and security practitioners need them. With integrations into key third-party systems, from PagerDuty to Slack, it's never been easier to keep an eye on data from a distance."

The new alerting framework is being introduced as a beta in the 7.7 release of Kibana and is available immediately on the Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud, or for download.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 421 M
EBIT 2020 -86,2 M
Net income 2020 -182 M
Finance 2020 280 M
Yield 2020 0,06%
P/E ratio 2020 -31,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2021 9,86x
Capitalization 5 771 M
Managers
NameTitle
Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Loo Vice President-Sales Strategy & Operations
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.9.83%5 771
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.73%1 384 054
ADOBE INC.10.70%175 905
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.34%164 838
SAP SE-11.19%138 302
INTUIT INC.7.54%73 424
