Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Elastic N.V.    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elastic N : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 ended April 30, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. Amsterdam time that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. We invite our investors and community of users to join the webcast. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELASTIC N.V.
04:17pELASTIC N : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Result..
BU
11:30aELASTIC N : Launches New Purchase Options for search Service on the Google Cloud..
BU
05/14ELASTIC N : Senior Director of Partner Marketing, Rebecca Sanda, Recognized as O..
BU
05/13ELASTIC N : Announces New Alerting Framework to Bring Native Alerting Workflows ..
BU
05/13ELASTIC N : Reinvents Workplace Search to Navigate the Virtual Workplace
BU
05/13ELASTIC N : Releases Major Updates for Enterprise Search, Observability, and Sec..
BU
03/17ELASTIC N : Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Milestone
BU
03/09ELASTIC N : 10-q
PU
03/09ELASTIC N : SEC Filing (10-Q)
PU
03/09ELASTIC N : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 421 M
EBIT 2020 -86,2 M
Net income 2020 -182 M
Finance 2020 280 M
Yield 2020 0,06%
P/E ratio 2020 -31,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -32,4x
EV / Sales2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2021 9,98x
Capitalization 5 843 M
Chart ELASTIC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Elastic N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELASTIC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 79,86 $
Last Close Price 71,50 $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Loo Vice President-Sales Strategy & Operations
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.11.20%5 843
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.14%1 402 254
ADOBE INC.11.57%177 288
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.11%167 613
SAP SE-10.77%139 312
INTUIT INC.10.86%75 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group