Elastic N : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 ended April 30, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. Amsterdam time that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. We invite our investors and community of users to join the webcast. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

