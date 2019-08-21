Elastic : Acquires Perched, a Security Training and Consulting Company

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it is joining forces with Perched, LLC (www.perched.io), a training and consulting company focused on security analytics, threat hunting and security operations. The acquisition will give Elastic's users training and consulting services for building advanced cybersecurity solutions using the Elastic Stack, including practitioner-level expertise for deploying, managing, and operating Elastic SIEM and Elastic’s proposed acquisition of Endgame. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction was completed in Elastic's fiscal Q2 2020 and is not expected to have a significant impact on Elastic’s operating results.

For more detail on the proposed acquisition, refer to this blog: https://www.elastic.co/blog/welcome-perched-security-training-for-siem-threat-hunting-and-more.

Aaron Katz, Chief Revenue Officer of Elastic:

“Perched has been a wonderful partner for Elastic delivering customized and practitioner-based security courses for customers in education, government, and other industries. As we continue to expand our security efforts with Elastic SIEM and our proposed acquisition of Endgame, the Perched team will provide our customers with a level of security expertise unmatched in the industry.”

Andrew “variable” Pease, CEO of Perched:

“The members of Perched have been threat hunting since before “cyber” had a name. In 2013, this led us to a small open source project called Elasticsearch that gave us the ability to index, enrich, and query our data as fast as we could think of questions to ask it. We built the Elastic Stack into all our projects because of its open source roots and search speed, which is pivotal for threat hunting. When we first formed Perched, we knew that we wanted to form a strong partnership with Elastic. With the Elastic and Perched team’s joining forces, we will continue to help security practitioners operationalize the Elastic Stack for cyber network defense.”

Derek “dcode” Ditch, COO of Perched:

“We've been fanatic Elastic users since 0.90.0. Members of our team have been using Elastic products and tied them into other open source technologies for cybersecurity in small toy applications and super-large, global, cloud-scale applications. What we've done at Perched is to take open source cybersecurity technologies and make them approachable to our customers through education and services. I'm extremely excited about joining the Elastic team because we will be able to help even more people scale their analysis to their data problem using open source technology.“

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected benefits of the acquisition and the expected impact on our fiscal operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to our ability to effectively integrate the Perched team and business; related costs; competition from other products; and general market, political, economic and business conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

