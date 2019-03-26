Elastic : Delivers a New Uptime Solution for Real-Time Monitoring and Availability of Systems and Services

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the
Elastic Stack, announced the general availability of the Uptime
solution, a new way to monitor system and service uptime and response
time. Part of the Elastic Stack 6.7 release, the Elastic Uptime solution
enables users to detect when application services are down or responding
slowly and proactively notifies users about problems, even before those
services are called by the application. The Elastic Uptime solution is
immediately available and can be accessed by either downloading
the Elastic Stack or within Elasticsearch
Service on Elastic Cloud.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005902/en/
"Today’s organizations must be able to react to issues within their
applications and systems before they affect end users and disrupt
downstream systems,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. "For
organizations already sending logs, metrics, and APM data to
Elasticsearch, the Elastic Uptime solution is another facet of
observability, making it even simpler to connect the dots, correlate
activity, and solve problems quickly.”
Elastic’s Uptime solution monitors systems, services, and APIs by
focusing on and verifying that these services are available and
returning the correct response codes and content. Based on Heartbeat,
a lightweight data shipper for uptime monitoring, Elastic Uptime is
transparent, flexible, and developer-friendly and it can be deployed
both inside and outside an organization’s network. By continuously
asking the inevitable question “Is X down?,” the Uptime solution
supports host availability, service monitoring, website monitoring, and
API monitoring, giving IT and operations teams more control of the
things that they need to monitor. This enables them to detect issues
before they occur and troubleshoot problems faster.
The Uptime solution is part of Elastic’s expanded efforts to provide
more observability features to help organizations and their users better
manage their logs, metrics, and APM data. Uptime is open source and can
be used with Elastic’s proprietary features like alerting to provide
proactive notifications and machine learning for anomaly detection.
Elastic Stack 6.7 also marks the general availability of two
applications in Kibana that make working with log and metrics data more
effective for operational analysts. The Logs application is an advanced
log viewer with live tail, even on filtered data. The Infrastructure
application provides a 10,000-foot view of physical, virtual, or
container-based infrastructure, and allows users to drill into the
details of any host, pod, or container.
Functionbeat,
another feature that fits into the observability effort, is also
generally available in version 6.7, further improving support for
collection of logs and events from serverless applications. Functionbeat
monitors cloud-based serverless infrastructure like AWS Lambda by
collecting data from sources such as CloudWatch Logs, Kinesis, and
Simple Queue Service (SQS).
