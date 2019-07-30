Elastic : Elasticsearch Service Is Now Available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in Japan

New Tokyo region will support Elastic's strategic focus to enable customers to adopt the cloud

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, is excited to share the news that Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud’s fifth GCP region, Asia Pacific (Tokyo), is now open! Tokyo is our first GCP region in Asia Pacific, complementing the four other GCP regions that Elastic offers globally.

“The cloud is critically important for large organizations and SMBs in Japan as companies modernize their IT environments from on-premises, traditional data centers to deploy applications and services in public clouds,” said Tom Kawasaki, Elastic Japan Country Manager. “Google Cloud Platform (GCP) has a growing presence in Japan and we’re excited to partner with Google. This new GCP Tokyo region for Elasticsearch Service will give Japan customers a SaaS-first solution for their search, logging, APM, business analytics, infrastructure monitoring, security use cases and more.”

Existing users can start using the GCP Tokyo region on Elasticsearch Service immediately. New users can sign up for a free 14-day trial to try it out.

All the features you love, now closer to you and your users

The Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud is the official hosted Elasticsearch and Kibana service, created and supported by Elastic. It is the only managed Elasticsearch offering to include powerful capabilities like Elastic APM, Elastic SIEM, Elastic Maps, Canvas, machine learning, and much more. These features, combined with operational conveniences like same-day availability of new versions and security patches, zero-downtime upgrades, pre-configured hardware templates for popular use cases, and support from Elastic, make our Elasticsearch Service a popular choice for users looking for a managed Elasticsearch offering.

“As a GCP partner as well as an Elastic partner, we’re extremely excited to start using the Elasticsearch Service on the GCP Tokyo region. The gaming industry and other industries in Japan will greatly appreciate this announcement,” said Yusuke Hasegawa, president and CEO of grasys Inc.

The Asia Pacific (Tokyo) region, like our other regions, offers all of the Elasticsearch Service features. You can learn more about Elasticsearch Service subscriptions on our website.

Deepening the Elastic-Google partnership

With the launch of the GCP Tokyo region on Elasticsearch Service, we are also excited to continue deepening our existing partnership with Google Cloud. Our next new GCP region will be launching in Sydney, Australia.

“Google Cloud and Elastic are both committed to the open source community and are excited to announce the expanded availability of Elastic Cloud in GCP’s Tokyo region, and unified billing, coming soon. This brings simplicity and speeds up the time to value realization for joint customers,” said Masato Takahashi, Director, Partnerships, Google Cloud Japan.

More native GCP integrations are on the way

We recently announced that GCP users will soon be able to discover, deploy, and manage Elasticsearch Service in a more native way directly in the GCP Console. When this native integration is available, Elasticsearch Service and GCP customers will have the best possible Elasticsearch as a service experience — from the creators — and use it with the same comfort that native GCP services enjoy in the GCP Console.

"Our multi-year partnership with Google Cloud keeps getting stronger. New regions like Tokyo and Sydney, seamless access to the Elasticsearch Service through the Google Cloud Platform Console, and billing through Google Cloud, which is targeted for release this August, are all examples of our mutual investments to create a great user experience in the cloud," said Craig Griffin, Vice President of Business Development at Elastic.

Native GCP Console integration

Elasticsearch Service will be a Managed Partner Service (MPS) discoverable in the main GCP Console where native Google services are provisioned. Lifecycle operations such as creating, scaling, configuring, and re-configuring can be accomplished using familiar GCP-style workflows.

Integrated billing

GCP customers will soon be able to provision Elasticsearch Service through GCP Marketplace and have it count 100% towards their existing committed spend.

Get started with Elasticsearch Service in GCP Tokyo

Existing Elasticsearch Service users can simply log in and select the new GCP Tokyo region when creating a deployment. If you are looking to migrate self-managed workloads, check out our documentation, with more details in this webinar. We strive to make migration as simple as possible and are focused on making it even better for our customers with every release.

New to Elasticsearch Service? Get started with a 14-day trial today — all you need is an email address. If you still have questions, we're here to help.

Learn More

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730006121/en/