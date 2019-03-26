Elastic : Releases Chinese Localization of Kibana

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the
Elastic Stack, announced Chinese language support for the Kibana user
interface. Part of Elastic Stack 6.7, the Chinese localization is
immediately available, either by downloading
Kibana 6.7 or via Elasticsearch
Service on Elastic Cloud. Users can also experience the Chinese
localization via the Alibaba
Cloud Elasticsearch service as soon as version 6.7 is available on
that platform. Elastic will showcase this latest development in Kibana
at Elastic{ON} Beijing on April 10.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005904/en/
"China is a very important market for Elastic and we have seen strong
developer adoption with our products across search use cases like
logging, analytics and security in organizations of all sizes," said
Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. "The Chinese localization of
Kibana is part of the evolution of Elastic’s commitment to China and is
the first step in our globalization efforts to make our products more
accessible to users in their own native language.”
With the introduction of the Chinese language localization of Kibana, a
new framework exists to provide support for additional languages in the
future. Additionally, this gives members of the Elastic community access
to tooling to add their own custom translations.
“The Elasticsearch community has grown to tens of thousands of users and
Chinese localization in Kibana has been one of the most requested
features,” said Galen Wong, China Country Manager at Elastic. “It will
be exciting to see how this feature helps our users and customers adopt
and expand their usage of the Elastic Stack in China.”
In October 2017, Elastic announced
a multi-year collaboration and strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud
to offer Alibaba Cloud Elasticsearch in the China market. This includes
the ability for Alibaba Cloud to provide Elastic’s proprietary free and
paid features, such as monitoring, security, alerting, and machine
learning, in Alibaba Cloud Elasticsearch, as well as support by
Elastic’s support engineers to the Alibaba Cloud team.
Elastic{ON} Tour Beijing
On April 10, Elastic will host its first user event in China,
Elastic{ON} Beijing. The event will showcase product roadmaps for
Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, Logstash, and solutions built on top of
the Elastic Stack, expert advice and technical deep dives from Elastic
engineers, and architectural best practices for optimizing Elastic Stack
deployments on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. More
information can be found at https://www.elastic.co/elasticon/tour/2019/beijing.
Learn More
About Elastic
Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack
(Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds
self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and
at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered
trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and
product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005904/en/