Elastic : Releases Chinese Localization of Kibana

Chinese language support furthers Elastic's commitment to making users in China successful as they adopt the Elastic Stack

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced Chinese language support for the Kibana user interface. Part of Elastic Stack 6.7, the Chinese localization is immediately available, either by downloading Kibana 6.7 or via Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud. Users can also experience the Chinese localization via the Alibaba Cloud Elasticsearch service as soon as version 6.7 is available on that platform. Elastic will showcase this latest development in Kibana at Elastic{ON} Beijing on April 10.

"China is a very important market for Elastic and we have seen strong developer adoption with our products across search use cases like logging, analytics and security in organizations of all sizes," said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. "The Chinese localization of Kibana is part of the evolution of Elastic’s commitment to China and is the first step in our globalization efforts to make our products more accessible to users in their own native language.”

With the introduction of the Chinese language localization of Kibana, a new framework exists to provide support for additional languages in the future. Additionally, this gives members of the Elastic community access to tooling to add their own custom translations.

“The Elasticsearch community has grown to tens of thousands of users and Chinese localization in Kibana has been one of the most requested features,” said Galen Wong, China Country Manager at Elastic. “It will be exciting to see how this feature helps our users and customers adopt and expand their usage of the Elastic Stack in China.”

In October 2017, Elastic announced a multi-year collaboration and strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud to offer Alibaba Cloud Elasticsearch in the China market. This includes the ability for Alibaba Cloud to provide Elastic’s proprietary free and paid features, such as monitoring, security, alerting, and machine learning, in Alibaba Cloud Elasticsearch, as well as support by Elastic’s support engineers to the Alibaba Cloud team.

Elastic{ON} Tour Beijing

On April 10, Elastic will host its first user event in China, Elastic{ON} Beijing. The event will showcase product roadmaps for Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, Logstash, and solutions built on top of the Elastic Stack, expert advice and technical deep dives from Elastic engineers, and architectural best practices for optimizing Elastic Stack deployments on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. More information can be found at https://www.elastic.co/elasticon/tour/2019/beijing.

