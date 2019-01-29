Elastic : Releases Elastic Stack 6.6, APM on Elasticsearch Service, and Elastic Cloud Enterprise 2.1

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the
Elastic Stack, announced the general availability of version 6.6 of the
Elastic Stack. This release delivers powerful features that bring
powerful operational efficiencies across several use cases, such as,
logging, metrics, and APM. Index lifecycle management and frozen indices
simplify how users operationalize, automate, and organize their data as
it comes in and as they want to make more data available for analyses.
Elasticsearch 6.6 also introduces geoshapes backed by the Bkd tree
storage format, which brings higher storage densities and faster query
speeds to geodata.
"We are excited to continue to deliver massive benefits to our users
with the release of Elastic Stack 6.6, APM on Elasticsearch Service, and
Elastic Cloud Enterprise 2.1," said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of
Elastic. "Our new free, Basic subscription features like index lifecycle
and frozen indices will improve the experience for users as they store
and manage more data in Elasticsearch."
Optimize Operational Efficiencies with Index Lifecycle Management
Elasticsearch users have always enjoyed a lot of control on how their
data is indexed and stored to strike the right balance between
performance and cost tradeoffs for their use case. Version 6.6
introduces foundational features into Elasticsearch that help users
operationalize those choices over the lifecycle of their data. Index
lifecycle management separates the lifecycle of an index into four
phases -- hot, warm, cold, and delete -- and lets the user define
and automate policies to control how long an index should live any
phase, and the set of actions (for example, move data from hot node to
cold node) to be taken on the index during each phase. Index lifecycle
management is available as a free, Basic subscription feature.
Frozen Indices Provide New, Long-Term Data Retention Capabilities
Elasticsearch 6.6 also introduces frozen indices that dramatically
reduce memory requirements (and by extension hardware specs), and
support more cost-effective sizing recommendations for long-term data
retention needs. Frozen indices can be queried just like open indices,
but trade off query speeds for a lower memory footprint.
Users are always looking for new dimensions and techniques to manage
hardware spend, and frozen indices give these users one more tool in the
toolbox to reduce their memory footprint and hardware costs. Frozen
indices is available as a free, Basic subscription feature.
Faster Indexing and Query Speeds for Geo Data with Bkd-backed
Geoshapes
Continuing in the storage and performance theme, Elasticsearch 6.6
introduces Bkd-backed geoshapes, resulting in significant storage and
performance improvement when querying geoshape data. This feature brings
the benefits of the more efficient BKD tree based storage format to more
data types, and by extension to additional use cases. Bkd-backed
geoshapes is available as an Elastic Stack open source feature.
Elasticsearch SQL improvements
New functionality, such as, the ability to query IP address fields,
native support for date histograms, and support for geo querying are
great for all users of Elasticsearch SQL. These improvements, available
through the Basic subscription, will make it easier to build time-series
charts in Kibana Canvas.
Elastic APM Gains Additional Deployment Options
Elastic has always provided users with a choice on how they consume
Elastic technology, and recent releases extend that choice to Elastic
APM. Elastic users can now add Elastic APM to their deployments running
in Elasticsearch Service or Elastic Cloud Enterprise. Distributed
tracing was introduced as a beta feature in Elastic APM version 6.5 and
is now also generally available as a free, Basic subscription feature.
Additionally, Elastic APM is now OpenTracing compatible.
Other significant developments include:
-
Preconfigured machine learning jobs for Auditbeat data to detect
unusual events in audit data, especially security-related anomalies.
-
Elastic Cloud Enterprise 2.1 launches with support for
cross-cluster search, IP filtering, and other 6.6 goodies you will see
today.
