Introducing Elastic Maps: You Know, for Geo...

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) has released Elastic
Maps, a powerful new application for visual exploration and analysis
of geospatial data in Kibana. Elastic Maps is launching as a beta
feature in Elastic Stack version 6.7, and ships in the free default
distribution. Users can try it by either downloading
the Elastic Stack or spinning
up a cluster in Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud.
Location is an important part of search, whether it’s finding the
physical IP locations of bad actors trying to breach your network,
defining the geofence for your perfect match on Tinder, or even
understanding the poor performance of your website and Content Delivery
Network (CDN) in particular geographies. Geo is key to these queries and
much more. Elastic Maps builds on the core geo foundation familiar to
users of the Elastic Stack to provide an innovative solution that allows
the Elastic community to explore and visualize their geospatial data
like never before.
"Geospatial analytics is a search problem. Today's location-based
services and applications require real-time analysis of geospatial
data," said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. "We're super excited
to release Elastic Maps, a new Kibana solution that expands upon our
existing powerful geospatial querying, aggregation, and visualization
features with pre-configured vector layers and base layer maps for
developers, geo analysts, and business analysts to customize their maps
any way they want."
Multiple Layers, Multiple Sources
Elastic Maps supports the ability to layer data from different sources
in a single map. For example, you can overlay weather patterns and
flight traffic in the same view to see the impact of weather conditions
on flight paths in real time. Or you can embed promotions and sales data
in the same map to analyze the impact of a promotion across retail
locations.
Full Control of Visual Styling
All properties of the data features on a map can be styled individually.
Visual properties like line styles, colors, and symbol sizes can also be
driven by values in your data. Users can fully control the visibility of
individual layers by using scale ranges to reduce visual clutter. For
instance, Elastic Maps can be configured to show individual documents
when a user is zoomed in all the way to the postal code level, but only
show aggregate counts when zoomed out to the state and country level.
All this is made easy with simple sliders.
Map Individual Points and Shapes
With full control over layer visibility, mapping individual points or
shapes makes sense when you’re at a granular enough zoom level. With
Elastic Maps, you can put individual documents as features on a map. You
can also deliver additional contextual map data, like boundary layers,
by indexing your features into Elasticsearch and bringing them into the
Maps app as a layer. Like any other Elasticsearch index, all these
documents are fully filterable with Kibana
Query Language or Lucene queries.
Out-of-the-Box Base Maps with Elastic Maps Service
Elastic Maps includes out-of-the-box access to the Elastic
Maps Service, providing pre-configured vector layers and base layer
maps. More experienced analysts also have the option to add their own
custom vector shapes, tile map services, or web map services as layers,
allowing them to truly make Maps their own.
Powered by Elasticsearch
Elastic Maps is powered by Elasticsearch, and gives users an intuitive
way to wield the power of Elasticsearch geospatial querying and
aggregation capabilities. Users can expect the same ad hoc query
experience and real-time response speeds as they wade through their
geodata, alongside other numeric, structured, and unstructured data in
Kibana.
