ELBIT IMAGING LTD

(EMITF)
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE FIRST STAGE FOR THE SALE OF UP TO 25% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ELBIT MEDICAL LTD.

03/28/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd. (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) ("Elbit" or the "Company") announced today, further to its press release dated February 7, 2019, (regarding signing a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with an SPC related to the Exigent Capital Group for the sale of between 3,760,417 ordinary shares of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd. ("Elbit Medical") and 57,968,760 ordinary shares of Elbit Medical) that it has completed the first stage of the SPA and sold 3,760,417 shares of Elbit Medical (1.6% of Elbit Medical's outstanding share capital) for a total consideration of approximately NIS 3.6 million (approximately USD 1 million).

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) medical industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) land in India which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for residential projects).

For Further Information:
Company Contact
Ron Hadassi
CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel: +972-3-608-6048
Fax: +972-3-608-6050
ron@elbitimaging.com

Elbit Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Ron Hadassi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yael Naftali Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Livni Independent Director
Boaz Lifschitz Director
Alon Bachar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELBIT IMAGING LTD-27.84%9
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.73%48 276
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.57%43 649
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.09%40 058
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.53%33 481
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD21.35%32 889
