Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Elbit Imaging Ltd    EMITF   IL0010811169

ELBIT IMAGING LTD (EMITF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL BUYBACK OF NOTES SERIES I

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd. (“EI” or the “Company”) (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, further to its press releases dated July 18, 2018 and October 11, 2018, regarding a new Buy-Back plan for its (Series I) notes (the “Notes” and the "Current Buy-Back Plan", respectively), that it completed repurchases of additional 3,084,114 par value Notes.

Below is a table containing a summary of data regarding the repurchase of Notes under the Current Buy-Back Plan:

NoteThe acquiring corporationQuantity purchased (Par value)Weighted average priceTotal amount paid(NIS)
Series IElbit Imaging Ltd20,288,588126.7525,715,578

Since the issuance of the Notes (in February 2014) and until the date of this press release, the Company has published two (2) buy-back plans for the repurchase of up to NIS 120 million of Notes. As of the date of this press release, the Company has purchased par value NIS 62.5 million Notes for a total cash consideration of NIS 75 million.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) medical industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) land in India which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for residential projects); and (iii) land in Eastern Europe which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for development of commercial centers).

For Further Information:

Company Contact 
Ron Hadassi 
CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors 
Tel: +972-3-608-6048
Fax: +972-3-608-6050		 
ron@elbitimaging.com 

Elbit Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELBIT IMAGING LTD
10:42pElbit imaging ltd. announces additional buyback of notes series i
GL
12:54pElbit imaging announces update regarding the term sheet to sell the plot in c..
GL
10/17Elbit imaging announces that gamida cell has made a public filing with the u...
GL
10/11Elbit imaging ltd. announces notes buyback
GL
10/04Elbit imaging announces results of its annual and special general meeting of ..
GL
10/01Elbit imaging announces that gamida cell made a public filling to the u.s. se..
GL
09/26Elbit imaging ltd. announces that insightec receives fda approval for exablat..
GL
09/20Elbit imaging announces that gamida cell has appointed a new chairman of the ..
GL
09/06ELBIT IMAGING : Announces completion of the first stage for the sale of up to 50..
AQ
09/06Elbit imaging announces an updated evaluation referring to elbit medical tech..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (09/12/2018) 
05/22FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (05/22/2018) 
2017FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm 
2016Elbit Imaging reports Q3 results 
2016FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm 
Chart ELBIT IMAGING LTD
Duration : Period :
Elbit Imaging Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELBIT IMAGING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Ron Hadassi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yael Naftali Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Livni Independent Director
Boaz Lifschitz Director
Alon Bachar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELBIT IMAGING LTD-19.59%20
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-21.15%38 046
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-28.72%32 110
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-10.87%31 734
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-20.82%25 868
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD-7.09%22 854
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.