ELBIT IMAGING LTD
12/27 04:24:38 pm
480 ILa   -6.65%
ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL BUYBACK OF NOTES SERIES I

12/27/2018 | 08:23pm CET

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd. (“EI” or the “Company”) (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, further to its press releases dated November 26, 2018, November 29, 2018, December 6, 2018, December 13, 2018 and December 20, 2018, regarding a new Buy-Back plan for its (Series I) notes (the “Notes” and the "Current Buy-Back Plan", respectively), that it completed repurchases of additional 1,100,000 par value Notes.

Below is a table containing a summary of data regarding the repurchase of Notes under the Current Buy-Back Plan:

NoteThe acquiring corporationQuantity purchased (Par value)Weighted average priceTotal amount paid(NIS)
Series IElbit Imaging Ltd13,214,920131.021117,314,339

Since the issuance of the Notes (in February 2014) and until the date of this press release, the Company has published three (3) buy-back plans for the repurchase of up to NIS 200 million of Notes. As of the date of this press release, the Company has purchased par value NIS 109.75 million Notes for a total cash consideration of NIS 136.53 million.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) medical industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) land in India which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for residential projects); and (iii) land in Eastern Europe which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for development of commercial centers).

For Further Information:
Company Contact
Ron Hadassi
CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel: +972-3-608-6048
Fax: +972-3-608-6050
ron@elbitimaging.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
