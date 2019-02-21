Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Elbit Imaging Ltd    EMITF   IL0010811169

ELBIT IMAGING LTD

(EMITF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL BUYBACK OF NOTES SERIES I

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 11:53am EST

Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Elbit Imaging Ltd. (“EI” or the “Company”) (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, further to its press release dated February 14, 2019, regarding a new Buy-Back plan for its (Series I) notes (the “Notes” and the "Current Buy-Back Plan", respectively), that it completed repurchases of additional 1,685,616 par value Notes.

Below is a table containing a summary of data regarding the repurchase of Notes under the Current Buy-Back Plan:

NoteThe acquiring corporationQuantity purchased (Par value)Weighted average priceTotal amount paid (NIS)
Series IElbit Imaging Ltd19,130,294130.906225,042,733

Since the issuance of the Notes (in February 2014) and until the date of this press release, the Company has published three (3) buy-back plans for the repurchase of up to NIS 200 million of Notes. As of the date of this press release, the Company has purchased par value NIS 111.66 million Notes for a total cash consideration of NIS 144.26 million.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) medical industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) land in India which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for residential projects); and (iii) land in Eastern Europe which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for development of commercial centers).

For Further Information:

Company Contact 
Ron Hadassi 
CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors 
Tel: +972-3-608-6048
Fax: +972-3-608-6050		 
ron@elbitimaging.com 

Elbit Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELBIT IMAGING LTD
11:53aElbit imaging ltd. announces additional buyback of notes series i
GL
07:49aElbit imaging announces new data from gamida cell's nam-nk and nicord® progra..
GL
02/19Elbit imaging announces the signing of collaboration agreement between gamida..
GL
02/14Elbit imaging ltd. announces additional buyback of notes series i
GL
02/11ELBIT IMAGING : Announces an update regarding the transaction for the sale of th..
AQ
02/11Elbit imaging announces an update regarding the transaction for the sale of t..
GL
02/07Elbit imaging announces suspension of trading of its ordinary shares on nasda..
GL
02/07Elbit imaging announces the signing of an agreement for the sale of up to 25%..
GL
02/04Elbit imaging announces update regarding the agreement to sell its holdings i..
GL
01/30Elbit imaging ltd. announces first glioblastoma patient completed chemotherap..
GL
More news
Chart ELBIT IMAGING LTD
Duration : Period :
Elbit Imaging Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELBIT IMAGING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ron Hadassi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yael Naftali Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Livni Independent Director
Boaz Lifschitz Director
Alon Bachar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELBIT IMAGING LTD-36.52%8
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.97%49 616
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.81%41 375
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.46%40 207
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD14.76%31 108
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.47%29 247
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.