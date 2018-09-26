ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES THAT INSIGHTEC RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR EXABLATE NEURO COMPATIBILITY WITH SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS MRI SCANNERS

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd. (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) ("Elbit" or the "Company") announced today that Insightec Ltd. ("Insightec") informed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Exablate Neuro™ compatibility for the MRI Scanners from Siemens Healthineers (models: Magnetom Skyra, Prisma and Prismafit) to treat patients with essential tremor (ET) Who do not respond to medication.

The Company holds approximately 84% of the share capital of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd. (TASE: EMTC-M) (approximately 55% on a fully diluted basis) which, in turn, holds approximately 22% of the share capital in Insightec (approximately 18.5% on a fully diluted basis).

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) Medical Industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) Plots in India which are designated for sale (and which were initially designated for residential projects); (iii) Plots in Eastern Europe which are designated for sale (and which were initially designated for development of commercial centers).

