ELBIT IMAGING LTD

ELBIT IMAGING LTD (EMITF)
ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES THAT INSIGHTEC RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR EXABLATE NEURO COMPATIBILITY WITH SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS MRI SCANNERS

09/26/2018 | 02:40pm CEST

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd. (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) ("Elbit" or the "Company") announced today that Insightec Ltd. ("Insightec") informed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Exablate Neuro™ compatibility for the MRI Scanners from Siemens Healthineers (models: Magnetom Skyra, Prisma and Prismafit) to treat patients with essential tremor (ET) Who do not respond to medication.

The Company holds approximately 84% of the share capital of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd. (TASE: EMTC-M) (approximately 55% on a fully diluted basis) which, in turn, holds approximately 22% of the share capital in Insightec (approximately 18.5% on a fully diluted basis). 

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) Medical Industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) Plots in India which are designated for sale (and which were initially designated for residential projects); (iii) Plots in Eastern Europe which are designated for sale (and which were initially designated for development of commercial centers). 

For Further Information:
Company Contact
Ron Hadassi
CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel: +972-3-608-6048
Fax: +972-3-608-6050
ron@elbitimaging.com

Elbit Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
