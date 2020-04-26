Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Elbit Systems Ltd.    ESLT   IL0010811243

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

(ESLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elbit : Awarded $103 Million to Supply Airborne Electronic Warfare Suites to a Country in Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 03:08am EDT

Haifa, Israel, April 26, 2020 - Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT, TASE: ESLT) ('Elbit Systems') announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $103 million to supply comprehensive Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for an Air Force of an Asian country. The contract will be performed over a three-year period and includes long-term integrated logistic support.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will fit the customer's helicopters with complete EW suites, including countermeasure systems. The EW suites will provide the helicopters with advanced protection to achieve the customer's operational requirements.

Edgar Maimon, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT-Elisra, commented: 'Demand for combat-proven EW systems is getting stronger as the electro-magnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested and the threat to aircraft gets more acute. I believe that Elbit Systems is well positioned to address this rising need.'

Illustration of CH53 helicopter, Elbit Systems supplied RWR for the Germany Air Force

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ('C4ISR'), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Contacts:

Company Contact:
Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO
Tel: +972-4-8316663
j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com

Rami Myerson, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +972-77-2946403
rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com

David Vaaknin, VP, Brand & Communications
Tel: +972-77-2946691
david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

IR Contact:
Ehud Helft
Gavriel Frohwein
GK Investor Relations
Tel: 1-646-688-3559
elbitsystems@gkir.com

This press release may contain forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

Disclaimer

Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 07:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
03:08aELBIT : Awarded $103 Million to Supply Airborne Electronic Warfare Suites to a C..
PU
04/22ELBIT : Updates its Cash Tender Offer for Ashot's Shares
PR
04/22ELBIT : Updates its Cash Tender Offer for Ashot's Shares
PU
04/16ELBIT : Awarded $15 Million Contract to Supply Command and Control Systems for t..
PU
04/14ELBIT : Integrated Active Towed Array Sonar onboard its Seagull USV
PU
04/13ELBIT : Awarded $20 Million in Contracts to Upgrade Latin American Customers' He..
AQ
04/13ELBIT : Business Update Regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
04/12ELBIT : Awarded $20 Million in Contracts to Upgrade Hermes 900 UAS of Latin Amer..
PU
04/07ELBIT : Issues a Cash Tender Offer for Ashot's Shares
PU
04/06ELBIT : Coping with the Coronavirus, Rambam Healthcare Campus in Israel Joins Fo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 905 M
EBIT 2020 432 M
Net income 2020 297 M
Debt 2020 595 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 5 703 M
Chart ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Elbit Systems Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bezhalel Machlis President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Federmann Chairman
Yuval Ramon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph Gaspar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yehoshua Yehuda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.-15.74%5 723
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.95%107 062
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-57.65%95 676
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.37%56 764
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.05%41 178
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-26.01%37 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group