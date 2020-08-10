Elbit : GeoSpectrum Technologies Unveils Powerful Compact Long-Range Underwater Acoustic Effector

Nova Scotia, Canada, August 10, 2020 - GeoSpectrum Technologies ('GeoSpectrum'), an Elbit Systems' subsidiary, announces the introduction of the ground-breaking C-Bass family of compact Very Low Frequency (VLF) long-range acoustic underwater transducers.

Generating high power at very low frequencies from a small source is considered a technological challenge, with current high power underwater VLF sources available on the market being extremely large, costly and requiring a crew of at least a dozen people to operate. Addressing these deficiencies, GeoSpectrum introduces the patented, C-BASS family of underwater transducers, offering the market a deployable system that is small in size and weight but still maintains the high-power and frequency range (bandwidth) of legacy systems.

Robust, affordable, easy to operate with, ranges exceeding 2500 km and capable to effectively operate under ice, the C-BASS family of transducers is suitable for a wide range of sub-sea applications including: communication/transmission from shore or surface units to submarines; divers' alert and communications; communication with Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) for control/positioning; mine sweeping, as well as augmentation of submarine signatures when transiting in or out of ports or narrow passages. C-BASS transducers are available in a variety of sizes and configurations from the 20 cm diameter configuration that can even fit in a medium UUV up to the 1.1 m diameter unit used in a multi-source high-power configuration for seismic exploration.

About GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc.

GeoSpectrum Technologies is a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada based supplier of marine acoustic hardware and systems. Its' range of offerings include sonars and sonar upgrades (towed and hull mounted), acoustic communication, submarine targets, diver deterrent systems, moored surveillance solutions, Very Low Frequency (VLF) systems and more. The company supplies its products to the defence, oil and gas, surveillance, and environmental sectors. GeoSpectrum is a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd. For more information, please contact Sean Kelly: Sean.Kelly@geospectrum.ca

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ('C4ISR'), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

