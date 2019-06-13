Log in
Elbit : Launches CONDOR MS, Introducing Multi-Spectral Imaging and AI Capabilities to Strategic Recon Missions

06/13/2019 | 06:19am EDT

Combining enhanced sensing capabilities and high capacity analytics, CONDOR MS presents a step change in generating strategic targets

Haifa, Israel, June 13, 2019 - Elbit Systems launches CONDOR™ MS, a new Long Range Oblique Photography (LOROP) system that introduces Multi-Spectral (MS) sensing capability and Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics to stand-off strategic intelligence gathering missions.

CONDOR MS integrates three high resolution Electro Optic (EO) sensors into the Company's certified and widely operational CONDOR2 system: Visible & Near Infra-Red (VNIR), Medium-Wave Infrared (MWIR), and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR). The unique combination of multi-spectral sensing, high level of stabilization and auto image enhancement enables the new system to dramatically extend coverage area in day, night and adverse weather conditions thereby improving the strategic reconnaissance output while increasing the survivability of the platforms. Deep learning algorithms and precise geo-location enable the CONDOR MS to identify a large number of targets at extremely high rates, hence significantly shortening the time frame needed to close sensor-to-shooter loops.

Over the last two decades Elbit Systems has been the prime contractor in numerous LOROP programs based on the CONDOR family of systems that features one of the smallest and lightest pods in the category. The CONDOR family of systems is integrated onboard a variety of platforms among them the F-16 A/B/C/D/I, F-4, SU-30 and B-737.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ('C4ISR'), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information visit: elbitsystems.com, follow us on: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit our official YouTube Channel.

Contacts:

David Vaaknin

VP, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: 972-77-2946691

Cell: 972-52-8000403

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager Corporate Communications & Digital

Tel: 972-77-2948809

Cell: 972-54-9998809

dana.tal@elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.
This press release contains forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:18:02 UTC
