Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Elbit Systems Ltd    ESLT   IL0010811243

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD

(ESLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elbit : Participated in Lockheed Martin's Supplier Conference in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Haifa, Israel, July 18, 2019 - Elbit Systems participated this week in Lockheed Martin's Supplier Conference at the ITC MAURYA hotel in New Delhi. Elbit Systems delegation included experts and managers in various fields including avionics, electronic warfare and procurement.

As a long term supplier of advanced avionics for Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems is exploring ways to support Lockheed Martin's efforts to maximize indigenous content on the F-21 for the Indian Air Force and on the S-76 for the Indian Navy Utility Helicopter.

We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Elbit Systems,' said Kurt Knust, Director of Lockheed Martin's F-21 program. 'We hope to strengthen and grow that relationship as we explore new opportunities in India'.

Contacts:

David Vaaknin

VP, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: 972-77-2946691

Cell: 972-52-8000403

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager Corporate Communications & Digital

Tel: 972-77-2948809

Cell: 972-54-9998809

dana.tal@elbitsystems.com

Disclaimer

Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD
01:30aELBIT : Participated in Lockheed Martin's Supplier Conference in India
PU
07/16ELBIT SYSTEMS SCHEDULES SECOND QUART : 00am ET
AQ
07/03ELBIT : Subsidiary Selected to Supply a Cyber Intelligence System to the Dutch N..
PU
06/26ELBIT : to Install Integrated Fixed Towers System in Arizona
AQ
06/26ELBIT : U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Tohono O'odham Nation Agree On Borde..
PR
06/26ELBIT : U.S. Subsidiary Awarded Additional $26 Million Contract to Provide Integ..
PR
06/25ELBIT : Incubit Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership with Cukierman & Co. In..
AQ
06/24ELBIT : Awarded $73 Million Contract to Supply J-MUSIC DIRCM Systems for the Ger..
AQ
06/24ELBIT : to provide J-MUSIC systems for Germanys A400M aircraft
AQ
06/23ELBIT : Philippine Army to Receive More UAVs, Upgraded APCs from Elbit
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 620 M
EBIT 2019 383 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 6 922 M
Chart ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD
Duration : Period :
Elbit Systems Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 156,75  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bezhalel Machlis President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Federmann Chairman
Yuval Ramon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph Gaspar Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
Yehoshua Yehuda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD29.27%6 839
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.12%113 334
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION39.53%104 039
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION32.23%55 173
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.57%52 911
RAYTHEON16.16%49 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About