Elbit : Participated in Lockheed Martin's Supplier Conference in India

Haifa, Israel, July 18, 2019 - Elbit Systems participated this week in Lockheed Martin's Supplier Conference at the ITC MAURYA hotel in New Delhi. Elbit Systems delegation included experts and managers in various fields including avionics, electronic warfare and procurement.
As a long term supplier of advanced avionics for Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems is exploring ways to support Lockheed Martin's efforts to maximize indigenous content on the F-21 for the Indian Air Force and on the S-76 for the Indian Navy Utility Helicopter.
We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Elbit Systems,' said Kurt Knust, Director of Lockheed Martin's F-21 program. 'We hope to strengthen and grow that relationship as we explore new opportunities in India'.
