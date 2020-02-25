Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Elbit Systems Ltd.    ESLT   IL0010811243

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

(ESLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elbit : Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results Release, For March 25, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 02:51am EST

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) & (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that it will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The Company will also be hosting a conference call the same day, on March 25, 2020, at 9:00am Eastern Time. On the call, the Company's management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try connecting through the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: +1-888-668-9141

Canada Dial-in Number: +1-866-485-2399

UK Dial-in Number: 0-800-917-5108

Israel Dial-in Number: 03-918- 0610

International Dial-in Number:  +972-3- 918- 0610

at 9:00am Eastern Time; 6:00am Pacific Time; 1:00pm UK Time; 3:00pm Israel Time

The conference call will also be broadcast live on Elbit Systems' web-site at http://www.elbitsystems.com. An online replay will be available on the Company's website from 24 hours after the call ends.

Alternatively, for two days following the call, investors will be able to listen to a replay of the call, by dialing one of the following dial-in numbers:

+1-888-326-9310 (US and Canada) or +972-3- 925- 5921 (Israel and International)

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

This press release contains forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward Looking Statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

 

Company Contact:    

Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO
Tel:  +972-772946663
j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com

 

Rami Myerson ‎, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: ‎+972-77-2948984  ‎
Rami.Myerson@elbitsystems.com
Elbit Systems Ltd.

 

 

IR Contact: 

 

Ehud Helft
GK Investor Relations
Tel: 1-617-318-3096
elbitsystems@gkir.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-results-release-for-march-25-2020-301010457.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
02:51aELBIT : Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results Release, For March 2..
PR
02/24ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. : Announces Midroog Ltd. Reaffirming Rating 'Aa1.il' (Local S..
AQ
02/24ELBIT : ANNOUNCES MIDROOG LTD. REAFFIRMING RATING "Aa1.il" (LOCAL SCALE), WITH N..
PU
02/18ELBIT : Awarded $670 Million Contract to Supply Defense Solutions to a Country i..
PU
02/17PLAZA CENTERS : Israeli Court Closes Motion Filed by Shareholder
DJ
02/16ELBIT : Selected to Deploy IT Management System at Israel's International Ports
PU
02/11ELBIT : Selected to Provide Airborne EW Systems to the German Air Force
PU
02/10ELBIT : Awarded Contracts Worth $136 Million to Supply Laser DIRCM Systems to Co..
PR
02/10Israel's Elbit Systems wins $136 million in contracts in Asia-Pacific
RE
02/07ELBIT : MoU Between HAL and Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, Israel Signed
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group