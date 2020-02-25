Elbit : Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results Release, For March 25, 2020

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) & (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that it will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The Company will also be hosting a conference call the same day, on March 25, 2020, at 9:00am Eastern Time. On the call, the Company's management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try connecting through the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: +1-888-668-9141

Canada Dial-in Number: +1-866-485-2399

UK Dial-in Number: 0-800-917-5108

Israel Dial-in Number: 03-918- 0610

International Dial-in Number: +972-3- 918- 0610

at 9:00am Eastern Time; 6:00am Pacific Time; 1:00pm UK Time; 3:00pm Israel Time

The conference call will also be broadcast live on Elbit Systems' web-site at http://www.elbitsystems.com. An online replay will be available on the Company's website from 24 hours after the call ends.

Alternatively, for two days following the call, investors will be able to listen to a replay of the call, by dialing one of the following dial-in numbers:

+1-888-326-9310 (US and Canada) or +972-3- 925- 5921 (Israel and International)

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

This press release contains forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward Looking Statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Company Contact : Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO

Tel: +972-772946663

j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com Rami Myerson ‎, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: ‎+972-77-2948984 ‎

Rami.Myerson@elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Ltd. IR Contact : Ehud Helft

GK Investor Relations

Tel: 1-617-318-3096

elbitsystems@gkir.com

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.