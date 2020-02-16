Elbit : Selected to Deploy IT Management System at Israel's International Ports

Haifa, Israel, 16 February 2020 - Elbit Systems announces that it was selected to develop and deploy an Information Technology (IT) management system (BCMS) at Israel's international ports.
Traffic at Israel's international ports has been growing rapidly with the Ben Gurion Airport alone handling almost 25 million passengers in 2019. The system to be provided will support activity around the clock seven days a week enabling to streamline passenger processing and control thereby increasing security and efficiency as well as improving passenger experience.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ('C4ISR'), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications
systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.
For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.
Contacts:
|
David Vaaknin
VP, Brand & Communications
Tel: 972-77-2946691
Cell: 972-52-8000403
david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com
|
Dana Tal-Noyman
Manager International Corporate Communications
Tel: 972-77-2948809
Cell: 972-54-9998809
dana.tal@elbitsystems.com
Disclaimer
Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 08:06:00 UTC