Elbit : Selected to Deploy IT Management System at Israel's International Ports

Haifa, Israel, 16 February 2020 - Elbit Systems announces that it was selected to develop and deploy an Information Technology (IT) management system (BCMS) at Israel's international ports.

Traffic at Israel's international ports has been growing rapidly with the Ben Gurion Airport alone handling almost 25 million passengers in 2019. The system to be provided will support activity around the clock seven days a week enabling to streamline passenger processing and control thereby increasing security and efficiency as well as improving passenger experience.

