Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Elbit Systems Ltd.    ESLT   IL0010811243

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

(ESLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elbit : Selected to Deploy IT Management System at Israel's International Ports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 03:07am EST

Haifa, Israel, 16 February 2020 - Elbit Systems announces that it was selected to develop and deploy an Information Technology (IT) management system (BCMS) at Israel's international ports.

Traffic at Israel's international ports has been growing rapidly with the Ben Gurion Airport alone handling almost 25 million passengers in 2019. The system to be provided will support activity around the clock seven days a week enabling to streamline passenger processing and control thereby increasing security and efficiency as well as improving passenger experience.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ('C4ISR'), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications

systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Contacts:

David Vaaknin

VP, Brand & Communications

Tel: 972-77-2946691

Cell: 972-52-8000403

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager International Corporate Communications

Tel: 972-77-2948809

Cell: 972-54-9998809

dana.tal@elbitsystems.com

Disclaimer

Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 08:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
03:07aELBIT : Selected to Deploy IT Management System at Israel's International Ports
PU
02/11ELBIT : Selected to Provide Airborne EW Systems to the German Air Force
PU
02/10ELBIT : Awarded Contracts Worth $136 Million to Supply Laser DIRCM Systems to Co..
PR
02/10Israel's Elbit Systems wins $136 million in contracts in Asia-Pacific
RE
02/07ELBIT : MoU Between HAL and Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, Israel Signed
AQ
02/07ELBIT : HAL Signs Second MoU with Elbit Systems for Digital Head-Up Displays (HU..
AQ
02/06ELBIT : Introduces Airborne EW Training and Simulation System
PU
02/06ELBIT : Reports Impact on its Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Due to Acqui..
PR
02/06ELBIT : Awarded $43 Million Contract to Equip Next-gen Korean Fighter Jets in De..
PR
02/05ELBIT : UK Selected by the UK MCA to Conduct UAS Maritime Trial Flights
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 402 M
EBIT 2019 373 M
Net income 2019 265 M
Debt 2019 445 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 6 942 M
Chart ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Elbit Systems Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 537,60  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bezhalel Machlis President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Federmann Chairman
Yuval Ramon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph Gaspar Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
Yehoshua Yehuda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.-0.24%6 926
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.47%131 433
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.64%123 446
RAYTHEON3.19%63 256
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION7.84%62 183
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.64%54 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group