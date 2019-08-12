Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Elbit Systems Ltd    ESLT   IL0010811243

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD

(ESLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elbit System : ' U.S. Subsidiary Awarded Contract to Supply Components for the Color HMD System of the CV-22 Aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 04:17am EDT

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELST) (TASE: ELST) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC, ("Elbit Systems of America") was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for the supply of components of the Color Helmet Mounted Display System of the CV-22 aircraft. The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and is expected to be completed by October 2020.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Youtube Channel.

This press release contains forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

Contacts:

Company Contact:       

Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO

Tel: +972-4-8316663

j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com


 

David Vaaknin, VP, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +972-77-2946691

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

IR Contact: 

Ehud Helft

Gavriel Frohwein

GK Investor Relations

Tel: 1-646-688-3559

elbitsystems@gkir.com

 

                                                                                                 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-us-subsidiary-awarded-contract-to-supply-components-for-the-color-hmd-system-of-the-cv-22-aircraft-300899826.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD
04:17aELBIT SYSTEM : ' U.S. Subsidiary Awarded Contract to Supply Components for the C..
PR
08/07ELBIT : Kazakhstan to launch manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles
AQ
08/07ELBIT : Awarded $80 Million Contract to Upgrade Tanks and Supply Radio Systems f..
PR
07/18ELBIT : Participated in Lockheed Martin's Supplier Conference in India
PU
07/16ELBIT SYSTEMS SCHEDULES SECOND QUART : 00am ET
AQ
07/03ELBIT : Subsidiary Selected to Supply a Cyber Intelligence System to the Dutch N..
PU
06/26ELBIT : to Install Integrated Fixed Towers System in Arizona
AQ
06/26ELBIT : U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Tohono O'odham Nation Agree On Borde..
PR
06/26ELBIT : U.S. Subsidiary Awarded Additional $26 Million Contract to Provide Integ..
PR
06/25ELBIT : Incubit Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership with Cukierman & Co. In..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group