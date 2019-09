Elbit Systems' DSEI 2019 Display Will Include HattoriX: A Manpack Fire Support System that Enables Passive, Precise and Rapid Target Acquisition

HattoriX enables tactical teams to undetectably and rapidly acquire CAT-1 targets with a simple tap on a touch-screen display

Elbit Systems' HattoriX is a manpack Fire Support system that, for the first time, enables Forward Observers (FO) and similarly tasked tactical teams, to passively, rapidly and independently acquire Category 1 (CAT-1) targets (Target Location error of few meters). HattoriX introduces a step change in the effectiveness of target acquisition at the tactical level as it demonstrably enable accurate and rapid engagement of Time Sensitive Targets (TST) and enhance the survivability of tactical teams. Depicted in the enclosed image is an Israeli Defense Force (IDF) Forward Observer operating HattoriX.

Featuring payload agnostic mission computer that runs proprietary software, photogrammetry algorithm and an Augmented Reality (AR) overlay of real-time C2 data, HattoriX performs automatic fusion of Geographical Information System (GIS) database, pre-loaded targets data, payload's visual feed, and C2 information, thereby enabling the tactical user to intuitively issue CAT-1 targets without using any emitters, and seamlessly feed acquired targets and additional target information (image, video, description) into any Battle Management System.

Interfacing with any Electro-Optical payload of choice, HattoriX is comprised of a Goniometer, a mission computer, a touch-screen display unit and a lightweight tripod. HattoriX also includes a remote-controlled configuration for extended force protection. Users include FOs, Forward Air Controllers (FAC), Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC), reconnaissance teams, field intelligence and Special Forces.

Picture caption: Israeli Defense Force (IDF) Forward Observer operating HattoriX.

