Elbit : Unveils New Wearable Technologies for Infantry Commanders and Soldiers

Haifa, Israel, September 10, 2019 - Elbit Systems DSEI 2019 display (booth S-2 120 and Royal Navy booth) will include new wearable devices for the dismounted warrior. As warfare becomes increasingly networked, Elbit Systems' new devices address the requirement from infantry commanders and soldiers to enhance their interface with Command and Control (C2) applications, with other force members and with external sensing assets, thereby stepping-up situational awareness and combat effectiveness.

Expanding the Company's DOMINATOR warrior combat suite, the newly launched set includes four devices that integrate seamlessly with radio systems and with Battle Management Systems: SmartEye - a head-mounted C2 display; Smart WristView - a wrist-strapped C2 display; SmartSight - a C2 add-on to weapon sights; and SmartNVG - a C2 add-on to Night Vision Goggles (NVG).

SmartEye is ballistic eyewear that provides dismounted commanders with a geo-oriented head-mounted C2 display. Projecting a see-through Augmented Reality (AR) symbology on the visor and enabling real-time image detection, SmartEye provides users with instant situational awareness. SmartEye interfaces with multiple visual sources, including weapon sights, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and input from reconnaissance units.

Smart WristView is a compact, low-power, rugged wrist-strapped C2 display, providing warriors with a quick and convenient view of operational data in combat situations without altering weapon's hold , further enhancing situational awareness and team-level C2 capabilities.

SmartSight is a C2 add-on to most existing day and night weapon sights, projecting see-through AR symbology, laser rangefinder data and a compass onto the soldier's weapon sight, greatly improving target acquisition capabilities and combat effectiveness.

SmartNVG is a C2 add-on to most existing NVGs providing superimposed AR navigation and operational symbology on any vision imaging system, significantly improving effectiveness in night operations. SmartNVG is compatible with both HDMI and Android.

The complete DOMINATOR warrior suite includes also the recently launched SmarTrack - a situational awareness system for dismounted forces in GPS denied environments.

Brochures on each device are available upon request.

Click to view a video of the complete DOMINATOR warrior suite.

