Elbit : Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2016 -- Data Talk

Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) is currently at $127.51, up $7.31 or 6.08%

-- Would be highest close since March 11, 2020, when it closed at $128.58

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 22, 2016, when it rose 8.02%

-- Currently up three of the past five days

-- Down 13.56% month-to-date

-- Down 17.77% year-to-date

-- Down 23.97% from its all-time closing high of $167.70 on Dec. 11, 2019

-- Down 3.34% from 52 weeks ago (April 1, 2019), when it closed at $131.91

-- Down 23.97% from its 52 week closing high of $167.70 on Dec. 11, 2019

-- Up 10.33% from its 52 week closing low of $115.57 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $127.96; highest intraday level since March 11, 2020, when it hit $134.55

-- Up 6.46% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:39:11 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet