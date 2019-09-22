Elbit : of America, Partners to Showcase Functionality and Interoperability of Its Airborne Systems

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems of America, (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) will showcase solutions that demonstrate the company's ability to create software that conforms to the latest compatibility and safety standards across avionics systems for the United States military at the FACE & SOSA Expo & Technical Interchange Meeting. With its partners, Elbit Systems of America will exhibit in booth 58/59 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio on Sept. 17, 2019. The event is hosted by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The FACE & SOSA Expo & TIM is a one-day event that will bring more than 50 companies and organizations together to highlight progress made for functionality and interoperability of modular open systems used across various airborne systems. At the event, Elbit Systems of America will demonstrate their ability to provide FACE-conformant software with our large area display (LAD) and linked helmet mounted display (HMD), while our partner through Elbit Systems Ltd., Universal Avionics, will show their software-based flight management system operating in a FACE-conformant Common Operating Environment (COE).

Elbit Systems of America's HMD and LAD demo showcases the very interoperability promoted by the Open Group FACE and SOSA consortia. In this demo alone, the software components of half a dozen companies work together to receive, process and relay information from an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast to the HMD and LAD, while running in the latest FACE 3.0 COE. Those companies are CoreAVI, DDC-I, Inc., ENSCO Avionics and Real-Time Innovations.

"As a founding member of the FACE Consortium, Elbit Systems of America is committed to keeping our avionics software safe, secure and compatible across platforms," said Layne Merritt, vice president of Technology & Innovation at Elbit Systems of America. "Our goal is provide our military customers the best capabilities through common computing infrastructure. This approach reduces costs and quickens the pace for getting the newest capabilities to the warfighter."

The Expo and TIM provides an opportunity to learn more about functionality and interoperability of modular open system environments in both the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and the Sensors Open System Architecture (SOSA) consortia. This is the first joint exposition and TIM for these consortia.

For more information about the FACE and SOSA Consortia, please visit: www.opengroup.org/face and www.opengroup.org/sosa.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth Texas, is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter.

About CoreAVI Graphics

CoreAVI offers temperature-screened versions of a variety of GPUs, including AMD's E8860. The E8860 is complemented by their full suite of safety critical ArgusCore™ OpenGL® SC/ES drivers, as well as video encode/decode drivers, safety monitor and GPU virtualization manager, which enable the design and implementation of complete safety critical embedded solutions. CoreAVI also offers safety critical COTS-D hardware IP in 3U VPX and XMC form factors, as well as graphics and compute Vulkan®-based drivers as part of its complete Platforms for Safety Critical Applications (PSCA). These solutions achieve the highest levels of RTCA DO-178C and EUROCAE ED-12C safety certification with long-term support. More details are available at https://www.coreavi.com/.

About DDC-I

DDC-I provides certifiable software for safety critical avionics. Deos™ from DDC-I is a time and space partitioned real-time operating system, which has been certified to DO-178 Design Assurance Level A (DAL A) since 1998. Developed from day one using DAL A plans and procedures, Deos features hard real-time response, SafeMC™ Technology for multicore processors, industry standard ARINC653 and FACE Safety Base APIs, and shared resource partitioning to deliver the highest CPU utilization and performance possible in the industry. More details at https://www.ddci.com/.

About ENSCO

Elbit Systems of America selected ENSCO Avionics' IData Tool Suite as the HMI toolkit to design the graphical front end of the company's demo at the FACE and SOSA Expo & TIM. Elbit America will use IData and the IData ARINC 661 Module to create a Primary Flight Display and will use IDataMap for a 2D situational awareness display with a Federal Aviation Administration Sectional chart. IData was used to create the graphics, add behaviors and logic to easily construct the PFD and Situational awareness displays. The IData Tool Suite was developed in alignment with the FACE Technical Standard to provide display developers and integrators a robust, portable, interoperable and secure display development environment for next generation cockpit displays. ENSCO, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries represent a $140 million international technology enterprise, headquartered in the Washington, D.C., area. Learn more at https://www.ensco.com/.

About Real-Time Innovations

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) supplies RTI Connext® DDS and the RTI Connext TSS in this multi-supplier integration. RTI Connext DDS is a software connectivity framework that shares information in real-time, enabling applications work together as an integrated system. Based on the Object Management Group Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard, RTI Connext DDS is designed to meet the demanding requirements of critical airborne systems requiring low latency, high reliability, scalability, security and COTS DO-178C DAL A certification evidence. RTI Connext TSS is the first certified conformant FACE Transport Services Segment (TSS), and enables rapid interoperability of FACE and SOSA system components and networked platforms. Learn more information about RTI at https://www.rti.com/.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

