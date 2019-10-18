Elders : AIRR Scheme Election Results and Application Scaleback Opens in a new Window

Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/18
6.1 AUD   -3.02%
Elders : AIRR Scheme Election Results and Application Scaleback

10/18/2019 | 04:14am EDT

18 October 2019

AIRR SCHEME ELECTION RESULTS AND APPLICABLE SCALEBACK

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) (Elders) refers to its previous announcements regarding Elders' proposed acquisition of AIRR Holdings Limited (AIRR) by way of scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

Attached is an announcement from AIRR to AIRR shareholders regarding the results of elections for Scheme consideration and the application of the scaleback.

1

18 October 2019

AIRR HOLDINGS LIMITED

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT- SCALEBACK

SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

Dear AIRR Shareholder,

Under the AIRR Scheme of Arrangement, AIRR Shareholders were able to make an election to receive scheme consideration in the form of Maximum Share Consideration or Maximum Cash Consideration, subject to scaleback arrangements. The results of the elections and calculation of the Scaleback Arrangements are summarised below. The Explanatory Booklet sets out the definitions of terms used below.

Maximum Cash Consideration

The total number of valid elections of Maximum Cash Consideration did not exceed the Cash Consideration Cap and a Scaleback Arrangement has not been applied to AIRR Shareholders that elected to receive Maximum Cash Consideration. Therefore, if you elected to receive Maximum Cash Consideration you will receive your Scheme Consideration as all cash as set out below:

Number of Elders Shares per AIRR Share

-

Value of Share Consideration per AIRR Share (at $6.03 per Elders share)

-

Cash consideration received per share

$8.00

Scheme Consideration

$8.00

Fully franked Permitted Special Dividend (Record Date 5.00pm AEDT Friday, 1 November

2019) (if applicable)

$2.60

Final Dividend (paid to AIRR Shareholders on Friday, 27 September 2019)

$0.25

Total dividends

$2.85

Total Consideration (inc. Dividends)

$10.85

Maximum Share Consideration

The total number of valid elections of Maximum Share Consideration exceeded the Share Consideration Cap and a Scaleback Arrangement has been applied to AIRR Shareholders that elected to receive Maximum Share Consideration. Therefore, if you elected to receive Maximum Share Consideration you will receive a portion of your Scheme Consideration as cash and as set out below:

Number of Elders Shares per AIRR Share

1.140

Value of Share Consideration per AIRR Share (at $6.03 per Elders share)

$6.872

Cash Consideration received per share

$1.128

Scheme Consideration

$8.00

Fully franked Permitted Special Dividend (Record Date 5.00pm AEDT Friday, 1 November

2019) (if applicable)

$2.60

Final Dividend (paid to AIRR Shareholders on Friday, 27 September 2019)

$0.25

Total dividends

$2.85

Total Consideration (inc. Dividends)

$10.85

Default Consideration

If you did not make a valid election or you returned a blank election form you will receive the Default Consideration as set out below:

Number of Elders Shares per AIRR Share

0.90

Value of Share Consideration per AIRR Share (at $6.03 per Elders share)

$5.425

Cash consideration received per share

$2.575

Scheme Consideration

$8.00

Fully franked Permitted Special Dividend (Record Date 5.00pm AEDT Friday, 1 November

2019)

$2.60

Final Dividend (paid to AIRR Shareholders on Friday, 27 September 2019)

$0.25

Total dividends

$2.85

Total Consideration (inc. Dividends)

$10.85

If you wish to vote on the resolutions at the AGM or the Scheme meeting by proxy you have until 10.00am AEDT Wednesday 23 October 2019 to return your proxy forms to Primary Markets or you may attend in person or by attorney or corporate representative next Friday 25 October 2019 at the Bayview on the Park.

We encourage all AIRR Shareholders to have their say and lodge their proxies.

Given vote timing requirements and Australia Post delivery schedules, we suggest that proxy votes be lodged by email.

The directors maintain their recommendations as previously expressed in favour of all resolutions at both the AGM and the Scheme Meeting, in the absence of a superior offer.

As always please do not hesitate to contact us with any queries.

Yours faithfully

Craig Farrow

Chairman

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
