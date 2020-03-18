Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Elders Limited    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Appendix 3G Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 10:16pm EDT

Thursday, 19 January 2020

Notification of Issue

Attached is an Appendix 3G relating to the issue of performance rights under the long-term incentive plan.

Further Information:

Mark Allison

Chief Executive Officer 0439 030 905

Authorised by:

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

Elders Limited ABN 004 3

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity

+securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Elders Limited

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN: 004 336 636

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

ELD

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

19 March 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities the subject of this

+Securities issued as a result of options

notification are:

being exercised or other +convertible

Select whichever item is applicable.

+securities being converted and that are

If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of

not to be quoted on ASX

securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G

Partly paid +securities that have been

for each type of issue.

fully paid up and that are not to be

quoted on ASX

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please provide the

circumstances of the issue here:

2.2a.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2a.2

And the date the options were exercised or

N/A

other +convertible securities were

converted:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2b.1

Please state the number and type of partly

N/A

paid +securities that were fully paid up

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2b.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

N/A

up:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

421,000

+securities (including their ASX security

ELDAC

code) issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.2

*Please attach a document or provide

2019 Annual Report, located at

details of a URL link for a document lodged

https://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-

with ASX detailing the terms of the

centre/?page=annual-reports

+employee incentive scheme or a

summary of the terms.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3

*Are any of these +securities being issued

Yes

to +key management personnel (KMP) or

an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3.a

*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are

not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table

below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the

KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP,

insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Mr James Harold Cornish

Same

41.000

Mr Richard Davey

Same

41,000

Mr Malcolm Hunt

Same

30,000

Mr Richard Norton

Same

41,000

2.2d.1

*The purpose(s) for which the entity is

To raise additional working capital

issuing the +securities is:

To fund the retirement of debt

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

"Other".

You may select one or more of the items in the list.

[provide details below]

To pay for services rendered

[provide details below]

Other [provide details below]

Additional details:

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

2.2d.2

Please provide any further information

N/A

needed to understand the circumstances in

which you are notifying the issue of these

+securities to ASX, including (if applicable)

why the issue of the +securities has not

been previously announced to the market

in an Appendix 3B

You must answer this question if your response to

Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to

provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A".

2.3

*The +securities being issued are:

Additional +securities in an existing

Tick whichever is applicable

unquoted class that is already recorded

by ASX ("existing class")

New +securities in an unquoted class

that is not yet recorded by ASX ("new

class")

Part 3A - number and type of +securities being issued (existing class)

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "existing class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3A.1

*ASX security code & description

ELDAC

3A.2

*Number of +securities being issued

421,000

3A.3a

*Will the +securities being issued rank

Yes

equally in all respects from their issue date

with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

3A.3b

*Is the actual date from which the

N/A

+securities will rank equally (non-ranking

end date) known?

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No".

3A.3c

*Provide the actual non-ranking end date

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "Yes".

3A.3d

*Provide the estimated non-ranking end

N/A

period

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "No".

3A.3e

*Please state the extent to which the

N/A

+securities do not rank equally:

in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment; or

for any other reason

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No".

For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may

rank proportionately based on the percentage of the

period in question they have been on issue, for the

next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they

may not be entitled to participate in some other event,

such as an entitlement issue.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities being issued (new class)

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "new class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3B.1

*Security description

N/A

3B.2

*Security type

Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units

Select one item from the list that best describes the

Options

securities the subject of this form. This will determine

more detailed questions to be asked about the security

+Convertible debt securities

later in this section. Select "ordinary fully or partly paid

Non-convertible +debt securities

shares/units" for stapled securities or CDIs. For interest

rate securities, please select the appropriate choice

Redeemable preference shares/units

from either "Convertible debt securities" or "Non-

convertible debt securities". Select "Other" for

Other

performance shares/units and performance

N/A

options/rights or if the selections available in the list do

not appropriately describe the security being issued.

3B.3

ISIN code

N/A

Answer this question if you are an entity incorporated

outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of

securities other than CDIs. See also the note at the top

of this form.

3B.4

*Number of +securities being issued

N/A

3B.5a

*Will all the +securities issued in this class

N/A

rank equally in all respects from the issue

date?

3B.5b

*Is the actual date from which the

N/A

+securities will rank equally (non-ranking

end date) known?

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.5a is

"No".

3B.5c

*Provide the actual non-ranking end date

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.5a is

"No" and your response to Q3B.5b is "Yes".

3B.5d

*Provide the estimated non-ranking end

N/A

period

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.5a is

"No" and your response to Q3B.5b is "No".

3B.5e

*Please state the extent to which the

N/A

+securities do not rank equally:

in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment; or

for any other reason

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.5a is

"No".

For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may

rank proportionately based on the percentage of the

period in question they have been on issue, for the

next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they

may not be entitled to participate in some other event,

such as an entitlement issue.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 5

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

3B.6

Please attach a document or provide a URL

N/A

link for a document lodged with ASX setting

out the material terms of the +securities

being issued

You may cross reference a disclosure document, PDS,

information memorandum, investor presentation or

other announcement with this information provided it

has been released to the ASX Market Announcements

Platform.

3B.7

*Have you received confirmation from ASX

N/A

that the terms of the +securities are

appropriate and equitable under listing rule

6.1?

Answer this question only if you are an ASX Listing.

(ASX Foreign Exempt Listings and ASX Debt Listings

do not have to answer this question).

If your response is "No" and the securities have any

unusual terms, you should approach ASX as soon as

possible for confirmation under listing rule 6.1 that the

terms are appropriate and equitable.

3B.8a

Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units details

Answer the questions in this section if you selected this security type in your response to Question 3B.2.

*+Security currency

N/A

This is the currency in which the face amount of an

issue is denominated. It will also typically be the

currency in which distributions are declared.

*Will there be CDIs issued over the

N/A

+securities?

*CDI ratio

N/A

Answer this question if you answered "Yes" to the

previous question. This is the ratio at which CDIs can

be transmuted into the underlying security (e.g. 4:1

means 4 CDIs represent 1 underlying security

whereas 1:4 means 1 CDI represents 4 underlying

securities).

*Is it a partly paid class of +security?

N/A

*Paid up amount: unpaid amount

N/A

Answer this question if answered "Yes" to the

previous question.

The paid up amount represents the amount of

application money and/or calls which have been paid

on any security considered 'partly paid'

The unpaid amount represents the unpaid or yet to be

called amount on any security considered 'partly

paid'.

The amounts should be provided per the security

currency (e.g. if the security currency is AUD, then the

paid up and unpaid amount per security in AUD).

*Is it a stapled +security?

N/A

This is a security class that comprises a number of

ordinary shares and/or ordinary units issued by

separate entities that are stapled together for the

purposes of trading.

3B.8b

Option details

Answer the questions in this section if you selected this security type in your response to Question 3B.2.

*+Security currency

N/A

This is the currency in which the exercise price is

payable.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 6

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

*Exercise price

N/A

The price at which each option can be exercised and

convert into the underlying security. If there is no

exercise price please answer as $0.00.

The exercise price should be provided per the

security currency (i.e. if the security currency is AUD,

the exercise price should be expressed in AUD).

*Expiry date

N/A

The date on which the options expire or terminate.

*Details of the number and type of

N/A

+security (including its ASX security code if

the +security is quoted on or recorded by

ASX) that will be issued if an option is

exercised

For example, if the option can be exercised to receive

one fully paid ordinary share with ASX security code

ABC, please insert "One fully paid ordinary share

(ASX:ABC)".

3B.8c

Details of non-convertible +debt securities, +convertible debt securities, or

redeemable preference shares/units

Answer the questions in this section if you selected one of these security types in your response to Question

3B.2.

Refer to Guidance Note 34 and the "Guide to the Naming Conventions and Security Descriptions for ASX Quoted

Debt and Hybrid Securities" for further information on certain terms used in this section

*Type of +security

Simple corporate bond

Select one item from the list

Non-convertible note or bond

Convertible note or bond

Preference share/unit

Capital note

Hybrid security

Other

N/A

*+Security currency

N/A

This is the currency in which the face value of the

security is denominated. It will also typically be the

currency in which interest or distributions are paid.

Face value

N/A

This is the principal amount of each security.

The face value should be provided per the security

currency (i.e. if security currency is AUD, then the

face value per security in AUD).

*Interest rate type

Fixed rate

Select one item from the list

Floating rate

Select the appropriate interest rate type per the terms

Indexed rate

of the security. Definitions for each type are provided

in the Guide to the Naming Conventions and Security

Variable rate

Descriptions for ASX Quoted Debt and Hybrid

Securities

Zero coupon/no interest

Other

N/A

Frequency of coupon/interest payments

Monthly

per year

Quarterly

Select one item from the list.

Semi-annual

Annual

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 7

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

No coupon/interest payments

Other

N/A

First interest payment date

N/A

A response is not required if you have selected "No

coupon/interest payments" in response to the

question above on the frequency of coupon/interest

payments

Interest rate per annum

N/A

Answer this question if the interest rate type is fixed.

*Is the interest rate per annum estimated

N/A

at this time?

Answer this question if the interest rate type is fixed.

If the interest rate per annum is estimated,

N/A

then what is the date for this information to

be announced to the market (if known)

Answer this question if the interest rate type is fixed

and your response to the previous question is "Yes".

Answer "Unknown" if the date is not known at this

time.

*Does the interest rate include a reference

N/A

rate, base rate or market rate (e.g. BBSW

or CPI)?

Answer this question if the interest rate type is floating

or indexed

*What is the reference rate, base rate or

N/A

market rate?

Answer this question if the interest rate type is floating

or indexed and your response to the previous

question is "Yes".

*Does the interest rate include a margin

N/A

above the reference rate, base rate or

market rate?

Answer this question if the interest rate type is floating

or indexed.

*What is the margin above the reference

N/A.

rate, base rate or market rate (expressed

as a percent per annum)

Answer this question if the interest rate type is floating

or indexed and your response to the previous

question is "Yes".

*S128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act

s128F exempt

status applicable to the +security

Not s128F exempt

Select one item from the list

s128F exemption status unknown

For financial products which are likely to give rise to a

payment to which s128F of the Income Tax

Not applicable

Assessment Act applies, ASX requests issuers to

confirm the s128F status of the security:

"s128F exempt" means interest payments are not

taxable to non-residents;

"Not s128F exempt" means interest payments are

taxable to non-residents;

"s128F exemption status unknown" means the

issuer is unable to advise the status;

"Not applicable" means s128F is not applicable to

this security

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 8

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

*Is the +security perpetual (i.e. no maturity

N/A

date)?

*Maturity date

N/A

Answer this question if the security is not perpetual

*Select other features applicable to the

Simple

+security

Subordinated

Up to 4 features can be selected. Further information

is available in the Guide to the Naming Conventions

Secured

and Security Descriptions for ASX Quoted Debt and

Converting

Hybrid Securities.

Convertible

Transformable

Exchangeable

Cumulative

Non-Cumulative

Redeemable

Extendable

Reset

Step-Down

Step-Up

Stapled

None of the above

N/A

*Is there a first trigger date on which a right

N/A

of conversion, redemption, call or put can

be exercised (whichever is first)?

*If yes, what is the first trigger date

N/A

Answer this question if your response to the previous

question is "Yes".

Details of the number and type of +security

N/A

(including its ASX security code if the

+security is quoted on ASX) that will be

issued if the securities to be quoted are

converted, transformed or exchanged

Answer this question if the security features include

"converting", "convertible", "transformable" or

"exchangeable".

For example, if the security can be converted into

1,000 fully paid ordinary shares with ASX security

code ABC, please insert "1,000 fully paid ordinary

shares (ASX:ABC)".

Part 4 - Issue details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

4.1

*Have the +securities been issued yet?

Yes

4.1a

*What was their date of issue?

17 March 2020

Answer this question if your response to Q4.1 is

"Yes".

4.1b

*What is their proposed date of issue?

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q4.1 is "No".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 9

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

4.2

*Are the +securities being issued for a

No

cash consideration?

If the securities are being issued for nil cash

consideration, answer this question "No".

4.2a

*In what currency is the cash consideration

N/A

being paid

For example, if the consideration is being paid in

Australian Dollars, state AUD.

Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is

"Yes".

4.2b

*What is the issue price per +security

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is "Yes"

and by reference to the issue currency provided in

your response to Q4.2a.

Note: you cannot enter a nil amount here. If the

securities are being issued for nil cash consideration,

answer Q4.2 as "No" and complete Q4.2c.

4.2c

Please describe the consideration being

Unvested performance rights granted under

provided for the +securities

the long-term incentive plan. The maximum

Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is "No".

number of performance rights was

calculated using a VWAP over the 5

consecutive trading days up to and including

30 September 2019 ($6.27).

4.3

Any other information the entity wishes to

N/A

provide about the issue

Part 5 - Unquoted +securities on issue

Following the issue of the +securities the subject of this application, the unquoted issued +securities of the entity will comprise:

Note: the figures provided in the table in section 5.1 below are used to calculate part of the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. Please make sure you include in the table each class of unquoted securities issued by the entity.

Restricted securities should be included in table 5.1.

5.1

*ASX security code and description

*Total number of +securities on issue

ELDAC Unvested Performance Rights

1,669,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 10

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

Part 6 - Other Listing Rule requirements

The questions in this Part should only be answered if you are an ASX Listing (ASX Foreign Exempt Listings and ASX Debt Listings do not need to complete this Part) and:

  • your response to Q2.1 is "+securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX"; or
  • your response to Q2.1 is "Other"

Question

Question

Answer

No.

6.1

*Are the securities being issued under

Yes

Listing Rule 7.2 exception 131 and therefore

the issue does not need any security holder

approval under Listing Rule 7.1?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

6.2

*Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining,

N/A

+security holder approval for the issue

under listing rule 7.1?

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No".

6.2a

*Date of meeting or proposed meeting to

N/A

approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No"

and the response to Q6.2 is "Yes".

6.2b

*Are any of the +securities being issued

N/A

without +security holder approval using the

entity's 15% placement capacity under

listing rule 7.1?

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No"

and the response to Q6.2 is "No".

1 Exception 13 An issue of securities under an employee incentive scheme if within 3 years before the issue date:

  1. in the case of a scheme established before the entity was listed - a summary of the terms of the scheme and the maximum number of equity securities proposed to be issued under the scheme were set out in the prospectus, PDS or information memorandum lodged with ASX under rule 1.1 condition 3; or
  2. the holders of the entity's ordinary securities have approved the issue of equity securities under the scheme as an exception to this rule. The notice of meeting must have included:
    • a summary of the terms of the scheme.
    • the number of securities issued under the scheme since the entity was listed or the date of the last approval under this rule;
    • the maximum number of +equity securities proposed to be issued under the scheme following the approval; and
    • a voting exclusion statement.

Exception 13 is only available if and to the extent that the number of +equity securities issued under the scheme does not exceed the maximum number set out in the entity's prospectus, PDS or information memorandum (in the case of (a) above) or in the notice of meeting (in the case of (b) above).

Exception 13 ceases to be available if there is a material change to the terms of the scheme from those set out in the entity's prospectus, PDS or information memorandum (in the case of (a) above) or in the notice of meeting (in the case of (b) above).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 11

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

6.2b.1

*How many +securities are being issued

N/A

without +security holder approval using the

entity's 15% placement capacity under

listing rule 7.1?

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No",

the response to Q6.2 is "No" and the response to

Q6.2b is "Yes".

Please complete and separately send by email to your

ASX listings adviser a work sheet in the form of

Annexure B to Guidance Note 21 confirming the entity

has the available capacity under listing rule 7.1 to issue

that number of securities.

6.2c

*Are any of the +securities being issued

N/A

without +security holder approval using the

entity's additional 10% placement capacity

under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No"

and the response to Q6.2 is "No".

6.2c.1

*How many +securities are being issued

N/A

without +security holder approval using the

entity's additional 10% placement capacity

under listing rule 7.1A?

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No",

the response to Q6.2 is "No" and the response to

Q6.2c is "Yes".

Please complete and separately send by email to your

ASX listings adviser a work sheet in the form of

Annexure C to Guidance Note 21 confirming the entity

has the available capacity under listing rule 7.1A to

issue that number of securities.

Introduced 01/12/19; amended 31/01/20

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 12

31 January 2020

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 02:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELDERS LIMITED
03/09VIVENDI : Unveils Extensive Report on Generation Z and the Way They Are Shaping ..
DJ
03/04ELDERS : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window
PU
02/27ELDERS : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window
PU
02/25ELDERS : Our communities recovering from fire
PU
02/23ELDERS : Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
02/19ELDERS : Director Appointment/Resignation Opens in a new Window
PU
02/13ELDERS : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window
PU
01/28ELDERS : Key Dates 2020 Opens in a new Window
PU
01/13ELDERS : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window
PU
01/08ELDERS : Market Update Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 920 M
EBIT 2020 97,4 M
Net income 2020 86,6 M
Debt 2020 168 M
Yield 2020 2,37%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 1 264 M
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,06  AUD
Last Close Price 8,12  AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ian Wilton Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Diana J. Eilert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED26.28%761
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.1.30%35 874
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.0.80%23 567
CORTEVA INC0.00%16 989
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED3.00%7 449
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-6.85%5 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group