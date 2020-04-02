Log in
Elders : Continuity of supply the focus in disrupted supply chain

04/02/2020 | 02:06am EDT

The conversation around COVID-19 and its effect on both businesses and people continues to be all encompassing. Fortunately for Australians, our farmers and Australian agribusiness, are working to keep Australians fed and clothed - whatever the circumstances.

At this critical time, Elders is working hard to continue delivering the products and services that our customers rely on.

General Manager of Farm Supplies Richard Norton says the greatest focus for Elders right now is ensuring farmers have access to the resources they need to continue extracting maximum value from their operations.

'There is huge demand from growers and Elders is working hard to make sure our clients across all areas of agriculture have what they need for the season.

'During what is a trying time for much of the country, and the world for that matter, Elders is working to keep disruptions to our clients' operations to a minimum.'

Animal health supplies, crop protection products, fertilisers and seeds continue to move well, with enough supply for customers thanks to a combination of local manufacturing and efficient supply chain management.

'Ports and freight services continue to function at a high level, and suppliers are working hard to limit any disruptions to the supply chain', Mr Norton said.

Perhaps most encouraging for the industry are signs that logistics out of China are returning to normal. Production is taking place once again and export orders are being accepted and processed. Similarly, agriculture manufacturing throughout Europe and the United States are still operating well.

'Overseas markets continue to operate strongly but things are changing all the time. Obviously, Elders will communicate any disruptions to our clients as things evolve.

'For example, the suspension of Monsanto's glyphosate plant in Malaysia is limiting availability of some products, but we are working to ensure we have enough supplies for customers,' Mr Norton said.

A significant challenge for growers however, is the increasing price of inputs, driven primarily by the falling Australian dollar.

'Suppliers are implementing price rises due to currency changes on imported finished products and many active ingredients used in formulation in Australia have also increased in price', Mr Norton said.

'Elders are working diligently with suppliers and customers to navigate this volatile pricing as seamlessly as possible.'

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Australian agribusiness landscape is shifting on a seemingly daily basis. For Elders, the focus remains on the safety of our people and communities and the on-going stability and strength of our industry and operations.

Animal Health and General Merchandise

There are currently minimal supply issues due to local manufacturing and management of supply chain. While lockdowns in New Zealand may affect some general merchandise suppliers, local warehousing means there should be no medium-term impact on supply.

Fertiliser

Bulk Fertiliser is still moving well out of ports and suppliers are working hard to ensure a smooth supply chain. There are some bottlenecks at distribution centres, which isn't uncommon for this time of year before the season break, but supply of specialty products and compounds remains healthy. We are experiencing variation in prices of soluble solids due to the state of the Australian dollar.

Seeds

Local manufacturing and supply chain efficacy means there are currently minimal seed supply issues. Canola and cereal forage seed quantities are largely unaffected but there are two-week delays on some lines of pasture seed.

Crop Protection

Currently, the crop protection supply chain is functioning effectively. Ports, formulators and warehouses are operational and freight companies are delivering stock to stores. Glyphosate and Paraquat products are temporarily constrained for immediate delivery, however large volumes of stock due to arrive in April will alleviate this issue. The agricultural supply chain has been deemed essential by the government and we are confident the agricultural input supply chain will continue to be operational moving forward. Elders will continue to order, formulate, and supply products to our customers through this critical period.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 06:05:06 UTC
