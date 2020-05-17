Elders : Dividend/Distribution - ELDOpens in a new Window

Log in
ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/15
9.41 AUD   +3.75%
Elders : Dividend/Distribution - ELD

05/17/2020 | 07:46pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ELDERS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ELD - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 18, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.09000000

Ex Date

Monday May 25, 2020

Record Date

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Payment Date

Friday June 19, 2020

DRP election date

Friday May 29, 2020 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ELDERS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

004336636

1.3

ASX issuer code

ELD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday May 18, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ELD

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday March 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday May 25, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday June 19, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.09000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.09000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.09000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday May 29, 2020 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Monday June 8, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The price for shares issued under the DRP is the VWAP calculated in the period commencing at the start of trading on the record date 26 May 2020 and concluding at close of trading on 8 June 2020.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

$

Friday June 19, 2020

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Refer to DRP plan rules

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

http://investors.elderslimited.com/investor-centre/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

The DRP rules are located in the above link, under the section "Share Price & Tools" and then "Dividends"

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 23:45:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 879 M
EBIT 2020 102 M
Net income 2020 92,6 M
Debt 2020 161 M
Yield 2020 2,10%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 1 469 M
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,80 AUD
Last Close Price 9,41 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,46%
Spread / Average Target -6,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ian Wilton Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Diana J. Eilert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED1.73%941
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.0.18%35 390
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-1.54%21 002
CORTEVA INC0.00%17 040
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED0.20%10 170
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS-0.86%7 335
