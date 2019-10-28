Elders : Federal Court of Australia Approves AIRR Scheme Opens in a new Window

Log in
Elders : Federal Court of Australia Approves AIRR Scheme

0
10/28/2019

29 October 2019

Federal Court of Australia Approves AIRR Scheme

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) (Elders) is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia (Court) has today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) for the proposed acquisition by Elders of 100% of the issued shares in AIRR Holdings Limited (AIRR).

It is expected that an office copy of the Court's orders will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective.

Expected timetable

Set out below is the expected timetable for the implementation of the Scheme.

Description

Date1

Lodgement of Court's orders and Effective Date

Wednesday, 30

October 2019

of the Scheme

Permitted special dividend record date

5.00pm Friday, 1 November 2019

Scheme Record Date

5.00pm Wednesday, 6 November 2019

Implementation Date

Wednesday, 13

November 2019

1 All dates and times are indicative only.

1

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:31:04 UTC
