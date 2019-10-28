Elders : Federal Court of Australia Approves AIRR Scheme Opens in a new Window

29 October 2019
Federal Court of Australia Approves AIRR Scheme
Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) (Elders) is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia (Court) has today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) for the proposed acquisition by Elders of 100% of the issued shares in AIRR Holdings Limited (AIRR).
It is expected that an office copy of the Court's orders will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective.
Expected timetable
Set out below is the expected timetable for the implementation of the Scheme.
|
Description
|
|
Date1
|
|
Lodgement of Court's orders and Effective Date
|
|
Wednesday, 30
|
October 2019
|
of the Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Permitted special dividend record date
|
|
5.00pm Friday, 1 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Scheme Record Date
|
|
5.00pm Wednesday, 6 November 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Implementation Date
|
|
Wednesday, 13
|
November 2019
|
|
|
|
1 All dates and times are indicative only.
1
