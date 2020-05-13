Elders : Half Year AccountsOpens in a new Window

Log in
Elders : Half Year Accounts

05/13/2020 | 07:40pm EDT

Thursday 14 May 2020

Elders HY Results Announcement and Conference Call

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) will release its results for the six months to 31 March 2020 to the ASX prior to market open on Monday, 18 May 2020.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mark Allison and Chief Financial Officer, Richard Davey will present the results at 10.00am (AEST) on Monday, 18 May 2020 by webcast and simultaneous teleconference. The slide pack to be presented by Mr Allison and Mr Davey will also be lodged with the ASX prior to market open on 18 May 2020.

You can register to view and listen to the live commentary by clicking here. You can also copy this link into your browser: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/elders-hyr19-20/.

Please note that, while the slide presentation will not be available until the morning of 18 May 2020, the link above can be used to test your browser.

If you wish to ask Mr Allison or Mr Davey a question, you may do so by using the text chat function available on the webcast or by dialing in to a simultaneous teleconference call using the following details:

Australian dial in: 1800 908 299

Quote conference ID: Elders

A full list of international dial-in numbers is below:

New Zealand Toll Free:

0800 452 795

Auckland Local:

+64 9 929 3905

Canada/USA Toll Free:

1855 624 0077

China Toll Free:

1080 0140 1776

France Toll Free:

0800 913 734

Germany Toll Free:

0800 183 0918

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800 968 273

India Toll Free:

000 800 100 8070

Indonesia Toll Free:

007 803 321 8057

Ireland Toll Free:

1800 948 607

Japan Toll Free:

0066 3386 8000

Malaysia Toll Free:

1800 816 441

Singapore Toll Free:

800 101 2702

South Africa Toll Free:

0800 984 013

Spain Toll Free:

900 823 322

Switzerland Toll Free:

0800 802 498

Taiwan Toll Free:

0080 112 7377

UAE Toll Free:

8000 3570 2706

UK Toll Free:

0800 051 1453

The webcast will also be archived and available on our website.

Further Information:

Meagan Burbidge

Senior Communications Specialist 0417 841 092

Authorised by:

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 23:39:09 UTC
