Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Elders Limited    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/15
9.41 AUD   +3.75%
05/13ELDERS : Half Year AccountsOpens in a new Window
PU
05/13ELDERS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
04/02ELDERS : Continuity of supply the focus in disrupted supply chain
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Half Year Results AnnouncementOpens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

Monday 18 May 2020

2020 First Half Financial Results and Highlights

Elders has delivered a solid financial result and is on track with its second Eight Point Plan.

1H20

1H19

Change

Change

$million

$

$

$

%

Statutory net profit after tax

52.0

27.4

24.6

90%

Underlying net profit after tax

47.6

28.3

19.3

68%

Underlying EBIT

52.8

34.0

18.8

55%

Underlying return on capital*

17.7%

17.1%

na

0.6%

Operating cash flow

27.4

(13.1)

40.5

309%

Underlying earnings per share (cents)

31.2

24.3

6.9

28%

Interim dividend per share (cents)

9.0

9.0

-

-

*Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases not applied to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) today released its half year results for the six months to 31 March 2020, continuing to deliver on its Eight Point Plan initiatives.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $52.8 million ($34.0 million pcp) reflected solid performance from Rural Products with gross margin boosted by recent winter crop confidence, high prices for both cattle and sheep, and steady earnings in Real Estate and Financial Services. Australian Independent Rural Retailers (AIRR) contributed $8.6 million to EBIT.

Operating cash inflow of $27.4 million reflected EBITDA of $60.0 million. This was offset by increased working capital in AIRR post settlement and higher retail product debtors due to increased sales activity. Elders expects a higher cash conversion in the second half as debtors are collected.

Elders' return on capital is 17.7% (14.6% post application of the leases accounting standard, AASB 16). Net debt levels have reduced, and leverage and interest cover ratios have continued to improve with increased earnings and the benefit of the capital raise in 2019.

Elders' CEO & MD, Mark Allison, said the Company has prospered in a volatile market as a result of rock- solid business foundations, strict financial discipline, and a commitment to keeping the safety and prosperity of clients and communities across Australia always at the forefront of priorities.

"The first half of FY20 has been tumultuous, with devastating bushfires across large parts of Australia, the COVID-19 pandemic, and conversely, drought-breaking rain across many parts of Australia," he said.

"Whilst difficult, these events have proved yet again the resilience of our people and our industry, and our ability to rise to the challenge."

In the first half of FY20 there was one lost time injury (LTI) and this was consistent with the same time last year.

"The safety of our people remains our highest priority and we continue to strive for an injury-free workplace. This is an area we will continue to invest time and energy through training and development, internal programs, and a continued emphasis in our communications to staff about their safety, health and wellbeing," said Mr Allison.

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

Operational Update

Mr Allison reiterated that COVID-19 had not had a significant financial impact on demand for Elders' products and services, customers and supply chains for the six months ended 31 March and this has continued into April and May.

"Successive rainfall events across major cropping areas on the East Coast have had a positive impact on operational performance within the last period, lifting farmer confidence and driving strong demand for crop inputs," said Mr Allison.

"This has contributed to a significant uplift in Rural Products, given the 66% decline in summer cropping1. The growth in Rural Products margin has been lifted with the addition of AIRR to our Wholesale Network, contributing $8.6 million EBIT since 13 November 2019."

Agency Services results were up, driven by strong prices in cattle and sheep, limited domestic supply and continued demand from key export markets. However, Wool margins declined with lower bales sold due to lower prices deterring growers from trading.

Real Estate delivered a higher result with sales turnover up across most service offerings.

Costs are up on last year by $12.0 million due to the AIRR acquisition, geographical footprint growth and additional corporate initiatives, offset by savings from the new Rural Bank distribution agreement.

"Our people have shown remarkable resilience and perseverance in their ability to find alternative ways to service our clients and keep our industry operating safely in spite of restrictions."

"We have digital solutions in place to facilitate many transactions and combat disruption to in-person methods for sales," says Mr Allison.

FY20 Outlook

Elders is, subject to any future negative impacts arising from global volatility, on track to deliver a full year result in line with the consensus of analyst views of between $96.5 million and $112.9 million EBIT and $85.8 million and $102.9 million NPAT2. The Company has forecast a positive outlook for winter crop on the back of recent rainfalls across the Eastern States.

Global COVID-19 implications will continue to create some ongoing uncertainty in both market demand and agricultural supply chains. Some domestic AgChem suppliers are experiencing interruptions due to COVID- 19, which is being closely monitored, but China AgChem supply chains have returned to normal.

While government restrictions on gatherings and social distancing measures have had the potential to impact Real Estate, Wool and Livestock sales, at present, the financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated, and supply chains are operating with minimal disruptions.

Livestock supply chains continue to operate without major disruption from COVID-19 with digital solutions in place to facilitate transactions alternatively to in-person methods. Cattle and sheep prices are forecast to remain high.

Wool export to China is operationally sound, however the impact of reduced end-market demand in Europe and North America will likely continue to place downward pressure on price and volume.

Real Estate residential sales and property management activities are expected to decline in line with the wider real estate market due to COVID-19 related restrictions and broader economic impacts.

  1. Source, ABARES Australian Crop Report February Edition
  2. Source, Reuters 15 May 2020

2

Killara feedlot utilisation is expected to remain at high utilisation levels with limited impact from COVID-19, however, high end cattle may experience price pressures due to decreased demand for restaurant quality meat and exports.

Costs are expected to increase in line with footprint growth and continued Eight Point Plan progress and investment.

Further Information:

Mark Allison, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, 0439 030 905

Media Enquiries:

Meagan Burbidge, Senior Communications Specialist, 0417 841 092

Authorised by:

The Board of Elders Limited

Conference call

10.00am (AEST) Monday, 18 May 2020

Phone: 1800 908 299

Webcast slide presentation

Register, view and listen to webcast

This webcast will stream the audio, so if you do not wish to ask a question, you do not have to call into the conference call. Note: the slide presentation will not be available until the presentation is scheduled to begin but you can use this linkto test your browser.

3

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 23:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELDERS LIMITED
05/13ELDERS : Half Year AccountsOpens in a new Window
PU
05/13ELDERS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
04/02ELDERS : Continuity of supply the focus in disrupted supply chain
PU
03/19COVID-19 : Supply Chain Disruption and Social Distancing
PU
03/18ELDERS : Appendix 3G Opens in a new Window
PU
03/09VIVENDI : Unveils Extensive Report on Generation Z and the Way They Are Shaping ..
DJ
03/04ELDERS : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window
PU
02/27ELDERS : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window
PU
02/25ELDERS : Our communities recovering from fire
PU
02/23ELDERS : Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 879 M
EBIT 2020 102 M
Net income 2020 92,6 M
Debt 2020 161 M
Yield 2020 2,10%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 1 469 M
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,80 AUD
Last Close Price 9,41 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,46%
Spread / Average Target -6,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ian Wilton Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Diana J. Eilert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED1.73%941
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.0.18%35 390
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-1.54%21 002
CORTEVA INC0.00%17 040
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED0.20%10 170
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS-0.86%7 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group