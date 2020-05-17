Elders : Half Year Results AnnouncementOpens in a new Window

Monday 18 May 2020

2020 First Half Financial Results and Highlights

Elders has delivered a solid financial result and is on track with its second Eight Point Plan.

1H20 1H19 Change Change $million $ $ $ % Statutory net profit after tax 52.0 27.4 24.6 90% Underlying net profit after tax 47.6 28.3 19.3 68% Underlying EBIT 52.8 34.0 18.8 55% Underlying return on capital* 17.7% 17.1% na 0.6% Operating cash flow 27.4 (13.1) 40.5 309% Underlying earnings per share (cents) 31.2 24.3 6.9 28% Interim dividend per share (cents) 9.0 9.0 - -

*Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases not applied to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) today released its half year results for the six months to 31 March 2020, continuing to deliver on its Eight Point Plan initiatives.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $52.8 million ($34.0 million pcp) reflected solid performance from Rural Products with gross margin boosted by recent winter crop confidence, high prices for both cattle and sheep, and steady earnings in Real Estate and Financial Services. Australian Independent Rural Retailers (AIRR) contributed $8.6 million to EBIT.

Operating cash inflow of $27.4 million reflected EBITDA of $60.0 million. This was offset by increased working capital in AIRR post settlement and higher retail product debtors due to increased sales activity. Elders expects a higher cash conversion in the second half as debtors are collected.

Elders' return on capital is 17.7% (14.6% post application of the leases accounting standard, AASB 16). Net debt levels have reduced, and leverage and interest cover ratios have continued to improve with increased earnings and the benefit of the capital raise in 2019.

Elders' CEO & MD, Mark Allison, said the Company has prospered in a volatile market as a result of rock- solid business foundations, strict financial discipline, and a commitment to keeping the safety and prosperity of clients and communities across Australia always at the forefront of priorities.

"The first half of FY20 has been tumultuous, with devastating bushfires across large parts of Australia, the COVID-19 pandemic, and conversely, drought-breaking rain across many parts of Australia," he said.

"Whilst difficult, these events have proved yet again the resilience of our people and our industry, and our ability to rise to the challenge."

In the first half of FY20 there was one lost time injury (LTI) and this was consistent with the same time last year.

"The safety of our people remains our highest priority and we continue to strive for an injury-free workplace. This is an area we will continue to invest time and energy through training and development, internal programs, and a continued emphasis in our communications to staff about their safety, health and wellbeing," said Mr Allison.

