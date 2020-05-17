Elders : Half Year Results PresentationOpens in a new Window

Log in
Elders : Half Year Results Presentation

05/17/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

Monday 18 May 2020

2020 Half-Year Results Investor Presentation

Attached is the investor presentation in connection with the financial results for the 6 month period ended 31 March 2020.

Elders CEO, Mark Allison, and CFO, Richard Davey, will deliver this presentation by webcast and simultaneous teleconference at 10.00am (AEST) today.

As advised on the Company's announcement to ASX on Thursday 14 May 2020, you can register to view and listen to the live commentary of the presentation. For details, refer to that announcement.

Further Information:

Mark Allison

Chief Executive Officer 0439 030 905

Media Enquiries:

Meagan Burbidge

Senior Communications Specialist 0417 841 092

Authorised by:

The Board of Elders Limited

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

Elders Limited

1H20

Results Presentation 18 May 2020

DISCLAIMER AND

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Forward looking statements

This presentation is prepared for information purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry many of which are beyond the control of Elders. Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.

Non-IFRS information

This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.

Agenda

1H20 Key Highlights………………………..…

4

  • Delivery Against Our FY20 Priorities……………. 5

1H20 Financial Performance………………....

6

  • FY20 Market Outlook…………………………..…. 12
  • Strategic Priorities…………………………….…… 13

Appendix..............................................................

20

1H20 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Strong first half across key focus areas

Safety

Financial Performance1

Strategy

  • 1 lost time injury (LTI), consistent with prior year with target of zero
  • LTI frequency rate at 2.2, compared to 1.2 the pcp
  • Enhanced emphasis on employee and community safety, health and wellbeing in COVID-19 environment
  • An executive committee was formed in March 2020 to guide the response to COVID-19
  • $52.1m Underlying EBIT (+53%)
  • $11.8m Operating Cash Flow (+$24.9m)
  • 17.7% Return on Capital (+0.6%)
  • 1.9x Leverage (-0.9x)
  • 31.5 cents Earnings per Share (+30%)
  • Delivering earnings uplift and capital reduction through business improvement initiatives
  • Successful integration of AIRR and Titan acquisitions and delivery of expected benefits and synergies for the first half
  • Ongoing business development activities to expand our business, enhance diversification and fill strategic gaps in geography, products and services
  • Development of third Eight Point Plan progressing to guide our priorities through to FY23

1Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the prior corresponding period (pcp) - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19

4

DELIVERY AGAINST OUR FY20 PRIORITIES

Implementation of second Eight Point Plan

Safety

Operational

Performance1

Performance2

Key Relationships

Efficiency and

Growth

  • 1 lost time injury (LTI), consistent with prior year; target is zero LTIs
  • LTI frequency rate at 2.2, compared to 1.2 the pcp
  • 95 days lost, compared to 3 the pcp
  • Continued emphasis on employee and community safety, health and wellbeing in COVID-19 environment
  • $48.1m underlying NPAT, up $19.8m
  • $56.5m underlying EBITDA, up $20.1m
  • $52.1m underlying EBIT, up $18.1m
  • $11.8m operating cash in flow, up from an outflow of $13.1m
  • Underlying ROC at 17.7% up from 17.1%
  • Leverage ratio decreased to 1.9x from 2.8x
  • 15.1x interest cover ratio, up from
    10.2x
  • Underlying EPS of 31.5 cents, up 30% from 24.3 cents
  • Worked closely with industry and clients to ensure continuity of operations and agricultural supply chains during COVID-19
  • Implemented hardship relief to clients impacted by the summer bushfires via the Elders Bushfire Assistance Facility and donated $0.1m to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal
  • Continued engagement with Rural RDCs, government and tertiary institutions to enhance our agricultural research, development and extension initiatives through the Thomas Elder Institute
  • Achieving greater productivity for clients through Thomas Elder Consulting
  • Continued integration of AIRR and Titan to deliver EBIT growth and strategic presence in key geographical areas
  • Continued growth of new Livestock and Wool in Transit (LIT/WIT) delivery guarantees associated with Elders'
    Agency Services
  • Maintained focus on footprint expansion through acquisitions of Rural Products and Agency businesses and personnel, partly attributable to fall-out from industry consolidation
  • Continued to extract benefits from Business Improvement led initiatives

1

Excludes AIRR: AIRR safety integration expected to occur from 1 July

5

2

Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19

1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: SUMMARY

Strong performance across the board

1H20

1H19

Year-on-Year Change

Financial Metric

Result ($m)

Result ($m)

Direction

$m

%

Pre-AASB 161

Sales revenue

925.2

732.9

192.3

26%

Underlying EBITDA

56.5

36.4

20.1

55%

Underlying EBIT

52.1

34.0

18.1

53%

Underlying profit after tax

48.1

28.3

19.8

70%

Statutory profit after tax

52.5

27.4

25.1

92%

Net debt

201.8

204.9

3.1

(2%)

Operating cash flow

11.8

(13.1)

24.9

190%

Total capital

728.1

450.4

277.7

62%

Underlying return on capital (%)2

17.7%

17.1%

n.a.

0.6%

Underlying earnings per share (cents)

31.5

24.3

7.2

30%

Leverage ratio (times)

1.9

2.8

(0.9)

32%

1

Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19

6

2

Return on capital = Rolling 12 months Underlying EBIT / (working capital + investments + property, plant and equipment + intangibles (excluding brand name) - provisions)

1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: PRODUCT

Additional earnings from AIRR acquisition and outperformance across most products and services

Change in product margin ($million)1, 2

Product margin

12.8

1.7

48.1

28.3

1H19

Wholesale

Retail

Agency

Real Estate

Financial

Feed and

Other

Costs

Interest,

1H20

Underlying

Network3

Products

Services

Services

Services

Processing

Tax & NCI

Underlying

Profit

Services

Profit

Product margin by year ($million)1, 2

67.9

73.0

70.8

62.8

1H19

1H20

17.4

16.6

19.0

17.8

18.6

7.9

8.8

0.0

0.3

(3.4)

Wholesale

Retail

Agency

Real Estate

Financial

Feed and

Other

Network3

Products

Services

Services

Services

Processing Services

  • Wholesale Network is up with AIRR acquisition contributing $17.4 million in gross margin
  • Retail Products gross margin boosted by recent winter crop confidence and Titan, partially offset by poor summer crop season
  • Agency upside mostly in Livestock margin, primarily driven by high prices for both cattle and sheep
  • Real Estate gross margin favourable to the pcp predominantly due to increased broadacre turnover
  • Financial Services margin is up due to acquisition of Livestock in Transit (LIT) delivery warranty products, offset by lower Rural Bank gross margin in line with the new distribution agreement
  • Feed and Processing Services upside mostly from increased feed and improved commodity procurement
  • Other includes the accrual of the new network incentive program, which commenced this financial year
  • Costs up on the pcp due to AIRR acquisition, geographical footprint growth and additional corporate initiatives, offset by savings from new Rural Bank distribution agreement

1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19

2

Acquisition earnings are reflected within product margins

7

3

Wholesale Network represents AIRR margin

1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: GEOGRAPHY

Lower contribution from Northern Australia and increased corporate costs has been offset by acquisitions during the year

Change in underlying EBIT by geography ($million)1, 2

Underlying EBIT

1.7

48.1

28.3

1H19

Wholesale

Northern

Southern

Central

Western

International

Corporate

Interest,

1H20

Underlying

Network3

Australia4

Australia

Australia

Australia

and other

Tax & NCI

Underlying

Profit

costs

Profit

  • Wholesale Network is up with AIRR acquisition contributing $17.4 million in gross margin and ($8.8 million) in SG&A
  • Northern Australia is back on the pcp mainly in line with reduced summer cropping
  • Southern Australia uplift predominantly in Livestock margin with strong prices and higher cattle volumes
  • Central Australia is mostly favourable in Livestock, with cattle and sheep margin benefitting from higher prices and volumes
  • Western Australia is up on the pcp mostly due to increased Retail sales and favourable sheep margin

Change in underlying EBIT by geography by year ($million) 1, 2

25.8

1H19

1H20

19.2

19.5

12.9

12.8

15.2

11.8

8.6

9.7

0.0

(0.6) (1.1)

Wholesale

Northern

Southern

Central

Western

International

Network3

Australia4

Australia

Australia

Australia

  • Corporate and other costs increased primarily due to investment in new corporate areas (Strategy and Business Improvement functions) and unfavourable half year statutory adjustments

1

Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19

2

Acquisition earnings are reflected in corresponding geographies

8

3

Wholesale Network represents AIRR underlying EBIT

4 Northern Australia includes Killara feedlot

1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: CAPITAL1

Return on capital is up on LY mainly due to improved Livestock and Retail returns

Underlying Return on Capital2

17.7%

18.0%

17.1%

1H20

FY19

1H19

$ million

1H20

1H19

Change

Wholesale Network

48.5

-

48.5

Retail Products

230.9

214.2

16.7

Agency Services

54.2

48.6

5.6

Real Estate

1.5

1.5

-

Financial Services

30.2

14.0

16.2

Feed & Processing Services

49.4

44.8

4.6

Other

(32.6)

(26.8)

(5.8)

Working capital (average)

382.1

296.3

85.8

Other capital3

231.1

107.3

123.8

Total capital (average)3

613.2

403.6

209.6

Total capital (at balance date)3

668.5

383.1

285.4

Elders' underlying return on capital is 17.7%, up on the pcp by 0.6%:

  • Retail Products improved with a strong finish to the half
  • Agency Services and Real Estate is favourable due to improved earnings on similar capital
  • Investment in Financial Services (StockCo advances and LIT/WIT)
  • This is partially offset by lower return on investment in Wholesale Network for the first 5 months

Average4 working capital increased by $85.8 million to $382.1 million for the half. This relates to:

  • Wholesale Network working capital of $48.5 million due to AIRR acquisition
  • Increases in Retail Products and Livestock on average to support higher earnings
  • Investment in Financial Services (StockCo advances)
  • Higher value of cattle at Killara feedlot

1

Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19

2

Return on capital = Rolling 12 months Underlying EBIT / (working capital + investments + property, plant and equipment + intangibles (excluding brand name) - provision

9

3

Excludes Elders brand name only

4 Average is calculated on a monthly basis on year to date balances

1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: CASH FLOW1

Positive inflow for the half with seasonal Rural Products working capital build

Working capital movements

60.0

1.8

5.7

11.86.1

EBITDA

Wholesale

Retail

Agency

Real

Financial

Feed and

Other

Interest, tax

Operating

Capex

Free Cash

Network2

Products

Services

Estate

Services

Processing

& dividends

Cash Flow

Flow

Services

Wholesale

Retail

Agency

Real

Financial

Feed &

$ million

Network2

Products

Services

Estate

Services

Processing

Other

Total

EBITDA

10.1

25.7

29.4

8.8

7.2

6.6

(27.8)

60.0

Movement in assets

(10.6)

(45.7)

7.4

0.1

7.4

(4.5)

(0.5)

(46.4)

and liabilities

Operating cash inflow of $11.8 million reflected EBITDA of $60.0 million, offset by increased working capital relating to:

  • Wholesale Network working capital, due to AIRR acquisition
  • Higher Retail Products debtors due to increased sales activity
  • Lower Agency working capital
  • Financial Services upside with $8.0 million repayment of StockCo advances
  • Higher value of cattle at Killara feedlot

Interest, tax & dividends

(1.8)

(1.8)

Operating cash flow

(0.5)

(20.0)

36.8

8.9

14.6

2.1

(30.1)

11.8

1

Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19

10

2 Wholesale Network represents AIRR results

1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: NET DEBT1

Significant headroom in financial covenants

Net debt, at balance date

Net debt, YTD average

AUD millions

AUD millions

balanceAt date

YTDAverage

223.9

201.8

204.9

208.9

1H20

1H19

1H20

1H19

Key Ratios

1H20

1H19

Change

Leverage

1.9

2.8

(0.9)

(R12 average net debt to EBITDA)

Interest cover

15.1

10.2

4.9

(R12 EBITDA to R12 net interest)

Gearing

31.3%

61.0%

(29.7%)

(R12 average net debt to closing equity)

Net debt

Whilst our profit has increased on the prior year, we have achieved an improvement on our net debt levels ($3.1 million and $15.0 million lower respectively) at both balance date and average2.

Key ratios

All our key ratios are favourable to the pcp:

  • Leverage is down due to higher EBITDA on comparable debt, as well as earnings associated with investment purchase funded through equity
  • Interest cover is favourable on the pcp due to lower interest rates and higher
    EBITDA

Financial covenants3

There is significant headroom in our financial covenants.

  • Leverage is 0.95 (covenant < 2.5 times)
  • Interest cover is 17.23 (covenant > 3.5 times)
  • Net worth is $614.4 million (covenant > $250 million)
  • Undrawn facilities at balance date was $151 million

1

Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19

2

Average is calculated on a monthly basis on year to date balances

3

Calculated pursuant to definitions in group syndicated facilities: Rolling 12 months EBITDA and interest actuals, end of month net debt and net worth

11

Underlying EBITDA excludes Rural Products debtor interest, Indonesia Feedlot & Live Export restructure costs

Net debt excludes Rural Products trade receivables funding, but includes contingent funding of $7.2m ($6.2m LY) in bank guarantees

Net worth comprises of net assets less non-controlling interest

FY20 MARKET OUTLOOK

Following rainfall events, there is now a positive outlook for winter crop. Global COVID-19 implications will continue to create some ongoing uncertainty in both market demand and agricultural supply chains.

Rural

Products

Agency Services

Real Estate

Services

Financial Services

Feed and

Processing

Costs and

Capital

  • Recent rainfall has delivered a break in a number of drought affected areas across the Eastern States, which has lifted farmer confidence and has seen strong demand for crop inputs
  • Fertiliser is flowing into Australian ports, with shortages only due to the favourable seasonal conditions lifting demand
  • Some AgChem suppliers are experiencing interruptions due to COVID-19, which is being closely monitored but China supply chain has returned to normal
  • Animal Health products observing minimal supply impacts from COVID-19 to date, with majority of products manufactured locally
  • Livestock supply chains continue to operate without major disruption from COVID-19, with digital solutions in place to facilitate transactions if in-person methods (e.g. saleyards, clearing sales) become disputed
  • Historically low cattle supplies and strong restocking demand will reduce slaughter numbers and exports, driving cattle prices up
  • Sheep prices to remain high in the medium term, with flock rebuilding likely to be slow
  • Wool export to China is operationally sound, however impact of reduced end-market demand in Europe and North America will likely continue to place downward pressure on price and volume
  • Residential properties and property management earnings are expected to decline in line with the wider real estate market due to COVID-19 related restrictions and broader economic impacts
  • Broadacre properties earnings are expected to be impacted, but to a lesser extent than residential
  • Financial Services to benefit from a full year of earning from Livestock in Transit (LIT) delivery warranty product launched in June 2019
  • Full year impact of the new Rural Bank distribution agreement is anticipated to be a marginal increase in EBIT on the pcp
  • Whilst Killara feedlot utilisation is expected to remain at high levels with limited impact from COVID-19, high end cattle may experience price pressures due to decreased demand for restaurant quality meat and exports
  • Elders Fine Foods performance is anticipated to recover as China begins to re-open post COVID-19 lockdown
  • Costs are expected to increase in line with footprint growth and continued Eight Point Plan investment

12

OUR SECOND EIGHT POINT PLAN: FY18 to FY20

We continue to focus on executing against our second Eight Point Plan

13

EIGHT POINT PLAN: FY18 to FY20

Deliver 5-10% growth through the cycles above 20% ROC (15-18% ROC post AIRR)

EBIT FY17 to FY20

AIRR

FY17

Livestock price

Other market

Organic (50%)

Acquisition (50%)

Cost (0%)

FY20

normalisation

movements

  • Consistent with assumptions, Livestock prices eased post FY17
  • Market share gains to offset Livestock price movement
  • EBIT improvement in the period to FY20 is anticipated to be derived from:
    • Organic and acquisition growth
    • Continued focus on controlling base costs to offset inflationary increases
  • Australian Independent Rural Retailers (AIRR) acquisition settled 13 November 2019, with over 10 months' earnings in FY20

14

AIRR ACQUISITION

Operational performance, progress on integration and synergies

8 Warehouses and 5 Retail locations

  • Financial performance of $8.6m EBIT for H1, is above expectations prior to acquisition
  • Strong performance, despite sustained drought conditions in the first quarter
  • Q2 performance ahead of the pcp, in line with recent widespread rainfall and strong demand for crop protection products
  • No supply implications from COVID-19 on financial performance

Delivery of acquisition synergies

  • On track to realise full year synergies of $3m - $5m
  • Increased margins from consolidated buying across Elders group
  • Improved utilisation of AIRR warehouses to reduce stock holdings in Elders Branch Network
  • Wider product range available to Elders Branch Network

Implementation of other initiatives

  • Grow reliable member base
  • Private label expansion in animal health and merchandise
  • Promote digital strategy through launch of Tucker Click and Collect across member stores

'Light touch' integration on track

  • AIRR members and customers have remained loyal, with no loss of business since acquisition
  • Further growth opportunities being progressed

1 Quarterly performance based on the financial performance period beginning 1 October and ending 30 September

2

Q1 represents the period 13th November 2019 (acquisition date) to 31 December 2019

15

3

Proforma financial performance is un-audited

OUR SECOND EIGHT POINT PLAN: BALANCED GROWTH

We remain focused on balanced growth by organic and acquisitive means, while continuing to maintain our cost base and invest for the future

Organic

Acquisition

Manage Cost

50%

50%

  • Capture more margin through backward integration and stronger buying power post AIRR acquisition
  • Maximise cross-sell and add-on opportunities like Livestock in Transit Warranty (LIT), financing and agronomy advice and consulting services
  • Continue to attract new clients via targeted acquisition campaigns leveraging industry consolidation fall-out
  • Invest in the development of our people, including our new branch incentive scheme and training academy
  • Continue to deliver earnings uplift and capital reduction through business improvement initiatives
  • $3-5million annualised earnings uplift and $10-20 million capital reduction from Business Improvement pipeline
  • Continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities to expand our business, focusing on those that enhance diversification and fill strategic gaps in geography, products and services
  • Maintain disciplined approach to ensure acquisitions meet required financial hurdles including EPS accretion
  • Actively manage product and service portfolio and reallocate capital from non-performing assets to quality assets and investments
  • $3-5million uplift in annualised earnings from Business Development pipeline
  • Derive efficiency gains through active cost management to offset inflationary increases
  • Tightly manage integration of acquisitions to ensure that increasing scale translates to improved purchasing power and back-office efficiencies
  • Develop and implement process efficiency improvement opportunities
  • Optimise cost and capital allocation project
  • Improvement to IT environment through platform modernisation

Enabling capabilities

  • Drive and resource values-based leadership through the organization, with unyielding zero harm approach
  • Maintain robust and conservative financial discipline throughout business
  • Build deeper understanding of our customers, their needs and how well we are delivering against those needs
  • Continued investment in modernising our IT platforms to "future proof" our business while improving efficiency and customer experience

16

OUR THIRD EIGHT POINT PLAN: FY21 to FY23

Development of key priorities and enablers has been progressed

OUR STRATEGIC

PRIORITIES

OUR ENABLERS

  1. Win market share across all business units through customer centricity, sales force effectiveness and strategic acquisitions
  2. Capture increased Rural Products gross margin through optimised pricing, backward integration and supply chain efficiency
  3. Expand our complementary service offerings, including financial services and consulting
  4. Increase our participation in downstream value added market segments via our feed and processing services
  5. Develop and deliver an authentic and industry leading sustainability program
  6. Modernise our IT and data platforms to drive efficiency, improve experience and support deeper customer understanding
  7. Attract, retain and develop the best people in agriculture and provide a safe working environment
  8. Maintain unflinching financial discipline and commitment to cost and capital efficiency

17

AASB 16 LEASE ACCOUNTING STANDARD IMPACT

Adopted 1 October 2019

Profit & Loss1

Balance Sheet

Cash Flow1

Key Metrics

Operating expenses

$16.8m

Depreciation

$16.0m

Interest Expense

$1.3m

EBIT Impact

$0.8m

Right of Use Assets

$118.5m

Lease Liability

$119.0m

Operating Cash Flow

$15.5m

Financing Cash Flow

$15.5m

Net Cash Flow

$nil

Basic EPS*

0.3 cents

Return on Capital

3.0%

Leverage#

0.2x

Net Debt

$117.9m

Using the 'modified retrospective approach', whereby no comparative period information is restated

Recognised Right of Use Asset as equal to the calculated Lease Liabilities

EBIT Impact:

  • Previously leased premises and motor vehicle expenses included in Operating Expenses $16.8m
  • Replaced by Depreciation on Right of Use Assets $16.0m and Interest Expense on Lease Liabilities $1.3m
  • Elders expects the net impact on EBIT over the life of each lease assessed under AASB 16 to be immaterial

Elders held the following balances at 31 March 2020:

  • Right of Use Asset: $118.5m
  • Lease Liability: $119.0m

Net debt increases, however not including in banking covenant ratios

No net cashflow impact as cash flows are reallocated in the Cash Flow Statement from operating activities to financing activities, reflecting repayment of the Lease Liabilities

1 Figures exclude impact of previously held finance leases

* Calculated on 6 months of Reported NPAT

18

# Based on an annualised FY20 EBITDA

1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (INCL. AASB 16)

Minimal impact on earnings; material impact on ROC and net debt

1H20 Statutory

1H20 Adjustment

1H20 Pre-AASB

1H19

16

Statutory

Financial Metric

Sales revenue

925.2

-

925.2

732.9

Underlying EBITDA

73.3

16.8

56.5

36.4

Underlying EBIT

52.8

0.8

52.1

34.0

Underlying profit after tax

47.6

(0.5)

48.1

28.3

Statutory profit after tax

52.0

(0.5)

52.5

27.4

Net debt

319.7

117.9

201.8

204.9

Operating cash flow

27.4

15.5

11.8

(13.1)

Total capital

845.5

117.4

728.1

450.4

Underlying return on capital (%)1

14.7%

(3.0%)

17.7%

17.1%

Underlying earnings per share (cents)

31.2

(0.3)

31.5

24.3

Leverage ratio (times)

2.1

0.2

1.9

2.8

1 Return on capital = Rolling 12 months Underlying EBIT / (working capital + investments + property, plant and equipment + intangibles (excluding brand name) - provisions)

19

APPENDIX

20

BUSINESS MODEL*

Diversification by product, service, market segment, geography and channel

Rural Products

Real Estate

Digital and

Agency Services

Financial Services

Retail Products

Wholesale Products

Services

Technical Services

Farm Supplies

Farm Supplies

Livestock

Farmland

Agri Finance

Fee for Service

(148 agronomists)

Fertiliser

Pet Supplies

Wool

Residential

StockCo (30%)

Auctions Plus (50%)

Grain

Property

Elders Insurance

Elders Weather

Management

(20%)

Franchise

LIT % WIT Delivery

Clear Grain

Warranty

Exchange (30%)

$1.2b retail sales

$0.2b wholesale sales

9.5m head sheep

$1b farmland sales

$3.0b loan book2

694k head

Auctions

sheep

695k tonnes fertiliser

$0.2b agency sales1

1.7m head cattle

$0.7b residential sales

$1.7b deposit book2

Plus

78k head

cattle

216 stores

340 member stores

289k wool bales

126 franchises

$60.7m StockCo book2

Elders

233m hits

Weather

+190 APVMA

9,300 properties under

$737.3m gross written

Clear Grain

71k grain

registrations4

management

premium2

Exchange

tonnes

Feed and

Processing

Services

Killara Feedlot

Elders Fine Foods

Killara

63k head

China

$13.7m sales

FY19 gross margin contribution

43%

nil5

33%

10%

9%

n/a3

4%

*Based on FY19 full year statistics

1As part of the implementation and application of AASB15 Revenue from contracts with customers, only the margin is recognised as sales revenue for these transactions 2Principal positions are held by Rural Bank, StockCo and Elders Insurance (QBE subsidiary) respectively

3Existing agronomic activity presented within Retail margin, Elders Weather in Other margin, and Auctions Plus and Clear Grain Exchange in Agency margin21 450+ APVMA registrations in the name of AIRR group entities and access to 140+ registrations through sourcing arrangements

5AIRR acquisition settled 13 November 2019 with over 10 months earning in FY20

POINTS OF PRESENCE

We have over 500 points of presence in Australia, catering to the needs of a variety of agricultural regions. We also supply a further 350+ sites with product through our AIRR wholesale business.

Elders Zones and Points of Presence

Agricultural Land Use in Australia

1

2

1

Elders Owned Branches refers to sites that offer Rural Supplies. Many of these sites will also offer Real Estate services (company owned or franchise) and Insurance services (franchise only)

22

2

Elders Owned Real Estate locations may also have Elders Insurance franchise located at the same premises

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

Significant growth opportunities to gain share by serving new customers, in new geographies with our multiple product and service portfolio

Rural

Real Estate

Feed & Processing

Products

Agency

Financial Services

There are a range of opportunities available to assist us to win greater share of existing customers needs, and meet the product and service needs of new customers

Rural Products

  • Opportunity to increase market share and presence in high value cropping areas (e.g. horticulture, irrigation)
  • Continue growth of Thomas Elders Consulting offering of highly specialised agronomy services

Agency

  • Remain focused on livestock production advice and dairy
  • Continue to expand livestock services by targeted footprint and agency growth
  • Expand grain network accumulation

Real Estate

  • Grow the presence of company owned sites in regional centres and continue growth of franchise footprint

Financial Services

  • Drive uptake of Livestock in Transit delivery warranty (only 50% of vendors are currently opted in)
  • Support growth in Elders Insurance gross written premiums and StockCo and Rural Bank balances via referrals and cross-promotion

Feed and Processing

  • Maintain controlled growth in the Killara feedlot throughput
  • Invest in infrastructure to deliver efficiencies

1Share of farms served is calculated by dividing the count of active Elders Rural Producer accounts (in FY2020) located in a Natural Resource Management Region (NRMR) by the count of farms listed in the

23

NRMR as published by the ABS in the Farm Management and Demographics Report (2017-18). NRMRs are administrative regions used by the Department of Agriculture and Water resources to deliver

environment and sustainable agriculture programs.

AIRR OVERVIEW

AIRR is a national wholesale platform with scale

Overview

  • Established in 2006
  • Member based buying and marketing group for independent rural merchandise and pet and produce stores
  • National wholesale business with network of eight warehouses
  • 6,000 products (SKUs) from more than 650 suppliers
  • 1,500 customers with 340+ member stores
  • Acquired The Hunter River Company which has a portfolio of over 50 animal health product Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority ("APVMA") registrations

Member brands

8 Warehouses and 5 Retail locations

Product brands

  • Mixed rural merchandise retailers
  • Over 240 locations nationwide
  • Pet, equine and small animal feed and healthcare retailers
  • Over 100 locations nationwide

Apparent 1

Independents Own

Private label range of

Animal health, feed

agricultural chemicals

and general

merchandise products

Source: AIRR company reports and presentations.

1Apparent brand used under exclusive licence.

24

AIRR OVERVIEW (CONT.)

Strong track record of quality growth and financial discipline

AIRR's EBITDA profile ($m)

22

21

19

17

12

11

8

AIRR's growth strategy

  • Grow AIRR and Tuckers member base
  • Leverage buying, marketing and selling strengths to create sales and margin growth
  • Expand AIRR warehouse footprint by creating further satellite warehouses
  • Increase private label sales by growing Independents Own product range
  • Expand range of exclusive products, improve bulk buys and distribution agreements
  • Drive further alignment and partnership with key suppliers to capture market opportunities

June 13 June 14 June 15 June 16 June 17 June 18

LTM

Sep-192

Source: Company reports and presentations.

1CAGR is defined as compound annual growth rate

25

2Based on AIRR forecast EBITDA for the 12 months to 30 September 2019

1H20 RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENTATION

Rural Products and Agency Services account for nearly 80% gross margin before SG&A costs

Northern

Southern

Central

Western

International

Other

1H20 Margin

Avg. Working

Australia

Australia

Australia

Geographies

($m)

Capital ($m)

Wholesale (AIRR)

Farm and Pet Supplies

17.4

48.5

Retail Products

Farm Supplies and Fertiliser

73.0

230.9

Agency Services

Livestock, Wool, and Grain

70.9

54.2

Real Estate Services

Farmland, Residential, Property Management, Franchise

19.0

1.5

Financial Services

Agri Finance and Insurance

18.5

30.2

Feed & Processing Services

Killara

China

8.8

49.4

Feedlot

Other

(3.4)

1H20 Margin ($m)

55.4

65.3

42.6

44.5

(0.3)

(3.4)

204.1

1 The financial performance of AIRR locations that operate in the retail sector are included in the Wholesale segment

26

RURAL PRODUCTS

Continued growth in margin since FY14, spread across all three geographies

Business description

Elders is one of Australia's leading suppliers of rural farm inputs including seeds, fertilisers,

agricultural chemicals, animal health products and general rural merchandise. We also provide professional production and cropping advice with over 159 agronomists nationwide, including 7 agronomists operating through Thomas Elder Consulting. Elders also holds over 190 Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) registrations which supports our backward integration strategy.

Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)

  • Capital light, return on capital driven business model
    • Focus on business improvement to drive margin growth and inventory management
    • Establish 'best practice' procurement initiatives through a comprehensive review of the supply chain
    • Deliver synergies associated with proposed AIRR acquisition and the backward integration model
  • Product focus
    • Establish a new wholesale channel through the proposed acquisition of AIRR
    • Better capture customer metrics to improve product ranging initiatives
  • People
    • Roll out a new incentive model to drive organic growth and financial targets
    • Launch new reporting and dashboard tools to assist business performance
    • Establish a structured training program for managers in our branch network

Rural Products margin

FY19 margin split by geography

AUD millions

Percent

23%

19%

31%

West

Central

North

27% South

FY19 share of Rural Products margin by product

Percent

27

AGENCY SERVICES

South geography accounts for over 50% of margin; reduction in margin from FY17 onward due to easing cattle prices

Business description

Elders provides a range of marketing options for livestock, wool, and grain.

  • Livestock: our livestock agents and employees operate across Australia conducting on- farm sales to third parties, regular physical and online public livestock auctions and direct sales to Elders-owned and third-party feedlots and livestock exporters.
  • Wool: we are one of the largest wool agents for the sale of Australian greasy wool and operate a brokering service for wool growers. Our team of dedicated wool specialists assists clients with wool marketing, in-shed wool preparation, ram selection and sheep classing.

Agency Services margin

FY19 margin split by geography

AUD millions

Percent

16%

24%

22%

West

Central

North

38% South

  • Grain: Our grain marketing model provides pricing from multiple buyers and offers a cutting edge commodity origination platform, maximising choice for growers.

Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)

  • Operating model
    • Invest in Livestock, Wool and Grain product development to improve and expand offering
    • Continue footprint expansion through targeted acquisitions
  • People
    • Geographical expansion through recruitment of key operatives with aligned values
    • Relaunch Elders Trainee program to build long term capability
    • Leverage 30% shareholding in CGX to improve grain value proposition and grow revenue

FY19 share of Agency Services margin by product Percent

28

REAL ESTATE SERVICES

Continued increase in margin from FY14 onward, with a fair spread across all geographies

Business description

Real Estate Services margin FY19 margin split by geography

Elders' real estate services include company owned rural agency services primarily involved

AUD millions

Percent

in the marketing of farms, stations and lifestyle estates. It also includes a network of residential real estate agencies providing agency and property management services in major population centres and regional areas through company owned and franchise offices. Other services include water and home loan broking.

Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)

  • Operating model
    • Continue to grow company owned farmland agency, residential agency and property management presence in major regional centres
    • Continue to grow market share in water broking
    • Productivity and efficiency initiatives in our property management business
    • Continued enhancement of digital marketing and lead generation activity
    • Potential laddered branding strategy into additional markets
  • People
    • Ongoing recruitment of high performing real estate sales representatives and water brokers
    • Recruitment of home loan brokers and real estate franchisees
    • Increased productivity through technology initiatives and training

2%

20%

34%

West

Central

North

24% South

FY19 share of Real Estate Services margin by product

Percent

29

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Consistent growth in EBIT contribution since FY15; FY19 margin decreased ($6 million) in line with new Rural Bank distribution agreement, offset by personnel cost savings of $6 million

Business description

Elders distributes a wide range of banking and insurance products and services through its Australian network. We work together with a number of third parties to deliver these offerings; Rural Bank and StockCo for banking and livestock funding products and Elders Insurance (a QBE subsidiary) for general insurance. Collectively, these relationships enable us to offer a broad spectrum of products designed that help our customers grow their business and manage cash flow and risk.

Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)

  • Deeper, more productive partnerships
    • Embed new Rural Bank distribution agreement and operating model and support growth in loan and deposit facilities through cross-promotion and referral
    • Collaborate with StockCo to expand and improve product offering
    • Engage in joint marketing and referral campaigns with Elders Insurance to grow gross written premiums
  • Expanded Elders issued product offerings
    • Develop and enhance new and existing on balance sheet finance products to help growers fund inputs and manage cashflow
    • Grow Livestock and Wool in Transit revenue through increased uptake
    • Expand Elders finance footprint and capability through recruitment and training

Financial Services margin

FY19 margin split by geography

AUD millions

Percent

21%

23%

24%

West

Central

North

32%

FY19

South

FY19 share of Financial Services margin by product

Percent

30

FEED AND PROCESSING SERVICES

Fluctuations in results since FY14, however FY19 was the best performing year to date

Business description

In Australia, Elders operates Killara Feedlot, a beef cattle feedlot near Tamworth in New South Wales. Elders imports, processes and distributes premium Australian meat in China.

Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)

  • Robust systems
    • Further develop management systems and operational competencies in China
  • Return on capital focus
    • Continued focus on procurement strategies and expansion opportunities at Killara
    • Allocation of capital based on approved business case discipline

Feed & Processing margin

FY19 margin split by geography

AUD millions

Percent

FY19 share of Feed & Processing margin by product Percent

31

ELDERS FINANCIAL PROGRESS SINCE FY14

Under the first and second Eight Point Plan, underlying EBIT has almost tripled

Underlying EBIT

Results performance has been driven by:

AUD millions

Resetting of operational strategy, focusing

75

74

on running a pure-play agribusiness

71

Favourable livestock prices

1H

2H

29

56

Footprint expansion, acquisitions and

30

41

52

investments, such as: AIRR, Ace Ohlsson,

Titan, SDEA, Kerr & Co, CGX, Insurance

39

28

and StockCo etc

23

52

21

46

41

34

10

28

11

16

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H20

  • Market share gains
  • Price book management and improved supplier terms and consolidation
  • Active portfolio management, and increased investment and feedlot utilisation at Killara
  • Delivery of Eight Point Plan

32

PROFIT SENSITIVITY

Underlying EBITDA

$(10m)

$(7.5m)

$(5m)

$(2.5m)

EBITDA

+$2.5m

+$5m

+$7.5m

+$10m

Sheep price

-$20

-$10

+$10

+$20

Cattle price

-$100

-$50

+$50

+$100

Sheep volume

-1m head

-500k head

+500k head

+1m head

Cattle volume

-200k head

-100k head

+100k head

+200k head

Retail sales

-$50m

-$25m

+$25m

+$50m

Retail GM%

-100bps

-50bps

+50bps

+100bps

AgChem GM%

-200bps

-100bps

+100bps

+200bps

Fertiliser

sales

Fertiliser GM%

-200bps

-100bps

+100bps

+200bps

Killara utilisation %

-20%

-10%

+10%

+20%

SG&A Costs (excluding Depreciation and Amortisation)

-2%

-1%

+1%

+2%

Based on FY19 full year statistics

33

INDUSTRY AND MARKET OUTLOOK (LONG TERM)

Market

Summary of Outlook

Agricultural

The value of Australian agricultural production has increased steadily over recent years. It is estimated to be $59 billion in 2019-20, and remain

production

constant until 2024-25.

Farm exports are expected to decrease to $43m and remain at these levels until 2025.

& exports

Australian beef production is projected to decrease with lower slaughter rates and a rebuild of the national herd, and increased China demand

Cattle

will lift prices in 2019-20.

Live export volumes are expected to increase in 2019-20 due to demand from China, however gradually decrease in the medium term due to global

competition.

The Australian sheep flock will contract due to dry seasonal conditions and high saleyard prices provide an incentive to turn off. The flock is expected to

Sheep &

rebuild in the medium term. Sheep prices are expected to remain higher than the 5 year historical average.

Wool

In the short term shorn wool production will decrease due to seasonal conditions before stabilising in the medium term. Wool prices are forecast

to fall in 2019-20 due to demand as Chinese buyers are delaying purchases, however will recover in the medium term as demand quality improves.

The Australian dairy herd will decrease in the short term in part due to rising input costs. Global butter prices are expected to fall in 2019-20 following

Dairy

increases in milk production in key exporting regions.

Dairy exports will decrease as higher domestic consumption is projected to reduce supplies.

Area planted to grains is expected to increase in 2020-21 on the back of drought affected levels of 2019-20, and will remain flat for the medium

Grains &

term assuming favourable conditions.

Oilseeds

Wheat and barley prices will ease, as productivity improvements increase yields at a level that outweighs demand. Uncertain barley outlook for China.

Oilseed plantings will remain largely unchanged in the medium term with world supply aligning with demand.

In the short term, cotton production is expected to increase reflecting recovery from drought affected levels, this is expected to continue for the medium

Sugar &

term. Returns to cotton growers are projected to increase to $661/bale in 2024-25.

Cotton

Sugar production & area planted will remain relatively unchanged due to increasing interest in horticulture. Sugar prices will rise in 2019-20 due

to production levels and remain largely unchanged in the medium term as increased health awareness reduces per person sugar consumption.

Gross value of Australian horticulture is projected to increase to $12.8m in 2024-25(2018-19: $11m), largely driven by increased fruit and nut

Horticulture

production due to rising demand in China.

Domestic prices are forecast to increase as production levels recover.

Long Term

Market

Outlook

Neutral

Neutral

Neutral

Neutral

Neutral

Neutral

Neutral

Relevance

to Elders

High

High

High

Low

High

Medium

Medium

Source: ABARES Agricultural Commodities Outlook, March 2020

34

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 23:50:02 UTC
