Elders : Half Year Results PresentationOpens in a new Window 0 05/17/2020 | 07:51pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monday 18 May 2020 2020 Half-Year Results Investor Presentation Attached is the investor presentation in connection with the financial results for the 6 month period ended 31 March 2020. Elders CEO, Mark Allison, and CFO, Richard Davey, will deliver this presentation by webcast and simultaneous teleconference at 10.00am (AEST) today. As advised on the Company's announcement to ASX on Thursday 14 May 2020, you can register to view and listen to the live commentary of the presentation. For details, refer to that announcement. Further Information: Mark Allison Chief Executive Officer 0439 030 905 Media Enquiries: Meagan Burbidge Senior Communications Specialist 0417 841 092 Authorised by: The Board of Elders Limited Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000 Elders Limited 1H20 Results Presentation 18 May 2020 DISCLAIMER AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION Forward looking statements This presentation is prepared for information purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry many of which are beyond the control of Elders. Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements. Non-IFRS information This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance. Agenda ▪ 1H20 Key Highlights………………………..… 4 Delivery Against Our FY20 Priorities……………. 5 ▪ 1H20 Financial Performance……………….... 6 FY20 Market Outlook…………………………..…. 12

Strategic Priorities…………………………….…… 13 ▪ Appendix.............................................................. 20 1H20 KEY HIGHLIGHTS Strong first half across key focus areas Safety Financial Performance1 Strategy 1 lost time injury (LTI), consistent with prior year with target of zero

LTI frequency rate at 2.2, compared to 1.2 the pcp

Enhanced emphasis on employee and community safety, health and wellbeing in COVID-19 environment

COVID-19 environment An executive committee was formed in March 2020 to guide the response to COVID-19

COVID-19 $52.1m Underlying EBIT (+53%)

$11.8m Operating Cash Flow (+$24.9m)

17.7% Return on Capital (+0.6%)

1.9x Leverage (-0.9x)

(-0.9x) 31.5 cents Earnings per Share (+30%)

Delivering earnings uplift and capital reduction through business improvement initiatives

Successful integration of AIRR and Titan acquisitions and delivery of expected benefits and synergies for the first half

Ongoing business development activities to expand our business, enhance diversification and fill strategic gaps in geography, products and services

Development of third Eight Point Plan progressing to guide our priorities through to FY23 1Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the prior corresponding period (pcp) - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19 4 DELIVERY AGAINST OUR FY20 PRIORITIES Implementation of second Eight Point Plan Safety Operational Performance1 Performance2 Key Relationships Efficiency and Growth 1 lost time injury (LTI), consistent with prior year; target is zero LTIs

LTI frequency rate at 2.2, compared to 1.2 the pcp

95 days lost, compared to 3 the pcp

Continued emphasis on employee and community safety, health and wellbeing in COVID-19 environment $48.1m underlying NPAT, up $19.8m

$56.5m underlying EBITDA, up $20.1m

$52.1m underlying EBIT, up $18.1m

$11.8m operating cash in flow, up from an outflow of $13.1m

Underlying ROC at 17.7% up from 17.1%

Leverage ratio decreased to 1.9x from 2.8x

15.1x interest cover ratio, up from

10.2x

10.2x Underlying EPS of 31.5 cents, up 30% from 24.3 cents Worked closely with industry and clients to ensure continuity of operations and agricultural supply chains during COVID-19

COVID-19 Implemented hardship relief to clients impacted by the summer bushfires via the Elders Bushfire Assistance Facility and donated $0.1m to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal

Continued engagement with Rural RDCs, government and tertiary institutions to enhance our agricultural research, development and extension initiatives through the Thomas Elder Institute

Achieving greater productivity for clients through Thomas Elder Consulting Continued integration of AIRR and Titan to deliver EBIT growth and strategic presence in key geographical areas

Continued growth of new Livestock and Wool in Transit (LIT/WIT) delivery guarantees associated with Elders'

Agency Services

Agency Services Maintained focus on footprint expansion through acquisitions of Rural Products and Agency businesses and personnel, partly attributable to fall-out from industry consolidation

fall-out from industry consolidation Continued to extract benefits from Business Improvement led initiatives 1 Excludes AIRR: AIRR safety integration expected to occur from 1 July 5 2 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19 1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: SUMMARY Strong performance across the board 1H20 1H19 Year-on-Year Change Financial Metric Result ($m) Result ($m) Direction $m % Pre-AASB 161 Sales revenue 925.2 732.9  192.3 26% Underlying EBITDA 56.5 36.4  20.1 55% Underlying EBIT 52.1 34.0  18.1 53% Underlying profit after tax 48.1 28.3  19.8 70% Statutory profit after tax 52.5 27.4  25.1 92% Net debt 201.8 204.9  3.1 (2%) Operating cash flow 11.8 (13.1)  24.9 190% Total capital 728.1 450.4  277.7 62% Underlying return on capital (%)2 17.7% 17.1%  n.a. 0.6% Underlying earnings per share (cents) 31.5 24.3  7.2 30% Leverage ratio (times) 1.9 2.8  (0.9) 32% 1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19 6 2 Return on capital = Rolling 12 months Underlying EBIT / (working capital + investments + property, plant and equipment + intangibles (excluding brand name) - provisions) 1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: PRODUCT Additional earnings from AIRR acquisition and outperformance across most products and services Change in product margin ($million)1, 2 Product margin 12.8 1.7 48.1 28.3 1H19 Wholesale Retail Agency Real Estate Financial Feed and Other Costs Interest, 1H20 Underlying Network3 Products Services Services Services Processing Tax & NCI Underlying Profit Services Profit Product margin by year ($million)1, 2 67.9 73.0 70.8 62.8 1H19 1H20 17.4 16.6 19.0 17.8 18.6 7.9 8.8 0.0 0.3 (3.4) Wholesale Retail Agency Real Estate Financial Feed and Other Network3 Products Services Services Services Processing Services Wholesale Network is up with AIRR acquisition contributing $17.4 million in gross margin

Retail Products gross margin boosted by recent winter crop confidence and Titan, partially offset by poor summer crop season

Agency upside mostly in Livestock margin, primarily driven by high prices for both cattle and sheep

Real Estate gross margin favourable to the pcp predominantly due to increased broadacre turnover

Financial Services margin is up due to acquisition of Livestock in Transit (LIT) delivery warranty products, offset by lower Rural Bank gross margin in line with the new distribution agreement

Feed and Processing Services upside mostly from increased feed and improved commodity procurement

Other includes the accrual of the new network incentive program, which commenced this financial year

Costs up on the pcp due to AIRR acquisition, geographical footprint growth and additional corporate initiatives, offset by savings from new Rural Bank distribution agreement 1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19 2 Acquisition earnings are reflected within product margins 7 3 Wholesale Network represents AIRR margin 1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: GEOGRAPHY Lower contribution from Northern Australia and increased corporate costs has been offset by acquisitions during the year Change in underlying EBIT by geography ($million)1, 2 Underlying EBIT 1.7 48.1 28.3 1H19 Wholesale Northern Southern Central Western International Corporate Interest, 1H20 Underlying Network3 Australia4 Australia Australia Australia and other Tax & NCI Underlying Profit costs Profit Wholesale Network is up with AIRR acquisition contributing $17.4 million in gross margin and ($8.8 million) in SG&A

Northern Australia is back on the pcp mainly in line with reduced summer cropping

Southern Australia uplift predominantly in Livestock margin with strong prices and higher cattle volumes

Central Australia is mostly favourable in Livestock, with cattle and sheep margin benefitting from higher prices and volumes

Western Australia is up on the pcp mostly due to increased Retail sales and favourable sheep margin Change in underlying EBIT by geography by year ($million) 1, 2 25.8 1H19 1H20 19.2 19.5 12.9 12.8 15.2 11.8 8.6 9.7 0.0 (0.6) (1.1) Wholesale Northern Southern Central Western International Network3 Australia4 Australia Australia Australia Corporate and other costs increased primarily due to investment in new corporate areas (Strategy and Business Improvement functions) and unfavourable half year statutory adjustments 1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19 2 Acquisition earnings are reflected in corresponding geographies 8 3 Wholesale Network represents AIRR underlying EBIT 4 Northern Australia includes Killara feedlot 1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: CAPITAL1 Return on capital is up on LY mainly due to improved Livestock and Retail returns Underlying Return on Capital2 17.7% 18.0% 17.1% 1H20 FY19 1H19 $ million 1H20 1H19 Change Wholesale Network 48.5 -  48.5 Retail Products 230.9 214.2  16.7 Agency Services 54.2 48.6  5.6 Real Estate 1.5 1.5 - Financial Services 30.2 14.0  16.2 Feed & Processing Services 49.4 44.8  4.6 Other (32.6) (26.8)  (5.8) Working capital (average) 382.1 296.3  85.8 Other capital3 231.1 107.3  123.8 Total capital (average)3 613.2 403.6  209.6 Total capital (at balance date)3 668.5 383.1  285.4 Elders' underlying return on capital is 17.7%, up on the pcp by 0.6%: Retail Products improved with a strong finish to the half

Agency Services and Real Estate is favourable due to improved earnings on similar capital

Investment in Financial Services (StockCo advances and LIT/WIT)

This is partially offset by lower return on investment in Wholesale Network for the first 5 months Average4 working capital increased by $85.8 million to $382.1 million for the half. This relates to: Wholesale Network working capital of $48.5 million due to AIRR acquisition

Increases in Retail Products and Livestock on average to support higher earnings

Investment in Financial Services (StockCo advances)

Higher value of cattle at Killara feedlot 1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19 2 Return on capital = Rolling 12 months Underlying EBIT / (working capital + investments + property, plant and equipment + intangibles (excluding brand name) - provision 9 3 Excludes Elders brand name only 4 Average is calculated on a monthly basis on year to date balances 1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: CASH FLOW1 Positive inflow for the half with seasonal Rural Products working capital build Working capital movements 60.0 1.8 5.7 11.86.1 EBITDA Wholesale Retail Agency Real Financial Feed and Other Interest, tax Operating Capex Free Cash Network2 Products Services Estate Services Processing & dividends Cash Flow Flow Services Wholesale Retail Agency Real Financial Feed & $ million Network2 Products Services Estate Services Processing Other Total EBITDA 10.1 25.7 29.4 8.8 7.2 6.6 (27.8) 60.0 Movement in assets (10.6) (45.7) 7.4 0.1 7.4 (4.5) (0.5) (46.4) and liabilities Operating cash inflow of $11.8 million reflected EBITDA of $60.0 million, offset by increased working capital relating to: Wholesale Network working capital, due to AIRR acquisition

Higher Retail Products debtors due to increased sales activity

Lower Agency working capital

Financial Services upside with $8.0 million repayment of StockCo advances

Higher value of cattle at Killara feedlot Interest, tax & dividends (1.8) (1.8) Operating cash flow (0.5) (20.0) 36.8 8.9 14.6 2.1 (30.1) 11.8 1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19 10 2 Wholesale Network represents AIRR results 1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: NET DEBT1 Significant headroom in financial covenants Net debt, at balance date Net debt, YTD average AUD millions AUD millions balanceAt date YTDAverage 223.9 201.8 204.9 208.9 1H20 1H19 1H20 1H19 Key Ratios 1H20 1H19 Change Leverage 1.9 2.8  (0.9) (R12 average net debt to EBITDA) Interest cover 15.1 10.2  4.9 (R12 EBITDA to R12 net interest) Gearing 31.3% 61.0%  (29.7%) (R12 average net debt to closing equity) Net debt Whilst our profit has increased on the prior year, we have achieved an improvement on our net debt levels ($3.1 million and $15.0 million lower respectively) at both balance date and average2. Key ratios All our key ratios are favourable to the pcp: Leverage is down due to higher EBITDA on comparable debt, as well as earnings associated with investment purchase funded through equity

Interest cover is favourable on the pcp due to lower interest rates and higher

EBITDA Financial covenants3 There is significant headroom in our financial covenants. Leverage is 0.95 (covenant < 2.5 times)

Interest cover is 17.23 (covenant > 3.5 times)

Net worth is $614.4 million (covenant > $250 million)

Undrawn facilities at balance date was $151 million 1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19 2 Average is calculated on a monthly basis on year to date balances 3 Calculated pursuant to definitions in group syndicated facilities: Rolling 12 months EBITDA and interest actuals, end of month net debt and net worth 11 Underlying EBITDA excludes Rural Products debtor interest, Indonesia Feedlot & Live Export restructure costs Net debt excludes Rural Products trade receivables funding, but includes contingent funding of $7.2m ($6.2m LY) in bank guarantees Net worth comprises of net assets less non-controlling interest FY20 MARKET OUTLOOK Following rainfall events, there is now a positive outlook for winter crop. Global COVID-19 implications will continue to create some ongoing uncertainty in both market demand and agricultural supply chains. Rural Products Agency Services Real Estate Services Financial Services Feed and Processing Costs and Capital Recent rainfall has delivered a break in a number of drought affected areas across the Eastern States, which has lifted farmer confidence and has seen strong demand for crop inputs

Fertiliser is flowing into Australian ports, with shortages only due to the favourable seasonal conditions lifting demand

Some AgChem suppliers are experiencing interruptions due to COVID-19, which is being closely monitored but China supply chain has returned to normal

COVID-19, which is being closely monitored but China supply chain has returned to normal Animal Health products observing minimal supply impacts from COVID-19 to date, with majority of products manufactured locally

COVID-19 to date, with majority of products manufactured locally Livestock supply chains continue to operate without major disruption from COVID-19, with digital solutions in place to facilitate transactions if in-person methods (e.g. saleyards, clearing sales) become disputed

COVID-19, with digital solutions in place to facilitate transactions if in-person methods (e.g. saleyards, clearing sales) become disputed Historically low cattle supplies and strong restocking demand will reduce slaughter numbers and exports, driving cattle prices up

Sheep prices to remain high in the medium term, with flock rebuilding likely to be slow

Wool export to China is operationally sound, however impact of reduced end-market demand in Europe and North America will likely continue to place downward pressure on price and volume

end-market demand in Europe and North America will likely continue to place downward pressure on price and volume Residential properties and property management earnings are expected to decline in line with the wider real estate market due to COVID-19 related restrictions and broader economic impacts

COVID-19 related restrictions and broader economic impacts Broadacre properties earnings are expected to be impacted, but to a lesser extent than residential

Financial Services to benefit from a full year of earning from Livestock in Transit (LIT) delivery warranty product launched in June 2019

Full year impact of the new Rural Bank distribution agreement is anticipated to be a marginal increase in EBIT on the pcp

Whilst Killara feedlot utilisation is expected to remain at high levels with limited impact from COVID-19, high end cattle may experience price pressures due to decreased demand for restaurant quality meat and exports

COVID-19, high end cattle may experience price pressures due to decreased demand for restaurant quality meat and exports Elders Fine Foods performance is anticipated to recover as China begins to re-open post COVID-19 lockdown

re-open post COVID-19 lockdown Costs are expected to increase in line with footprint growth and continued Eight Point Plan investment 12 OUR SECOND EIGHT POINT PLAN: FY18 to FY20 We continue to focus on executing against our second Eight Point Plan 13 EIGHT POINT PLAN: FY18 to FY20 Deliver 5-10% growth through the cycles above 20% ROC (15-18% ROC post AIRR) EBIT FY17 to FY20 AIRR FY17 Livestock price Other market Organic (50%) Acquisition (50%) Cost (0%) FY20 normalisation movements Consistent with assumptions, Livestock prices eased post FY17

Market share gains to offset Livestock price movement

EBIT improvement in the period to FY20 is anticipated to be derived from:

Organic and acquisition growth Continued focus on controlling base costs to offset inflationary increases

Australian Independent Rural Retailers (AIRR) acquisition settled 13 November 2019, with over 10 months' earnings in FY20 14 AIRR ACQUISITION Operational performance, progress on integration and synergies 8 Warehouses and 5 Retail locations Financial performance of $8.6m EBIT for H1, is above expectations prior to acquisition

Strong performance, despite sustained drought conditions in the first quarter

Q2 performance ahead of the pcp, in line with recent widespread rainfall and strong demand for crop protection products

No supply implications from COVID-19 on financial performance Delivery of acquisition synergies On track to realise full year synergies of $3m - $5m

Increased margins from consolidated buying across Elders group

Improved utilisation of AIRR warehouses to reduce stock holdings in Elders Branch Network

Wider product range available to Elders Branch Network Implementation of other initiatives Grow reliable member base

Private label expansion in animal health and merchandise

Promote digital strategy through launch of Tucker Click and Collect across member stores 'Light touch' integration on track AIRR members and customers have remained loyal, with no loss of business since acquisition

Further growth opportunities being progressed 1 Quarterly performance based on the financial performance period beginning 1 October and ending 30 September 2 Q1 represents the period 13th November 2019 (acquisition date) to 31 December 2019 15 3 Proforma financial performance is un-audited OUR SECOND EIGHT POINT PLAN: BALANCED GROWTH We remain focused on balanced growth by organic and acquisitive means, while continuing to maintain our cost base and invest for the future Organic Acquisition Manage Cost 50% 50% Capture more margin through backward integration and stronger buying power post AIRR acquisition

Maximise cross-sell and add-on opportunities like Livestock in Transit Warranty (LIT), financing and agronomy advice and consulting services

cross-sell and add-on opportunities like Livestock in Transit Warranty (LIT), financing and agronomy advice and consulting services Continue to attract new clients via targeted acquisition campaigns leveraging industry consolidation fall-out

fall-out Invest in the development of our people, including our new branch incentive scheme and training academy

Continue to deliver earnings uplift and capital reduction through business improvement initiatives

$3-5 million annualised earnings uplift and $10-20 million capital reduction from Business Improvement pipeline Continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities to expand our business, focusing on those that enhance diversification and fill strategic gaps in geography, products and services

Maintain disciplined approach to ensure acquisitions meet required financial hurdles including EPS accretion

Actively manage product and service portfolio and reallocate capital from non-performing assets to quality assets and investments

non-performing assets to quality assets and investments $3-5 million uplift in annualised earnings from Business Development pipeline Derive efficiency gains through active cost management to offset inflationary increases

Tightly manage integration of acquisitions to ensure that increasing scale translates to improved purchasing power and back-office efficiencies

back-office efficiencies Develop and implement process efficiency improvement opportunities

Optimise cost and capital allocation project

Improvement to IT environment through platform modernisation Enabling capabilities Drive and resource values-based leadership through the organization, with unyielding zero harm approach

values-based leadership through the organization, with unyielding zero harm approach Maintain robust and conservative financial discipline throughout business

Build deeper understanding of our customers, their needs and how well we are delivering against those needs

Continued investment in modernising our IT platforms to "future proof" our business while improving efficiency and customer experience 16 OUR THIRD EIGHT POINT PLAN: FY21 to FY23 Development of key priorities and enablers has been progressed OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES OUR ENABLERS Win market share across all business units through customer centricity, sales force effectiveness and strategic acquisitions Capture increased Rural Products gross margin through optimised pricing, backward integration and supply chain efficiency Expand our complementary service offerings, including financial services and consulting Increase our participation in downstream value added market segments via our feed and processing services Develop and deliver an authentic and industry leading sustainability program Modernise our IT and data platforms to drive efficiency, improve experience and support deeper customer understanding Attract, retain and develop the best people in agriculture and provide a safe working environment Maintain unflinching financial discipline and commitment to cost and capital efficiency 17 AASB 16 LEASE ACCOUNTING STANDARD IMPACT Adopted 1 October 2019 Profit & Loss1 Balance Sheet Cash Flow1 Key Metrics Operating expenses  $16.8m Depreciation  $16.0m Interest Expense  $1.3m EBIT Impact  $0.8m Right of Use Assets  $118.5m Lease Liability  $119.0m Operating Cash Flow  $15.5m Financing Cash Flow  $15.5m Net Cash Flow $nil Basic EPS*  0.3 cents Return on Capital  3.0% Leverage#  0.2x Net Debt  $117.9m Using the 'modified retrospective approach', whereby no comparative period information is restated Recognised Right of Use Asset as equal to the calculated Lease Liabilities EBIT Impact: Previously leased premises and motor vehicle expenses included in Operating Expenses $16.8m

Replaced by Depreciation on Right of Use Assets $16.0m and Interest Expense on Lease Liabilities $1.3m

Elders expects the net impact on EBIT over the life of each lease assessed under AASB 16 to be immaterial Elders held the following balances at 31 March 2020: Right of Use Asset: $118.5m

Lease Liability: $119.0m Net debt increases, however not including in banking covenant ratios No net cashflow impact as cash flows are reallocated in the Cash Flow Statement from operating activities to financing activities, reflecting repayment of the Lease Liabilities 1 Figures exclude impact of previously held finance leases * Calculated on 6 months of Reported NPAT 18 # Based on an annualised FY20 EBITDA 1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (INCL. AASB 16) Minimal impact on earnings; material impact on ROC and net debt 1H20 Statutory 1H20 Adjustment 1H20 Pre-AASB 1H19 16 Statutory Financial Metric Sales revenue 925.2 - 925.2 732.9 Underlying EBITDA 73.3 16.8 56.5 36.4 Underlying EBIT 52.8 0.8 52.1 34.0 Underlying profit after tax 47.6 (0.5) 48.1 28.3 Statutory profit after tax 52.0 (0.5) 52.5 27.4 Net debt 319.7 117.9 201.8 204.9 Operating cash flow 27.4 15.5 11.8 (13.1) Total capital 845.5 117.4 728.1 450.4 Underlying return on capital (%)1 14.7% (3.0%) 17.7% 17.1% Underlying earnings per share (cents) 31.2 (0.3) 31.5 24.3 Leverage ratio (times) 2.1 0.2 1.9 2.8 1 Return on capital = Rolling 12 months Underlying EBIT / (working capital + investments + property, plant and equipment + intangibles (excluding brand name) - provisions) 19 APPENDIX 20 BUSINESS MODEL* Diversification by product, service, market segment, geography and channel Rural Products Real Estate Digital and Agency Services Financial Services Retail Products Wholesale Products Services Technical Services Farm Supplies Farm Supplies Livestock Farmland Agri Finance Fee for Service (148 agronomists) Fertiliser Pet Supplies Wool Residential StockCo (30%) Auctions Plus (50%) Grain Property Elders Insurance Elders Weather Management (20%) Franchise LIT % WIT Delivery Clear Grain Warranty Exchange (30%) $1.2b retail sales $0.2b wholesale sales 9.5m head sheep $1b farmland sales $3.0b loan book2 694k head Auctions sheep 695k tonnes fertiliser $0.2b agency sales1 1.7m head cattle $0.7b residential sales $1.7b deposit book2 Plus 78k head cattle 216 stores 340 member stores 289k wool bales 126 franchises $60.7m StockCo book2 Elders 233m hits Weather +190 APVMA 9,300 properties under $737.3m gross written Clear Grain 71k grain registrations4 management premium2 Exchange tonnes Feed and Processing Services Killara Feedlot Elders Fine Foods Killara 63k head China $13.7m sales FY19 gross margin contribution 43% nil5 33% 10% 9% n/a3 4% *Based on FY19 full year statistics 1As part of the implementation and application of AASB15 Revenue from contracts with customers, only the margin is recognised as sales revenue for these transactions 2Principal positions are held by Rural Bank, StockCo and Elders Insurance (QBE subsidiary) respectively 3Existing agronomic activity presented within Retail margin, Elders Weather in Other margin, and Auctions Plus and Clear Grain Exchange in Agency margin21 450+ APVMA registrations in the name of AIRR group entities and access to 140+ registrations through sourcing arrangements 5AIRR acquisition settled 13 November 2019 with over 10 months earning in FY20 POINTS OF PRESENCE We have over 500 points of presence in Australia, catering to the needs of a variety of agricultural regions. We also supply a further 350+ sites with product through our AIRR wholesale business. Elders Zones and Points of Presence Agricultural Land Use in Australia 1 2 1 Elders Owned Branches refers to sites that offer Rural Supplies. Many of these sites will also offer Real Estate services (company owned or franchise) and Insurance services (franchise only) 22 2 Elders Owned Real Estate locations may also have Elders Insurance franchise located at the same premises STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES Significant growth opportunities to gain share by serving new customers, in new geographies with our multiple product and service portfolio Rural Real Estate Feed & Processing Products Agency Financial Services There are a range of opportunities available to assist us to win greater share of existing customers needs, and meet the product and service needs of new customers Rural Products Opportunity to increase market share and presence in high value cropping areas (e.g. horticulture, irrigation)

Continue growth of Thomas Elders Consulting offering of highly specialised agronomy services Agency Remain focused on livestock production advice and dairy

Continue to expand livestock services by targeted footprint and agency growth

Expand grain network accumulation Real Estate Grow the presence of company owned sites in regional centres and continue growth of franchise footprint Financial Services Drive uptake of Livestock in Transit delivery warranty (only 50% of vendors are currently opted in)

Support growth in Elders Insurance gross written premiums and StockCo and Rural Bank balances via referrals and cross-promotion Feed and Processing Maintain controlled growth in the Killara feedlot throughput

Invest in infrastructure to deliver efficiencies 1Share of farms served is calculated by dividing the count of active Elders Rural Producer accounts (in FY2020) located in a Natural Resource Management Region (NRMR) by the count of farms listed in the 23 NRMR as published by the ABS in the Farm Management and Demographics Report (2017-18). NRMRs are administrative regions used by the Department of Agriculture and Water resources to deliver environment and sustainable agriculture programs. AIRR OVERVIEW AIRR is a national wholesale platform with scale Overview Established in 2006

Member based buying and marketing group for independent rural merchandise and pet and produce stores

National wholesale business with network of eight warehouses

6,000 products (SKUs) from more than 650 suppliers

1,500 customers with 340+ member stores

Acquired The Hunter River Company which has a portfolio of over 50 animal health product Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority ("APVMA") registrations Member brands 8 Warehouses and 5 Retail locations Product brands Mixed rural merchandise retailers

Over 240 locations nationwide Pet, equine and small animal feed and healthcare retailers

Over 100 locations nationwide Apparent 1 Independents Own ▪ Private label range of ▪ Animal health, feed agricultural chemicals and general merchandise products Source: AIRR company reports and presentations. 1Apparent brand used under exclusive licence. 24 AIRR OVERVIEW (CONT.) Strong track record of quality growth and financial discipline AIRR's EBITDA profile ($m) 22 21 19 17 12 11 8 AIRR's growth strategy Grow AIRR and Tuckers member base

Leverage buying, marketing and selling strengths to create sales and margin growth

Expand AIRR warehouse footprint by creating further satellite warehouses

Increase private label sales by growing Independents Own product range

Expand range of exclusive products, improve bulk buys and distribution agreements

Drive further alignment and partnership with key suppliers to capture market opportunities June 13 June 14 June 15 June 16 June 17 June 18 LTM Sep-192 Source: Company reports and presentations. 1CAGR is defined as compound annual growth rate 25 2Based on AIRR forecast EBITDA for the 12 months to 30 September 2019 1H20 RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENTATION Rural Products and Agency Services account for nearly 80% gross margin before SG&A costs Northern Southern Central Western International Other 1H20 Margin Avg. Working Australia Australia Australia Geographies ($m) Capital ($m) Wholesale (AIRR) Farm and Pet Supplies 17.4 48.5 Retail Products Farm Supplies and Fertiliser 73.0 230.9 Agency Services Livestock, Wool, and Grain 70.9 54.2 Real Estate Services Farmland, Residential, Property Management, Franchise 19.0 1.5 Financial Services Agri Finance and Insurance 18.5 30.2 Feed & Processing Services Killara China 8.8 49.4 Feedlot Other (3.4) 1H20 Margin ($m) 55.4 65.3 42.6 44.5 (0.3) (3.4) 204.1 1 The financial performance of AIRR locations that operate in the retail sector are included in the Wholesale segment 26 RURAL PRODUCTS Continued growth in margin since FY14, spread across all three geographies Business description Elders is one of Australia's leading suppliers of rural farm inputs including seeds, fertilisers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products and general rural merchandise. We also provide professional production and cropping advice with over 159 agronomists nationwide, including 7 agronomists operating through Thomas Elder Consulting. Elders also holds over 190 Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) registrations which supports our backward integration strategy. Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan) Capital light, return on capital driven business model

Focus on business improvement to drive margin growth and inventory management Establish 'best practice' procurement initiatives through a comprehensive review of the supply chain Deliver synergies associated with proposed AIRR acquisition and the backward integration model

Product focus

Establish a new wholesale channel through the proposed acquisition of AIRR Better capture customer metrics to improve product ranging initiatives

People

Roll out a new incentive model to drive organic growth and financial targets Launch new reporting and dashboard tools to assist business performance Establish a structured training program for managers in our branch network

Rural Products margin FY19 margin split by geography AUD millions Percent 23% 19% 31% West Central North 27% South FY19 share of Rural Products margin by product Percent 27 AGENCY SERVICES South geography accounts for over 50% of margin; reduction in margin from FY17 onward due to easing cattle prices Business description Elders provides a range of marketing options for livestock, wool, and grain. Livestock: our livestock agents and employees operate across Australia conducting on- farm sales to third parties, regular physical and online public livestock auctions and direct sales to Elders-owned and third-party feedlots and livestock exporters.

our livestock agents and employees operate across Australia conducting on- farm sales to third parties, regular physical and online public livestock auctions and direct sales to Elders-owned and third-party feedlots and livestock exporters. Wool: we are one of the largest wool agents for the sale of Australian greasy wool and operate a brokering service for wool growers. Our team of dedicated wool specialists assists clients with wool marketing, in-shed wool preparation, ram selection and sheep classing. Agency Services margin FY19 margin split by geography AUD millions Percent 16% 24% 22% West Central North 38% South Grain: Our grain marketing model provides pricing from multiple buyers and offers a cutting edge commodity origination platform, maximising choice for growers. Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan) Operating model

Invest in Livestock, Wool and Grain product development to improve and expand offering Continue footprint expansion through targeted acquisitions

People

Geographical expansion through recruitment of key operatives with aligned values Relaunch Elders Trainee program to build long term capability Leverage 30% shareholding in CGX to improve grain value proposition and grow revenue

FY19 share of Agency Services margin by product Percent 28 REAL ESTATE SERVICES Continued increase in margin from FY14 onward, with a fair spread across all geographies Business description Real Estate Services margin FY19 margin split by geography Elders' real estate services include company owned rural agency services primarily involved AUD millions Percent in the marketing of farms, stations and lifestyle estates. It also includes a network of residential real estate agencies providing agency and property management services in major population centres and regional areas through company owned and franchise offices. Other services include water and home loan broking. Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan) Operating model

Continue to grow company owned farmland agency, residential agency and property management presence in major regional centres Continue to grow market share in water broking Productivity and efficiency initiatives in our property management business Continued enhancement of digital marketing and lead generation activity Potential laddered branding strategy into additional markets

People

Ongoing recruitment of high performing real estate sales representatives and water brokers Recruitment of home loan brokers and real estate franchisees Increased productivity through technology initiatives and training

2% 20% 34% West Central North 24% South FY19 share of Real Estate Services margin by product Percent 29 FINANCIAL SERVICES Consistent growth in EBIT contribution since FY15; FY19 margin decreased ($6 million) in line with new Rural Bank distribution agreement, offset by personnel cost savings of $6 million Business description Elders distributes a wide range of banking and insurance products and services through its Australian network. We work together with a number of third parties to deliver these offerings; Rural Bank and StockCo for banking and livestock funding products and Elders Insurance (a QBE subsidiary) for general insurance. Collectively, these relationships enable us to offer a broad spectrum of products designed that help our customers grow their business and manage cash flow and risk. Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan) Deeper, more productive partnerships

Embed new Rural Bank distribution agreement and operating model and support growth in loan and deposit facilities through cross-promotion and referral Collaborate with StockCo to expand and improve product offering Engage in joint marketing and referral campaigns with Elders Insurance to grow gross written premiums

Expanded Elders issued product offerings

Develop and enhance new and existing on balance sheet finance products to help growers fund inputs and manage cashflow Grow Livestock and Wool in Transit revenue through increased uptake Expand Elders finance footprint and capability through recruitment and training

Financial Services margin FY19 margin split by geography AUD millions Percent 21% 23% 24% West Central North 32% FY19 South FY19 share of Financial Services margin by product Percent 30 FEED AND PROCESSING SERVICES Fluctuations in results since FY14, however FY19 was the best performing year to date Business description In Australia, Elders operates Killara Feedlot, a beef cattle feedlot near Tamworth in New South Wales. Elders imports, processes and distributes premium Australian meat in China. Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan) Robust systems

Further develop management systems and operational competencies in China

Return on capital focus

Continued focus on procurement strategies and expansion opportunities at Killara Allocation of capital based on approved business case discipline

Feed & Processing margin FY19 margin split by geography AUD millions Percent FY19 share of Feed & Processing margin by product Percent 31 ELDERS FINANCIAL PROGRESS SINCE FY14 Under the first and second Eight Point Plan, underlying EBIT has almost tripled Underlying EBIT Results performance has been driven by: AUD millions ▪ Resetting of operational strategy, focusing 75 74 on running a pure-play agribusiness 71 ▪ Favourable livestock prices 1H 2H 29 56 ▪ Footprint expansion, acquisitions and 30 41 52 investments, such as: AIRR, Ace Ohlsson, Titan, SDEA, Kerr & Co, CGX, Insurance 39 28 and StockCo etc 23 52 21 46 41 34 10 28 11 16 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H20 Market share gains

Price book management and improved supplier terms and consolidation

Active portfolio management, and increased investment and feedlot utilisation at Killara

Delivery of Eight Point Plan 32 PROFIT SENSITIVITY Underlying EBITDA $(10m) $(7.5m) $(5m) $(2.5m) EBITDA +$2.5m +$5m +$7.5m +$10m Sheep price -$20 -$10 +$10 +$20 Cattle price -$100 -$50 +$50 +$100 Sheep volume -1m head -500k head +500k head +1m head Cattle volume -200k head -100k head +100k head +200k head Retail sales -$50m -$25m +$25m +$50m Retail GM% -100bps -50bps +50bps +100bps AgChem GM% -200bps -100bps +100bps +200bps Fertiliser sales Fertiliser GM% -200bps -100bps +100bps +200bps Killara utilisation % -20% -10% +10% +20% SG&A Costs (excluding Depreciation and Amortisation) -2% -1% +1% +2% Based on FY19 full year statistics 33 INDUSTRY AND MARKET OUTLOOK (LONG TERM) Market Summary of Outlook Agricultural ▪ The value of Australian agricultural production has increased steadily over recent years. It is estimated to be $59 billion in 2019-20, and remain production constant until 2024-25. ▪ Farm exports are expected to decrease to $43m and remain at these levels until 2025. & exports ▪ Australian beef production is projected to decrease with lower slaughter rates and a rebuild of the national herd, and increased China demand Cattle will lift prices in 2019-20. ▪ Live export volumes are expected to increase in 2019-20 due to demand from China, however gradually decrease in the medium term due to global competition. ▪ The Australian sheep flock will contract due to dry seasonal conditions and high saleyard prices provide an incentive to turn off. The flock is expected to Sheep & rebuild in the medium term. Sheep prices are expected to remain higher than the 5 year historical average. Wool ▪ In the short term shorn wool production will decrease due to seasonal conditions before stabilising in the medium term. Wool prices are forecast to fall in 2019-20 due to demand as Chinese buyers are delaying purchases, however will recover in the medium term as demand quality improves. ▪ The Australian dairy herd will decrease in the short term in part due to rising input costs. Global butter prices are expected to fall in 2019-20 following Dairy increases in milk production in key exporting regions. ▪ Dairy exports will decrease as higher domestic consumption is projected to reduce supplies. ▪ Area planted to grains is expected to increase in 2020-21 on the back of drought affected levels of 2019-20, and will remain flat for the medium Grains & term assuming favourable conditions. Oilseeds ▪ Wheat and barley prices will ease, as productivity improvements increase yields at a level that outweighs demand. Uncertain barley outlook for China. ▪ Oilseed plantings will remain largely unchanged in the medium term with world supply aligning with demand. ▪ In the short term, cotton production is expected to increase reflecting recovery from drought affected levels, this is expected to continue for the medium Sugar & term. Returns to cotton growers are projected to increase to $661/bale in 2024-25. Cotton ▪ Sugar production & area planted will remain relatively unchanged due to increasing interest in horticulture. Sugar prices will rise in 2019-20 due to production levels and remain largely unchanged in the medium term as increased health awareness reduces per person sugar consumption. ▪ Gross value of Australian horticulture is projected to increase to $12.8m in 2024-25(2018-19: $11m), largely driven by increased fruit and nut Horticulture production due to rising demand in China. ▪ Domestic prices are forecast to increase as production levels recover. Long Term Market Outlook Neutral Neutral Neutral Neutral Neutral Neutral Neutral Relevance to Elders High High High Low High Medium Medium Source: ABARES Agricultural Commodities Outlook, March 2020 34 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Elders Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 23:50:02 UTC 0 Latest news on ELDERS LIMITED 05/13 ELDERS : Half Year AccountsOpens in a new Window PU 05/13 ELDERS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release 04/02 ELDERS : Continuity of supply the focus in disrupted supply chain PU 03/19 COVID-19 : Supply Chain Disruption and Social Distancing PU 03/18 ELDERS : Appendix 3G Opens in a new Window PU 03/09 VIVENDI : Unveils Extensive Report on Generation Z and the Way They Are Shaping .. DJ 03/04 ELDERS : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window PU 02/27 ELDERS : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window PU 02/25 ELDERS : Our communities recovering from fire PU 02/23 ELDERS : Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window PU