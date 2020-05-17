Elders : Half Year Results PresentationOpens in a new Window
Monday 18 May 2020
2020 Half-Year Results Investor Presentation
Attached is the investor presentation in connection with the financial results for the 6 month period ended 31 March 2020.
Elders CEO, Mark Allison, and CFO, Richard Davey, will deliver this presentation by webcast and simultaneous teleconference at 10.00am (AEST) today.
As advised on the Company's announcement to ASX on Thursday 14 May 2020, you can register to view and listen to the live commentary of the presentation. For details, refer to that announcement.
Further Information:
Mark Allison
Chief Executive Officer 0439 030 905
Media Enquiries:
Meagan Burbidge
Senior Communications Specialist 0417 841 092
Authorised by:
The Board of Elders Limited
Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000
Elders Limited
1H20
Results Presentation 18 May 2020
Forward looking statements
This presentation is prepared for information purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry many of which are beyond the control of Elders. Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.
Non-IFRS information
This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.
1 lost time injury (LTI), consistent with prior year with target of zero
LTI frequency rate at 2.2, compared to 1.2 the pcp
Enhanced emphasis on employee and community safety, health and wellbeing in COVID-19 environment
An executive committee was formed in March 2020 to guide the response to COVID-19
$52.1m Underlying EBIT (+53%)
$11.8m Operating Cash Flow (+$24.9m)
17.7% Return on Capital (+0.6%)
1.9x Leverage (-0.9x)
31.5 cents Earnings per Share (+30%)
Delivering earnings uplift and capital reduction through business improvement initiatives
Successful integration of AIRR and Titan acquisitions and delivery of expected benefits and synergies for the first half
Ongoing business development activities to expand our business, enhance diversification and fill strategic gaps in geography, products and services
Development of third Eight Point Plan progressing to guide our priorities through to FY23
1Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the prior corresponding period (pcp)
DELIVERY AGAINST OUR FY20 PRIORITIES
Implementation of second Eight Point Plan
Safety
Operational
Performance1
Performance2
Key Relationships
Efficiency and
Growth
1 lost time injury (LTI), consistent with prior year; target is zero LTIs
LTI frequency rate at 2.2, compared to 1.2 the pcp
95 days lost, compared to 3 the pcp
Continued emphasis on employee and community safety, health and wellbeing in COVID-19 environment
$48.1m underlying NPAT, up $19.8m
$56.5m underlying EBITDA, up $20.1m
$52.1m underlying EBIT, up $18.1m
$11.8m operating cash in flow, up from an outflow of $13.1m
Underlying ROC at 17.7% up from 17.1%
Leverage ratio decreased to 1.9x from 2.8x
15.1x interest cover ratio, up from
10.2x
Underlying EPS of 31.5 cents, up 30% from 24.3 cents
Worked closely with industry and clients to ensure continuity of operations and agricultural supply chains during COVID-19
Implemented hardship relief to clients impacted by the summer bushfires via the Elders Bushfire Assistance Facility and donated $0.1m to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal
Continued engagement with Rural RDCs, government and tertiary institutions to enhance our agricultural research, development and extension initiatives through the Thomas Elder Institute
Achieving greater productivity for clients through Thomas Elder Consulting
Continued integration of AIRR and Titan to deliver EBIT growth and strategic presence in key geographical areas
Continued growth of new Livestock and Wool in Transit (LIT/WIT) delivery guarantees associated with Elders'
Agency Services
Maintained focus on footprint expansion through acquisitions of Rural Products and Agency businesses and personnel, partly attributable to fall-out from industry consolidation
Continued to extract benefits from Business Improvement led initiatives
1
1 Excludes AIRR: AIRR safety integration expected to occur from 1 July
2
2 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp
1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: SUMMARY
Strong performance across the board
1H20
1H19
Year-on-Year Change
Financial Metric
Result ($m)
Result ($m)
Direction
$m
%
Pre-AASB 161
Sales revenue
925.2
732.9
192.3
26%
Underlying EBITDA
56.5
36.4
20.1
55%
Underlying EBIT
52.1
34.0
18.1
53%
Underlying profit after tax
48.1
28.3
19.8
70%
Statutory profit after tax
52.5
27.4
25.1
92%
Net debt
201.8
204.9
3.1
(2%)
Operating cash flow
11.8
(13.1)
24.9
190%
Total capital
728.1
450.4
277.7
62%
Underlying return on capital (%)2
17.7%
17.1%
n.a.
0.6%
Underlying earnings per share (cents)
31.5
24.3
7.2
30%
Leverage ratio (times)
1.9
2.8
(0.9)
32%
1
1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp
2
2 Return on capital = Rolling 12 months Underlying EBIT / (working capital + investments + property, plant and equipment + intangibles (excluding brand name) - provisions)
1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: PRODUCT
Additional earnings from AIRR acquisition and outperformance across most products and services
Change in product margin ($million)1, 2
Product margin
12.8
1.7
48.1
28.3
1H19
Wholesale
Retail
Agency
Real Estate
Financial
Feed and
Other
Costs
Interest,
1H20
Underlying
Network3
Products
Services
Services
Services
Processing
Tax & NCI
Underlying
Profit
Services
Profit
Product margin by year ($million)1, 2
67.9
73.0
70.8
62.8
1H19
1H20
17.4
16.6
19.0
17.8
18.6
7.9
8.8
0.0
0.3
(3.4)
Wholesale
Retail
Agency
Real Estate
Financial
Feed and
Other
Network3
Products
Services
Services
Services
Processing Services
Wholesale Network is up with AIRR acquisition contributing $17.4 million in gross margin
Retail Products gross margin boosted by recent winter crop confidence and Titan, partially offset by poor summer crop season
Agency upside mostly in Livestock margin, primarily driven by high prices for both cattle and sheep
Real Estate gross margin favourable to the pcp predominantly due to increased broadacre turnover
Financial Services margin is up due to acquisition of Livestock in Transit (LIT) delivery warranty products, offset by lower Rural Bank gross margin in line with the new distribution agreement
Feed and Processing Services upside mostly from increased feed and improved commodity procurement
Other includes the accrual of the new network incentive program, which commenced this financial year
Costs up on the pcp due to AIRR acquisition, geographical footprint growth and additional corporate initiatives, offset by savings from new Rural Bank distribution agreement
1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp - impacts of AASB 16 Leases on page 18 and 19
2
Acquisition earnings are reflected within product margins
3
3 Wholesale Network represents AIRR margin
1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: GEOGRAPHY
Lower contribution from Northern Australia and increased corporate costs has been offset by acquisitions during the year
Change in underlying EBIT by geography ($million)1, 2
Underlying EBIT
1.7
48.1
28.3
1H19
Wholesale
Northern
Southern
Central
Western
International
Corporate
Interest,
1H20
Underlying
Network3
Australia4
Australia
Australia
Australia
and other
Tax & NCI
Underlying
Profit
costs
Profit
Wholesale Network is up with AIRR acquisition contributing $17.4 million in gross margin and ($8.8 million) in SG&A
Northern Australia is back on the pcp mainly in line with reduced summer cropping
Southern Australia uplift predominantly in Livestock margin with strong prices and higher cattle volumes
Central Australia is mostly favourable in Livestock, with cattle and sheep margin benefitting from higher prices and volumes
Western Australia is up on the pcp mostly due to increased Retail sales and favourable sheep margin
Change in underlying EBIT by geography by year ($million) 1, 2
25.8
1H19
1H20
19.2
19.5
12.9
12.8
15.2
11.8
8.6
9.7
0.0
(0.6) (1.1)
Wholesale
Northern
Southern
Central
Western
International
Network3
Australia4
Australia
Australia
Australia
Corporate and other costs increased primarily due to investment in new corporate areas (Strategy and Business Improvement functions) and unfavourable half year statutory adjustments
1
1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp
2 Acquisition earnings are reflected in corresponding geographies
2
Acquisition earnings are reflected in corresponding geographies
3
3 Wholesale Network represents AIRR underlying EBIT
4 Northern Australia includes Killara feedlot
1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: CAPITAL1
Return on capital is up on LY mainly due to improved Livestock and Retail returns
Underlying Return on Capital2
17.7%
18.0%
17.1%
1H20
FY19
1H19
$ million
1H20
1H19
Change
Wholesale Network
48.5
-
48.5
Retail Products
230.9
214.2
16.7
Agency Services
54.2
48.6
5.6
Real Estate
1.5
1.5
-
Financial Services
30.2
14.0
16.2
Feed & Processing Services
49.4
44.8
4.6
Other
(32.6)
(26.8)
(5.8)
Working capital (average)
382.1
296.3
85.8
Other capital3
231.1
107.3
123.8
Total capital (average)3
613.2
403.6
209.6
Total capital (at balance date)3
668.5
383.1
285.4
Elders' underlying return on capital is 17.7%, up on the pcp by 0.6%:
Retail Products improved with a strong finish to the half
Agency Services and Real Estate is favourable due to improved earnings on similar capital
Investment in Financial Services (StockCo advances and LIT/WIT)
This is partially offset by lower return on investment in Wholesale Network for the first 5 months
Average4 working capital increased by $85.8 million to $382.1 million for the half. This relates to:
Wholesale Network working capital of $48.5 million due to AIRR acquisition
Increases in Retail Products and Livestock on average to support higher earnings
Investment in Financial Services (StockCo advances)
Higher value of cattle at Killara feedlot
1
1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp
2
2 Return on capital = Rolling 12 months Underlying EBIT / (working capital + investments + property, plant and equipment + intangibles (excluding brand name) - provision
3
3 Excludes Elders brand name only
4 Average is calculated on a monthly basis on year to date balances
1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: CASH FLOW1
Positive inflow for the half with seasonal Rural Products working capital build
Working capital movements
60.0
1.8
5.7
11.86.1
EBITDA
Wholesale
Retail
Agency
Real
Financial
Feed and
Other
Interest, tax
Operating
Capex
Free Cash
Network2
Products
Services
Estate
Services
Processing
& dividends
Cash Flow
Flow
Services
Wholesale
Retail
Agency
Real
Financial
Feed &
$ million
Network2
Products
Services
Estate
Services
Processing
Other
Total
EBITDA
10.1
25.7
29.4
8.8
7.2
6.6
(27.8)
60.0
Movement in assets
(10.6)
(45.7)
7.4
0.1
7.4
(4.5)
(0.5)
(46.4)
and liabilities
Operating cash inflow of $11.8 million reflected EBITDA of $60.0 million, offset by increased working capital relating to:
Wholesale Network working capital, due to AIRR acquisition
Higher Retail Products debtors due to increased sales activity
Lower Agency working capital
Financial Services upside with $8.0 million repayment of StockCo advances
Higher value of cattle at Killara feedlot
Interest, tax & dividends
(1.8)
(1.8)
Operating cash flow
(0.5)
(20.0)
36.8
8.9
14.6
2.1
(30.1)
11.8
1
1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp
2 Wholesale Network represents AIRR results
1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: NET DEBT1
Significant headroom in financial covenants
Net debt, at balance date
Net debt, YTD average
AUD millions
AUD millions
balanceAt date
YTDAverage
223.9
201.8
204.9
208.9
1H20
1H19
1H20
1H19
Key Ratios
1H20
1H19
Change
Leverage
1.9
2.8
(0.9)
(R12 average net debt to EBITDA)
Interest cover
15.1
10.2
4.9
(R12 EBITDA to R12 net interest)
Gearing
31.3%
61.0%
(29.7%)
(R12 average net debt to closing equity)
Net debt
Whilst our profit has increased on the prior year, we have achieved an improvement on our net debt levels ($3.1 million and $15.0 million lower respectively) at both balance date and average2.
Key ratios
All our key ratios are favourable to the pcp:
Leverage is down due to higher EBITDA on comparable debt, as well as earnings associated with investment purchase funded through equity
Interest cover is favourable on the pcp due to lower interest rates and higher
EBITDA
Financial covenants3
There is significant headroom in our financial covenants.
Leverage is 0.95 (covenant < 2.5 times)
Interest cover is 17.23 (covenant > 3.5 times)
Net worth is $614.4 million (covenant > $250 million)
Undrawn facilities at balance date was $151 million
1
1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp
2
2 Average is calculated on a monthly basis on year to date balances
3
3 Calculated pursuant to definitions in group syndicated facilities: Rolling 12 months EBITDA and interest actuals, end of month net debt and net worth
Underlying EBITDA excludes Rural Products debtor interest, Indonesia Feedlot & Live Export restructure costs
Net debt excludes Rural Products trade receivables funding, but includes contingent funding of $7.2m ($6.2m LY) in bank guarantees
Net worth comprises of net assets less non-controlling interest
FY20 MARKET OUTLOOK
Following rainfall events, there is now a positive outlook for winter crop. Global COVID-19 implications will continue to create some ongoing uncertainty in both market demand and agricultural supply chains.
Rural
Products
Agency Services
Real Estate
Services
Financial Services
Feed and
Processing
Costs and
Capital
Recent rainfall has delivered a break in a number of drought affected areas across the Eastern States, which has lifted farmer confidence and has seen strong demand for crop inputs
Fertiliser is flowing into Australian ports, with shortages only due to the favourable seasonal conditions lifting demand
Some AgChem suppliers are experiencing interruptions due to COVID-19, which is being closely monitored but China supply chain has returned to normal
Animal Health products observing minimal supply impacts from COVID-19 to date, with majority of products manufactured locally
Livestock supply chains continue to operate without major disruption from COVID-19, with digital solutions in place to facilitate transactions if in-person methods (e.g. saleyards, clearing sales) become disputed
Historically low cattle supplies and strong restocking demand will reduce slaughter numbers and exports, driving cattle prices up
Sheep prices to remain high in the medium term, with flock rebuilding likely to be slow
Wool export to China is operationally sound, however impact of reduced end-market demand in Europe and North America will likely continue to place downward pressure on price and volume
Residential properties and property management earnings are expected to decline in line with the wider real estate market due to COVID-19 related restrictions and broader economic impacts
Broadacre properties earnings are expected to be impacted, but to a lesser extent than residential
Financial Services to benefit from a full year of earning from Livestock in Transit (LIT) delivery warranty product launched in June 2019
Full year impact of the new Rural Bank distribution agreement is anticipated to be a marginal increase in EBIT on the pcp
Whilst Killara feedlot utilisation is expected to remain at high levels with limited impact from COVID-19, high end cattle may experience price pressures due to decreased demand for restaurant quality meat and exports
Elders Fine Foods performance is anticipated to recover as China begins to re-open post COVID-19 lockdown
Costs are expected to increase in line with footprint growth and continued Eight Point Plan investment
OUR SECOND EIGHT POINT PLAN: FY18 to FY20
We continue to focus on executing against our second Eight Point Plan
13
EIGHT POINT PLAN: FY18 to FY20
Deliver 5-10% growth through the cycles above 20% ROC (15-18% ROC post AIRR)
EBIT FY17 to FY20
AIRR
FY17
Livestock price
Other market
Organic (50%)
Acquisition (50%)
Cost (0%)
FY20
normalisation
movements
Consistent with assumptions, Livestock prices eased post FY17
Market share gains to offset Livestock price movement
EBIT improvement in the period to FY20 is anticipated to be derived from:
Organic and acquisition growth
Continued focus on controlling base costs to offset inflationary increases
Australian Independent Rural Retailers (AIRR) acquisition settled 13 November 2019, with over 10 months' earnings in FY20
AIRR ACQUISITION
Operational performance, progress on integration and synergies
8 Warehouses and 5 Retail locations
Financial performance of $8.6m EBIT for H1, is above expectations prior to acquisition
Strong performance, despite sustained drought conditions in the first quarter
Q2 performance ahead of the pcp, in line with recent widespread rainfall and strong demand for crop protection products
No supply implications from COVID-19 on financial performance
Delivery of acquisition synergies
On track to realise full year synergies of $3m - $5m
Increased margins from consolidated buying across Elders group
Improved utilisation of AIRR warehouses to reduce stock holdings in Elders Branch Network
Wider product range available to Elders Branch Network
Implementation of other initiatives
Grow reliable member base
Private label expansion in animal health and merchandise
Promote digital strategy through launch of Tucker Click and Collect across member stores
'Light touch' integration on track
AIRR members and customers have remained loyal, with no loss of business since acquisition
Further growth opportunities being progressed
1 Quarterly performance based on the financial performance period beginning 1 October and ending 30 September
2
2 Q1 represents the period 13th November 2019 (acquisition date) to 31 December 2019
3
3 Proforma financial performance is un-audited
OUR SECOND EIGHT POINT PLAN: BALANCED GROWTH
We remain focused on balanced growth by organic and acquisitive means, while continuing to maintain our cost base and invest for the future
Organic
Acquisition
Manage Cost
50%
50%
Capture more margin through backward integration and stronger buying power post AIRR acquisition
Maximise cross-sell and add-on opportunities like Livestock in Transit Warranty (LIT), financing and agronomy advice and consulting services
Continue to attract new clients via targeted acquisition campaigns leveraging industry consolidation fall-out
Invest in the development of our people, including our new branch incentive scheme and training academy
Continue to deliver earnings uplift and capital reduction through business improvement initiatives
$3-5million annualised earnings uplift and $10-20 million capital reduction from Business Improvement pipeline
Continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities to expand our business, focusing on those that enhance diversification and fill strategic gaps in geography, products and services
Maintain disciplined approach to ensure acquisitions meet required financial hurdles including EPS accretion
Actively manage product and service portfolio and reallocate capital from non-performing assets to quality assets and investments
$3-5million uplift in annualised earnings from Business Development pipeline
Derive efficiency gains through active cost management to offset inflationary increases
Tightly manage integration of acquisitions to ensure that increasing scale translates to improved purchasing power and back-office efficiencies
Develop and implement process efficiency improvement opportunities
Optimise cost and capital allocation project
Improvement to IT environment through platform modernisation
Enabling capabilities
Drive and resource values-based leadership through the organization, with unyielding zero harm approach
Maintain robust and conservative financial discipline throughout business
Build deeper understanding of our customers, their needs and how well we are delivering against those needs
Continued investment in modernising our IT platforms to "future proof" our business while improving efficiency and customer experience
OUR THIRD EIGHT POINT PLAN: FY21 to FY23
Development of key priorities and enablers has been progressed
OUR STRATEGIC
PRIORITIES
OUR ENABLERS
Win market share across all business units through customer centricity, sales force effectiveness and strategic acquisitions
Capture increasedRural Products gross margin through optimised pricing, backward integration and supply chain efficiency
Expand our complementary service offerings, includingfinancial services and consulting
Increase our participation in downstream value added market segments via ourfeed and processing services
Develop and deliver an authentic and industry leadingsustainability program
Modernise ourIT and data platforms to drive efficiency, improve experience and support deeper customer understanding
Attract, retain and develop the bestpeople in agriculture and provide a safe working environment
Maintain unflinchingfinancial discipline and commitment to cost and capital efficiency
AASB 16 LEASE ACCOUNTING STANDARD IMPACT
Adopted 1 October 2019
Profit & Loss1
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow1
Key Metrics
Operating expenses
$16.8m
Depreciation
$16.0m
Interest Expense
$1.3m
EBIT Impact
$0.8m
Right of Use Assets
$118.5m
Lease Liability
$119.0m
Operating Cash Flow
$15.5m
Financing Cash Flow
$15.5m
Net Cash Flow
$nil
Basic EPS*
0.3 cents
Return on Capital
3.0%
Leverage#
0.2x
Net Debt
$117.9m
Using the 'modified retrospective approach', whereby no comparative period information is restated
Recognised Right of Use Asset as equal to the calculated Lease Liabilities
EBIT Impact:
Previously leased premises and motor vehicle expenses included in Operating Expenses $16.8m
Replaced by Depreciation on Right of Use Assets $16.0m and Interest Expense on Lease Liabilities $1.3m
Elders expects the net impact on EBIT over the life of each lease assessed under AASB 16 to be immaterial
Elders held the following balances at 31 March 2020:
Right of Use Asset: $118.5m
Lease Liability: $119.0m
Net debt increases, however not including in banking covenant ratios
No net cashflow impact as cash flows are reallocated in the Cash Flow Statement from operating activities to financing activities, reflecting repayment of the Lease Liabilities
1 Figures exclude impact of previously held finance leases
* Calculated on 6 months of Reported NPAT
# Based on an annualised FY20 EBITDA
1H20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (INCL. AASB 16)
Minimal impact on earnings; material impact on ROC and net debt
1H20 Statutory
1H20 Adjustment
1H20 Pre-AASB
1H19
16
Statutory
Financial Metric
Sales revenue
925.2
-
925.2
732.9
Underlying EBITDA
73.3
16.8
56.5
36.4
Underlying EBIT
52.8
0.8
52.1
34.0
Underlying profit after tax
47.6
(0.5)
48.1
28.3
Statutory profit after tax
52.0
(0.5)
52.5
27.4
Net debt
319.7
117.9
201.8
204.9
Operating cash flow
27.4
15.5
11.8
(13.1)
Total capital
845.5
117.4
728.1
450.4
Underlying return on capital (%)1
14.7%
(3.0%)
17.7%
17.1%
Underlying earnings per share (cents)
31.2
(0.3)
31.5
24.3
Leverage ratio (times)
2.1
0.2
1.9
2.8
1 Return on capital = Rolling 12 months Underlying EBIT / (working capital + investments + property, plant and equipment + intangibles (excluding brand name) - provisions)
APPENDIX
BUSINESS MODEL*
Diversification by product, service, market segment, geography and channel
Rural Products
Real Estate
Digital and
Agency Services
Financial Services
Retail Products
Wholesale Products
Services
Technical Services
Farm Supplies
Farm Supplies
Livestock
Farmland
Agri Finance
Fee for Service
(148 agronomists)
Fertiliser
Pet Supplies
Wool
Residential
StockCo (30%)
Auctions Plus (50%)
Grain
Property
Elders Insurance
Elders Weather
Management
(20%)
Franchise
LIT % WIT Delivery
Clear Grain
Warranty
Exchange (30%)
$1.2b retail sales
$0.2b wholesale sales
9.5m head sheep
$1b farmland sales
$3.0b loan book2
694k head
Auctions
sheep
695k tonnes fertiliser
$0.2b agency sales1
1.7m head cattle
$0.7b residential sales
$1.7b deposit book2
Plus
78k head
cattle
216 stores
340 member stores
289k wool bales
126 franchises
$60.7m StockCo book2
Elders
233m hits
Weather
+190 APVMA
9,300 properties under
$737.3m gross written
Clear Grain
71k grain
registrations4
management
premium2
Exchange
tonnes
Feed and
Processing
Services
Killara Feedlot
Elders Fine Foods
Killara
63k head
China
$13.7m sales
FY19 gross margin contribution
43%
nil5
33%
10%
9%
n/a3
4%
*Based on FY19 full year statistics
1As part of the implementation and application of AASB15 Revenue from contracts with customers, only the margin is recognised as sales revenue for these transactions 2Principal positions are held by Rural Bank, StockCo and Elders Insurance (QBE subsidiary) respectively
3Existing agronomic activity presented within Retail margin, Elders Weather in Other margin, and Auctions Plus and Clear Grain Exchange in Agency margin
5AIRR acquisition settled 13 November 2019 with over 10 months earning in FY20
POINTS OF PRESENCE
We have over 500 points of presence in Australia, catering to the needs of a variety of agricultural regions. We also supply a further 350+ sites with product through our AIRR wholesale business.
Elders Zones and Points of Presence
Agricultural Land Use in Australia
1
2
1
1 Elders Owned Branches refers to sites that offer Rural Supplies. Many of these sites will also offer Real Estate services (company owned or franchise) and Insurance services (franchise only)
2
2 Elders Owned Real Estate locations may also have Elders Insurance franchise located at the same premises
STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES
Significant growth opportunities to gain share by serving new customers, in new geographies with our multiple product and service portfolio
Rural
Real Estate
Feed & Processing
Products
Agency
Financial Services
There are a range of opportunities available to assist us to win greater share of existing customers needs, and meet the product and service needs of new customers
Rural Products
Opportunity to increase market share and presence in high value cropping areas (e.g. horticulture, irrigation)
Continue growth of Thomas Elders Consulting offering of highly specialised agronomy services
Agency
Remain focused on livestock production advice and dairy
Continue to expand livestock services by targeted footprint and agency growth
Expand grain network accumulation
Real Estate
Grow the presence of company owned sites in regional centres and continue growth of franchise footprint
Financial Services
Drive uptake of Livestock in Transit delivery warranty (only 50% of vendors are currently opted in)
Support growth in Elders Insurance gross written premiums and StockCo and Rural Bank balances via referrals and cross-promotion
Feed and Processing
Maintain controlled growth in the Killara feedlot throughput
Invest in infrastructure to deliver efficiencies
1Share of farms served is calculated by dividing the count of active Elders Rural Producer accounts (in FY2020) located in a Natural Resource Management Region (NRMR) by the count of farms listed in the
NRMR as published by the ABS in the Farm Management and Demographics Report (2017-18). NRMRs are administrative regions used by the Department of Agriculture and Water resources to deliver
environment and sustainable agriculture programs.
AIRR OVERVIEW
AIRR is a national wholesale platform with scale
Overview
Established in 2006
Member based buying and marketing group for independent rural merchandise and pet and produce stores
National wholesale business with network of eight warehouses
6,000 products (SKUs) from more than 650 suppliers
1,500 customers with 340+ member stores
Acquired The Hunter River Company which has a portfolio of over 50 animal health product Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority ("APVMA") registrations
Member brands
8 Warehouses and 5 Retail locations
Product brands
Mixed rural merchandise retailers
Over 240 locations nationwide
Pet, equine and small animal feed and healthcare retailers
Over 100 locations nationwide
Apparent 1
Independents Own
▪ Private label range of
▪ Animal health, feed
agricultural chemicals
and general
merchandise products
Source: AIRR company reports and presentations.
24
AIRR OVERVIEW (CONT.)
Strong track record of quality growth and financial discipline
AIRR's EBITDA profile ($m)
22
21
19
17
12
11
8
AIRR's growth strategy
Grow AIRR and Tuckers member base
Leverage buying, marketing and selling strengths to create sales and margin growth
Expand AIRR warehouse footprint by creating further satellite warehouses
Increase private label sales by growing Independents Own product range
Expand range of exclusive products, improve bulk buys and distribution agreements
Drive further alignment and partnership with key suppliers to capture market opportunities
June 13 June 14 June 15 June 16 June 17 June 18
LTM
Sep-192
Source: Company reports and presentations.
1CAGR is defined as compound annual growth rate
2Based on AIRR forecast EBITDA for the 12 months to 30 September 2019
1H20 RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENTATION
Rural Products and Agency Services account for nearly 80% gross margin before SG&A costs
1 The financial performance of AIRR locations that operate in the retail sector are included in the Wholesale segment
26
RURAL PRODUCTS
Continued growth in margin since FY14, spread across all three geographies
Business description
Elders is one of Australia's leading suppliers of rural farm inputs including seeds, fertilisers,
agricultural chemicals, animal health products and general rural merchandise. We also provide professional production and cropping advice with over 159 agronomists nationwide, including 7 agronomists operating through Thomas Elder Consulting. Elders also holds over 190 Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) registrations which supports our backward integration strategy.
Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)
Capital light, return on capital driven business model
Focus on business improvement to drive margin growth and inventory management
Establish 'best practice' procurement initiatives through a comprehensive review of the supply chain
Deliver synergies associated with proposed AIRR acquisition and the backward integration model
Product focus
Establish a new wholesale channel through the proposed acquisition of AIRR
Better capture customer metrics to improve product ranging initiatives
People
Roll out a new incentive model to drive organic growth and financial targets
Launch new reporting and dashboard tools to assist business performance
Establish a structured training program for managers in our branch network
Rural Products margin
FY19 margin split by geography
AUD millions
Percent
23%
19%
31%
West
Central
North
27% South
FY19 share of Rural Products margin by product
Percent
AGENCY SERVICES
South geography accounts for over 50% of margin; reduction in margin from FY17 onward due to easing cattle prices
Business description
Elders provides a range of marketing options for livestock, wool, and grain.
Livestock: our livestock agents and employees operate across Australia conducting on- farm sales to third parties, regular physical and online public livestock auctions and direct sales to Elders-owned and third-party feedlots and livestock exporters.
Wool: we are one of the largest wool agents for the sale of Australian greasy wool and operate a brokering service for wool growers. Our team of dedicated wool specialists assists clients with wool marketing, in-shed wool preparation, ram selection and sheep classing.
Agency Services margin
FY19 margin split by geography
AUD millions
Percent
16%
24%
22%
West
Central
North
38% South
Grain: Our grain marketing model provides pricing from multiple buyers and offers a cutting edge commodity origination platform, maximising choice for growers.
Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)
Operating model
Invest in Livestock, Wool and Grain product development to improve and expand offering
Continue footprint expansion through targeted acquisitions
People
Geographical expansion through recruitment of key operatives with aligned values
Relaunch Elders Trainee program to build long term capability
Leverage 30% shareholding in CGX to improve grain value proposition and grow revenue
FY19 share of Agency Services margin by product Percent
REAL ESTATE SERVICES
Continued increase in margin from FY14 onward, with a fair spread across all geographies
Business description
Real Estate Services margin FY19 margin split by geography
Elders' real estate services include company owned rural agency services primarily involved
AUD millions
Percent
in the marketing of farms, stations and lifestyle estates. It also includes a network of residential real estate agencies providing agency and property management services in major population centres and regional areas through company owned and franchise offices. Other services include water and home loan broking.
Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)
Operating model
Continue to grow company owned farmland agency, residential agency and property management presence in major regional centres
Continue to grow market share in water broking
Productivity and efficiency initiatives in our property management business
Continued enhancement of digital marketing and lead generation activity
Potential laddered branding strategy into additional markets
People
Ongoing recruitment of high performing real estate sales representatives and water brokers
Recruitment of home loan brokers and real estate franchisees
Increased productivity through technology initiatives and training
2%
20%
34%
West
Central
North
24% South
FY19 share of Real Estate Services margin by product
Percent
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Consistent growth in EBIT contribution since FY15; FY19 margin decreased ($6 million) in line with new Rural Bank distribution agreement, offset by personnel cost savings of $6 million
Business description
Elders distributes a wide range of banking and insurance products and services through its Australian network. We work together with a number of third parties to deliver these offerings; Rural Bank and StockCo for banking and livestock funding products and Elders Insurance (a QBE subsidiary) for general insurance. Collectively, these relationships enable us to offer a broad spectrum of products designed that help our customers grow their business and manage cash flow and risk.
Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)
Deeper, more productive partnerships
Embed new Rural Bank distribution agreement and operating model and support growth in loan and deposit facilities through cross-promotion and referral
Collaborate with StockCo to expand and improve product offering
Engage in joint marketing and referral campaigns with Elders Insurance to grow gross written premiums
Expanded Elders issued product offerings
Develop and enhance new and existing on balance sheet finance products to help growers fund inputs and manage cashflow
Grow Livestock and Wool in Transit revenue through increased uptake
Expand Elders finance footprint and capability through recruitment and training
Financial Services margin
FY19 margin split by geography
AUD millions
Percent
21%
23%
24%
West
Central
North
32%
FY19
South
FY19 share of Financial Services margin by product
Percent
FEED AND PROCESSING SERVICES
Fluctuations in results since FY14, however FY19 was the best performing year to date
Business description
In Australia, Elders operates Killara Feedlot, a beef cattle feedlot near Tamworth in New South Wales. Elders imports, processes and distributes premium Australian meat in China.
Strategic focus (per second Eight Point Plan)
Robust systems
Further develop management systems and operational competencies in China
Return on capital focus
Continued focus on procurement strategies and expansion opportunities at Killara
Allocation of capital based on approved business case discipline
Feed & Processing margin
FY19 margin split by geography
AUD millions
Percent
FY19 share of Feed & Processing margin by product Percent
ELDERS FINANCIAL PROGRESS SINCE FY14
Under the first and second Eight Point Plan, underlying EBIT has almost tripled
Underlying EBIT
Results performance has been driven by:
AUD millions
▪ Resetting of operational strategy, focusing
75
74
on running a pure-play agribusiness
71
▪ Favourable livestock prices
1H
2H
29
56
▪ Footprint expansion, acquisitions and
30
41
52
investments, such as: AIRR, Ace Ohlsson,
Titan, SDEA, Kerr & Co, CGX, Insurance
39
28
and StockCo etc
23
52
21
46
41
34
10
28
11
16
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H20
Market share gains
Price book management and improved supplier terms and consolidation
Active portfolio management, and increased investment and feedlot utilisation at Killara
Delivery of Eight Point Plan
PROFIT SENSITIVITY
Underlying EBITDA
$(10m)
$(7.5m)
$(5m)
$(2.5m)
EBITDA
+$2.5m
+$5m
+$7.5m
+$10m
Sheep price
-$20
-$10
+$10
+$20
Cattle price
-$100
-$50
+$50
+$100
Sheep volume
-1m head
-500k head
+500k head
+1m head
Cattle volume
-200k head
-100k head
+100k head
+200k head
Retail sales
-$50m
-$25m
+$25m
+$50m
Retail GM%
-100bps
-50bps
+50bps
+100bps
AgChem GM%
-200bps
-100bps
+100bps
+200bps
Fertiliser
sales
Fertiliser GM%
-200bps
-100bps
+100bps
+200bps
Killara utilisation %
-20%
-10%
+10%
+20%
SG&A Costs (excluding Depreciation and Amortisation)
-2%
-1%
+1%
+2%
Based on FY19 full year statistics
INDUSTRY AND MARKET OUTLOOK (LONG TERM)
Market
Summary of Outlook
Agricultural
▪ The value of Australian agricultural production has increased steadily over recent years. It is estimated to be $59 billion in 2019-20, and remain
production
constant until 2024-25.
▪ Farm exports are expected to decrease to $43m and remain at these levels until 2025.
& exports
▪ Australian beef production is projected to decrease with lower slaughter rates and a rebuild of the national herd, and increased China demand
Cattle
will lift prices in 2019-20.
▪ Live export volumes are expected to increase in 2019-20 due to demand from China, however gradually decrease in the medium term due to global
competition.
▪ The Australian sheep flock will contract due to dry seasonal conditions and high saleyard prices provide an incentive to turn off. The flock is expected to
Sheep &
rebuild in the medium term. Sheep prices are expected to remain higher than the 5 year historical average.
Wool
▪ In the short term shorn wool production will decrease due to seasonal conditions before stabilising in the medium term. Wool prices are forecast
to fall in 2019-20 due to demand as Chinese buyers are delaying purchases, however will recover in the medium term as demand quality improves.
▪ The Australian dairy herd will decrease in the short term in part due to rising input costs. Global butter prices are expected to fall in 2019-20 following
Dairy
increases in milk production in key exporting regions.
▪ Dairy exports will decrease as higher domestic consumption is projected to reduce supplies.
▪ Area planted to grains is expected to increase in 2020-21 on the back of drought affected levels of 2019-20, and will remain flat for the medium
Grains &
term assuming favourable conditions.
Oilseeds
▪ Wheat and barley prices will ease, as productivity improvements increase yields at a level that outweighs demand. Uncertain barley outlook for China.
▪ Oilseed plantings will remain largely unchanged in the medium term with world supply aligning with demand.
▪ In the short term, cotton production is expected to increase reflecting recovery from drought affected levels, this is expected to continue for the medium
Sugar &
term. Returns to cotton growers are projected to increase to $661/bale in 2024-25.
Cotton
▪ Sugar production & area planted will remain relatively unchanged due to increasing interest in horticulture. Sugar prices will rise in 2019-20 due
to production levels and remain largely unchanged in the medium term as increased health awareness reduces per person sugar consumption.
▪ Gross value of Australian horticulture is projected to increase to $12.8m in 2024-25(2018-19: $11m), largely driven by increased fruit and nut
Horticulture
production due to rising demand in China.
▪ Domestic prices are forecast to increase as production levels recover.
Long Term
Market
Outlook
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Relevance
to Elders
High
High
High
Low
High
Medium
Medium
Source: ABARES Agricultural Commodities Outlook, March 2020