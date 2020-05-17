Elders : Half Yearly Report and AccountsOpens in a new Window
18 May 2020
Appendix 4D and Financial Statements for the Financial Period Ended 31 March 2020
Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) today reports its results for the half-year ended 31 March 2020.
Attached are the Appendix 4D (Results for announcement to the market), Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the 6-month financial period ended 31 March 2020, which should be read in conjunction with the 2019 Annual Financial Report.
Further Information:
Mark Allison
Chief Executive Officer 0439 030 905
Authorised by:
The Board of Elders Limited
Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636
Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000
Elders Limited
ABN 34 004 336 636
HALF YEAR REPORT
APPENDIX 4D
31 MARCH 2020
ELDERS LIMITED
APPENDIX 4D (RULE 4.2)
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
Attached is the report for the half year ended 31 March 2020. The consolidated profit after tax attributable to parent entity shareholders was $52.0 million (2019: $27.4 million).
Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the 31 March 2020 half year financial statements.
It is recommended that the half year financial report be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 September 2019 and considered together with public announcements made by Elders Limited during the half year ended 31 March 2020 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations of the ASX listing rules.
6 months
March
2020
Result
$000
Revenue from continuing operations
up
26%
to
925,220
Profit from continuing operations after tax for the half year attributable to members
up
74%
to
51,959
Profit from discontinued operations after tax for the half year attributable to members
n/m1
-
Profit after tax for the half year attributable to members
up
90%
to
51,959
1 percentage movement in result not meaningful
Dividends
Franked
Amount per
amount per
security
security
Interim dividend
9 cents
9 cents
Previous corresponding period
9 cents
9 cents
March
March
Net tangible assets
2020
2019
$
$
Net tangible asset2 backing per ordinary security (155,673,027 ordinary shares)
1.46
0.93
2 Assets for the purpose of net tangible assets includes right-of-use assets associated with leases recognised in accordance with AASB 16
ELDERS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Board of Directors of Elders Limited submits its report in respect of the half year ended 31 March 2020.
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors of Elders in office during the half year and at the date of this report are:
I Wilton (Chair)
Clubb D Eilert M Carroll M C Allison
M Quinn (appointed 20 February 2020)
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
Elders is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders in Australia and internationally. We achieve this through approximately 2,000 employees across Australia and China.
During the year we acquired wholesale business, Australian Independent Rural Retailers (AIRR) based in Shepparton, Victoria. AIRR is supported by a network of eight warehouses to supply independent retail stores throughout Australia.
In Australia, Elders works closely with primary producers to provide products, marketing options and specialist technical advice across rural, agency and financial product and service categories. Elders is also a leading Australian rural and residential property agency and management network. This network includes both company owned and franchise offices operating throughout Australia in both major population centres and regional areas. Our feed and processing business operates a top-tier beef cattle feedlot in New South Wales and a premium meat distribution model in China.
Whilst there has been volatility throughout local and global trade markets, COVID-19 has not had a significant financial impact on demand for Elders products and services, customers and supply chain for the six months ended 31 March 2020. Additional consideration of COVID-19 is covered in the outlook section.
ELDERS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
FINANCIAL REVIEW1
Profit and Loss
The below table has been prepared to demonstrate the adoption of AASB 16 Leases pre and post-implementation. To enable a more meaningful comparison to the prior year, the pre-AASB 16 Leases figures for 1H20 has been evaluated against the prior corresponding period (pcp).
The remainder of the report will be presented post-AASB 16 Leases, unless otherwise stated.
Profit: Reported and Underlying
1H20
1H20
1H20
1H19
Change
$million
Post-AASB 16
Adjustments
Pre-AASB 16
Sales
925.2
-
925.2
732.9
192.3
Branch Network
64.7
0.4
64.2
52.1
12.1
Wholesale Network
8.6
0.0
8.5
-
8.5
Feed and Processing Services
5.0
(0.0)
5.0
4.1
0.9
Corporate Services and Other Costs
(25.4)
0.3
(25.7)
(22.2)
(3.5)
Underlying EBIT
52.8
0.8
52.1
34.0
18.1
Finance Costs
(4.5)
(1.3)
(3.2)
(4.2)
1.0
Underlying profit before tax
48.3
(0.5)
48.8
29.8
19.0
Tax
0.1
-
0.1
(0.6)
0.7
Non-Controlling Interests
(0.9)
-
(0.9)
(0.9)
-
Underlying profit to shareholders
47.6
(0.5)
48.1
28.3
19.8
Items excluded from underlying profit
4.4
-
4.4
(1.0)
5.4
Reported profit after tax to shareholders
52.0
(0.5)
52.5
27.4
25.1
Underlying EBITDA
73.3
16.8
56.5
36.4
20.1
Underlying earnings per share (cents)
31.2
(0.3)
31.5
24.3
7.2
The statutory result included a number of items that are unrelated to operating financial results. Measurement and analysis of financial results excluding these items is considered to give a meaningful representation of like-for-like performance from ongoing operations ("underlying profit"). Underlying profit is a non-IFRS measure and is not audited or reviewed.
Items excluded from underlying profit are:
$million
1H20
Commentary
Acquisition/divestment costs
(3.1)
Mainly includes payment of Australian Independent Rural Retailers (AIRR) completion fee
Tax asset adjustments
7.5
Recognition of tax losses based on profitability forecasts
Items excluded from underlying profit
4.4
1 Financial Review is presented in Australian dollars and is rounded in millions, unless otherwise stated. Rounding differences may be present to the Financial Report due to individual amounts rounded to the nearest thousand
dollars.
ELDERS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Key movements in profit by product are:
Wholesale Network up with AIRR acquisition contributing $17.4 million in gross margin
Retail Products gross margin boosted by recent winter crop confidence and Titan, partially offset by poor summer crop season
Agency upside mostly in Livestock margin, primarily driven by high prices for both cattle and sheep
Real Estate gross margin favourable to the pcp predominantly due to increased broadacre turnover
Financial Services margin is up due to acquisition of Livestock in Transit (LIT) delivery warranty products, offset by lower Rural Bank gross margin in line with the new distribution agreement
Feed and Processing Services upside mostly from Killara feedlot due to high utilisation and improved efficiencies in cattle performance
Other includes the accrual of the new network incentive program, which commenced this financial year
Costs up on the pcp due to AIRR acquisition, geographical footprint growth and additional corporate initiatives, offset by savings from new Rural Bank distribution agreement
Chart 1 - Change in product margin ($million)1
Chart 2 - Product margin by year ($million) 1
1 Acquisition earnings are reflected within product margins
2 Wholesale Network represents AIRR margin
ELDERS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Key movements in profit by geography are:
Wholesale Network up with AIRR acquisition contributing $17.4 million in gross margin and ($8.8 million) in SG&A
Northern Australia is back on the pcp mainly in line with reduced summer cropping
Southern Australia uplift predominantly in Livestock margin with strong prices and higher cattle volumes
Central Australia is mostly favourable in Livestock, with cattle and sheep margin benefitting from higher prices and volumes
Western Australia is up on the pcp mostly due to increased Retail sales and favourable sheep margin
Corporate and other costs increased primarily due to investment in new corporate areas (Strategy and Business Improvement functions) and unfavourable half year statutory adjustments
Chart 3 - Change in underlying EBIT by geography ($million)1
Chart 4 - Underlying EBIT by geography by year ($million)1
1 Acquisition earnings are reflected in corresponding geographies
The below table has been prepared to demonstrate the adoption of AASB 16 Leases pre and post-implementation. To enable a more meaningful comparison to the prior year, the pre-AASB 16 Leases figures for 1H20 has been evaluated against 1H19.
1H20
1H20
1H20
1H19
Change
$million as at end:
Post-AASB 16
Adjustments
Pre-AASB 16
Inventory
260.0
-
260.0
190.0
70.0
Livestock
38.3
-
38.3
34.2
4.1
Trade and other receivables
674.0
-
674.0
435.4
238.6
Trade and other payables
(580.0)
-
(580.0)
(386.4)
(193.6)
Working Capital
392.3
-
392.3
273.2
119.1
Property, plant and equipment
31.3
(1.1)
32.4
27.3
5.1
Right of use asset
118.5
118.5
-
-
-
Investments, including assets held for sale
54.6
-
54.6
55.3
(0.7)
Intangibles
297.0
-
297.0
135.9
161.1
Provisions
(48.2)
-
(48.2)
(41.3)
(6.9)
Capital (net operating assets)
845.5
117.4
728.1
450.4
277.7
Borrowings: working capital and other facilities
(263.4)
1.1
(264.5)
(206.7)
(57.8)
Lease liabilities
(119.0)
(119.0)
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
62.7
-
62.7
1.8
60.9
Net debt
(319.7)
(117.9)
(201.8)
(204.9)
3.1
Tax assets
89.1
0.0
89.1
80.2
8.9
Shareholders' equity
614.9
(0.5)
615.4
325.7
289.7
Underlying return on capital
14.7%
3.0%
17.7%
17.1%
0.6%
Average capital (excluding brand name)
732.7
(119.6)
613.2
403.6
209.5
Working capital
There is no impact on working capital as a result of AASB 16 Leases.
$million
1H20
1H19
Change
Wholesale Network
74.0
-
74.0
Retail Products
234.7
193.1
41.6
Agency Services
38.2
45.1
(6.9)
Real Estate Services
1.0
1.2
(0.2)
Financial Services
23.1
13.4
9.7
Feed and Processing Services
52.8
48.7
4.1
Other
(31.5)
(28.2)
(3.3)
Working capital (balance date)
392.3
273.2
119.1
Working capital (average)
382.1
296.3
85.8
Working capital as at March 2020 is $392.3 million, $119.1 million higher than the pcp. Similarly, average working capital increased by $85.8 million to $382.1 million for the half. This largely relates to:
Wholesale Network working capital of $74.0 million (at balance date) and $48.5 million (on average), due to AIRR acquisition
Increases in Retail Products and Livestock on average to support higher earnings
Investment in Financial Services (StockCo advances)
Higher value of cattle at Killara feedlot
ELDERS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Return on capital1
Chart 5 - Underlying return on capital
Elders' underlying return on capital is 17.7%, up on the pcp by 0.6%:
Retail Products improved with a strong finish to the half
Agency Services and Real Estate is favourable due to improved earnings on similar capital
Significant investment in Financial Services (StockCo advances and LIT/WIT)
This is partially offset by lower return on investment in Wholesale Network for the first 5 months
Net debt1
Chart 6 - Net debt
Key ratios (rolling 12 months)
1H20
1H19
Change
Leverage (average net debt to EBITDA)
1.9
2.8
(0.9)
Interest cover (EBITDA to net interest)
15.1
10.2
4.9
Gearing (average net debt to closing equity)
31.2%
61.0%
(29.8%)
Whilst our profit has increased on the prior year, we have achieved an improvement on our net debt levels ($3.1 million and $15.0 million lower respectively) at both balance date and average.
All our key ratios are favourable to the pcp:
Leverage is down due to higher EBITDA on comparable debt, as well as earnings associated with investment purchase funded through equity
Interest cover is favourable on the pcp due to lower interest rates and higher EBITDA
There is significant headroom in our financial covenants:
Leverage is 0.95 (covenant < 2.5 times)
Interest cover is 17.23 (covenant > 3.5 times)
Net worth is $614.4 million (covenant $250 million)
Undrawn facilities at balance date was $151 million
1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp
ELDERS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Cash Flow1
1H20
1H20
1H20
1H19
Change
$million
Post-AASB 16
Adjustments
Pre-AASB 16
Operating cash flow
27.4
15.5
11.8
(13.1)
24.9
Investing cash flow
(106.4)
-
(106.4)
(6.0)
(100.4)
Financing cash flow
134.4
(15.5)
150.0
9.2
140.8
Total cash flow
55.4
(0.0)
55.4
(9.9)
65.3
Chart 7 - Cash flow ($million)
Wholesale
Rural
Agency
Real
Financial
Feed &
Other
Total
$million
Network
Products
Services
Estate
Services
Process
EBITDA
10.1
25.7
29.4
8.8
7.2
6.6
(27.8)
60.0
Movements in assets and liabilities
(10.6)
(45.7)
7.4
0.1
7.4
(4.5)
(0.5)
(46.4)
Interest, tax and dividends
(1.8)
(1.8)
Operating cash flow
(0.5)
(20.0)
36.8
8.9
14.6
2.1
(30.1)
11.8
Operating cash inflow of $11.8 million reflected EBITDA of $60.0 million, offset by increased working capital relating to:
Wholesale Network working capital, due to AIRR acquisition
Higher Retail Products debtors due to increased sales activity
Lower Agency working capital
Financial Services upside with $8.0 million repayment of StockCo advances
Higher value of cattle at Killara feedlot
Investing outflow of $106.4 million mainly represents the purchase of AIRR and other bolt on acquisitions completed in the period.
Financing inflow of $134.4 million relates to drawdowns on various borrowing facilities, including the new AIRR facility of $25.0 million, offset by $12.0 million of dividend distributions to shareholders.
1 Proforma as if AASB 16 Leases did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp
2 Wholesale Network represents AIRR results
ELDERS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Rural Products
Rural Products margin increased $22.5 million (33%) on the pcp. This is mainly due to the
Gross Margin ($m)
AIRR acquisition, which has contributed $17.4 million since 13 November 2019.
Recent rainfall and soil moisture replenishment has boosted winter crop confidence, with
increased demand particularly for chemical and Titan products. This has more than offset
the poor summer crop season resulting from dry conditions year to date.
Agency Services
Agency margin was up $8.0 million (13%) on the pcp, which is mostly attributable to
Gross Margin ($m) 1
Livestock (up $10.5 million). This relates mostly to strong prices in both cattle and sheep,
driven by limited domestic supply and continued demand from key export markets up to
March 2020. Volumes are also up on prior year, with dry conditions causing producers to
de-stock.
Wool margin is back $2.6 million on the pcp due to lower bales sold. There are significant
wool bales held in store, due to lower prices deterring growers from trading. Continued dry
conditions across most wool-growing regions has impacted production with a reduced
number of sheep shorn nationally. Additionally, subdued global demand, particularly in
China, has resulted in a decline in the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) price for wool.
Real Estate Services
Real Estate increased $2.4 million (14%) on the pcp, with sales turnover up across most
Gross Margin ($m)
service offerings.
Margin from farmland property has contributed most of the uplift (up 43%) and is favourable
across all geographies. Residential and property management has also outperformed the
pcp, offset by lower water broking activities.
Financial Services
Financial Services margin is up $0.8 million (4%). This is due to additional earnings from
Gross Margin ($m) 1
Livestock in Transit (LIT) delivery warranty products, offset by lower Agri Finance margin
due to new Rural Bank distribution agreement (down $4.8 million). This margin decline is
mitigated by lower costs ($5.2 million).
Insurance benefitted from increased gross written premiums and favourable equity earnings
from Elders Insurance.
Feed and Processing Services
Killara feedlot increased by $1.5 million (19%) on the pcp, due to high utilisation levels
Gross Margin ($m)
combined with improved efficiencies in cattle performance.
Margin pressures and COVID-19 (Coronavirus) disruption continue to adversely impact our
China business.
1 includes equity earnings from investments
ELDERS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
OUTLOOK
Following rainfall events, there is now a positive outlook for winter crop. Global COVID-19 implications will continue to create some ongoing uncertainty in both market demand and agricultural supply chains.
Rural Products
Recent rainfall has delivered a break in a number of drought affected areas across the Eastern States, which has lifted farmer confidence and has seen strong demand for crop inputs
Fertiliser is flowing into Australian ports, with shortages only due to the favourable seasonal conditions lifting demand
Some AgChem suppliers are experiencing interruptions due to COVID-19, which is being closely monitored but China supply chain has returned to normal
Animal Health products observing minimal supply impacts from COVID-19 to date, with majority of products manufactured locally
Agency Services
Livestock supply chains continue to operate without major disruption from COVID-19, with digital solutions in place to facilitate transactions if in-person methods (e.g. saleyards and clearing sales) become disputed
Historically low cattle supplies and strong restocking demand will reduce slaughter numbers and exports, driving cattle prices up
Sheep prices to remain high in the medium term, with flock rebuilding likely to be slow
Wool export to China is operationally sound, however impact of reduced end-market demand in Europe and North America will likely continue to place downward pressure on price and volume
Real Estate Services
Residential properties and property management earnings are expected to decline in line with the wider real estate market due to COVID-19 related restrictions and broader economic impacts
Broadacre properties earnings are expected to be impacted, but to a lesser extent than residential
Financial Services
Financial Services to benefit from a full year of earnings from new Livestock in Transit (LIT) delivery warranty product launched in June 2019
Full year impact of the new Rural Bank distribution agreement is anticipated to be a marginal increase in EBIT on the pcp
Feed and Processing Services
Whilst Killara feedlot utilisation is expected to remain at high levels with limited impact from COVID-19, high end cattle may experience price pressures due to decreased demand for restaurant quality meat and exports
Elders Fine Foods performance is anticipated to recover as China begins to re-open post COVID-19 lockdown
Costs and Capital
Costs are expected to increase in line with footprint growth and continued Eight Point Plan investment
ELDERS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
ROUNDING OF AMOUNTS
The financial report is presented in Australian dollars and under the ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Director's Reports) Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, all values are rounded to the nearest thousand dollars ($000) unless otherwise stated.
AUDITOR INDEPENDENCE
The Auditors review of the financial report is in accordance with the declaration on page 35 - "Auditor Independence Declaration to the Directors of Elders Limited."
This report has been made in accordance with a resolution of Directors.
Wilton Chair
M C Allison
Managing Director
Adelaide
18 May 2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
6 months
6 months
March
March
2020
2019
Note
$000
$000
Continuing operations
Sales revenue
4
925,220
732,857
Cost of sales
(724,038)
(562,407)
Gross profit from continuing operations
201,182
170,450
Equity accounted profits
3,041
2,826
Distribution expenses
(125,695)
(116,773)
Administrative expenses
(25,709)
(22,532)
Finance costs
(4,482)
(4,189)
Other items of expense
4
(3,107)
(1,049)
Profit from continuing operations before income tax benefit
45,230
28,733
Income tax benefit
5
7,644
1,953
Profit from continuing operations after income tax benefit
52,874
30,686
Net loss of discontinued operations, net of tax
14
-
(2,440)
Net profit for the period
52,874
28,246
Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Other comprehensive profit/(losses) for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period is attributable to:
(580)
(580)
53,026 27,666
Non-controlling interest
915
886
Owners of the parent
51,959
27,360
52,874
28,246
Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
915
886
Owners of the parent
52,111
26,780
53,026
27,666
Reported operations
Basic earnings per share (cents per share)
12
34.1 ¢
23.5 ¢
Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)
12
33.7 ¢
23.1 ¢
Continuing operations
Basic earnings per share (cents per share)
12
34.1 ¢
25.6 ¢
Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)
12
33.7 ¢
25.1 ¢
Discontinued operations
Basic earnings per share (cents per share)
12
-
(2.1)¢
Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)
12
-
(2.1)¢
The accompanying notes form an integral part of this consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2020
March
September
2020
2019
Note
$000
$000
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
62,732
7,313
Trade and other receivables
674,066
481,131
Livestock
38,324
35,309
Inventory
259,997
146,121
Current tax receivable
-
398
Total current assets
1,035,119
670,272
Non current assets
Other financial assets
1,269
1,269
Equity accounted investments
53,328
53,746
Property, plant and equipment
31,287
27,405
Right-of-use assets
2(b)
118,469
-
Intangibles
6
297,008
166,854
Deferred tax assets
89,083
97,184
Total non current assets
590,444
346,458
Total assets
1,625,563
1,016,730
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
572,787
359,224
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
7
141,393
100,695
Lease liabilities
2(b)
30,649
-
Provisions
45,650
44,228
Total current liabilities
790,479
504,147
Non current liabilities
Other payables
7,225
16,287
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
7
122,000
870
Lease liabilities
2(b)
88,395
-
Provisions
2,566
2,543
Total non current liabilities
220,186
19,700
Total liabilities
1,010,665
523,847
Net assets
614,898
492,883
Equity
Contributed equity
1,644,759
1,562,377
Reserves
8
(26,234)
(27,230)
Retained earnings
(1,004,747)
(1,043,490)
Total parent entity equity interest
613,778
491,657
Non-controlling interests
1,120
1,226
Total equity
614,898
492,883
The accompanying notes form an integral part of this consolidated statement of financial position.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
6 months
6 months
March
March
2020
2019
Note
$000
$000
Cash flow from operating activities
Receipts from customers
4,227,292
3,644,701
Payments to suppliers and employees
(4,199,576)
(3,654,786)
Dividends received
3,459
3,100
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(4,138)
(3,785)
Income taxes received/(paid)
408
(2,333)
Net operating cash flows
27,445
(13,103)
Cash flow from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(4,692)
(1,484)
Payments for intangibles
(1,326)
(1,809)
Payments for acquisitions through business combinations, net of cash acquired
13
(100,793)
(4,443)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
417
8
Payments associated with sale of controlled entity
-
(951)
Proceeds from sale of feedlot assets
-
2,700
Net investing cash flows
(106,394)
(5,979)
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds of borrowings
163,192
21,163
Dividends paid
(11,988)
(10,063)
Partnership profit distributions/dividends paid
(1,021)
(1,902)
Repayments of lease liabilities
(15,815)
-
Net financing cash flows
134,368
9,198
Net increase/(decrease) in cash held
55,419
(9,884)
Cash at the beginning of the financial period
7,313
11,641
Cash at the end of the financial period
62,732
1,757
The accompanying notes form an integral part of this consolidated statement of cash flows.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
$000
Issued
Reserves
Retained
Non-
Total equity
capital
earnings
controlling
interest
As at 1 October 2019
1,562,377
(27,230)
(1,043,490)
1,226
492,883
Profit for the period
-
-
51,959
915
52,874
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
-
152
-
-
152
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
152
51,959
915
53,026
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:
Issued capital
80,388
-
-
-
80,388
Dividends paid
-
-
(11,988)
-
(11,988)
Dividend reinvestment plan
1,994
-
(1,994)
-
-
Partnership profit distributions/dividends paid
-
-
-
(1,021)
(1,021)
Cost of share based payments
-
1,610
-
-
1,610
Reallocation of equity
-
(766)
766
-
-
As at 31 March 2020
1,644,759
(26,234)
(1,004,747)
1,120
614,898
As at 1 October 2018
1,426,835
(26,034)
(1,094,027)
1,775
308,549
Profit for the period
-
-
27,360
886
28,246
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
-
(580)
-
-
(580)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
(580)
27,360
886
27,666
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:
Dividends paid
-
-
(10,063)
-
(10,063)
Dividend reinvestment plan
437
-
(437)
-
-
Partnership profit distributions/dividends paid
-
-
-
(1,902)
(1,902)
Cost of share based payments
-
1,431
-
-
1,431
Reallocation of equity
-
(2,609)
2,609
-
-
As at 31 March 2019
1,427,272
(27,792)
(1,074,558)
759
325,681
The accompanying notes form an integral part of this consolidated statement of changes in equity.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 1 CORPORATE INFORMATION
The consolidated financial report of Elders Limited for the half year ended 31 March 2020 was authorised for issue on 18 May 2020 in accordance with a resolution of the Directors. Elders Limited (the Parent) is a company limited by shares incorporated and domiciled in Australia whose shares are publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.
The nature of the operations and principal activities of the company are described in the Directors' Report and note 11. References in this consolidated financial report to 'Elders' are to Elders Limited and each of its controlled entities unless the context requires otherwise.
NOTE 2
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basis of preparation
The half year consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2020, have been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting.
The half year consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with Elders' annual financial statements as at 30 September 2019.
(b) Changes to Elders accounting policies
The accounting policies adopted in preparation of the half year consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of Elders' annual financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2019, except for the adoption of new standards and interpretations.
Elders has not elected to early adopt any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued, but is not yet effective.
AASB 16 Leases
From 1 October 2019, Elders has adopted, for the first time, the accounting standard AASB 16 Leases, in preparing its consolidated half year financial statements. AASB 16 which replaced all existing lease requirements under AASB 117, removed the distinction between operating and finance leases and as a result leases will now be accounted for under a single, on-balance sheet model. Leases that were classified as finance leases under AASB 117 will continue to be recognised in the statement of financial position under AASB 16. For leases previously classified as finance leases the entity recognised the carrying amount of the lease asset and lease liability immediately before transition as the carrying amount of the right of use asset and the lease liability at the date of initial application.
Elders has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach where the right-of-use asset is measured as equal to the lease liability on the date of adoption, and as such prior year balances have not been restated - i.e. it is presented as previously reported under AASB 117. Elders has applied the following transition practical expedients as permitted by the standard:
exclusion of initial direct costs in measurement of the right of use asset;
a single discount rate applied to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics;
the use of hindsight with regards to determination of the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease; and
leases for which the underlying asset is of low value (less than USD 5,000) are exempt and recognised on a straight-line basis through profit or loss.
Elders has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date Elders relied on its assessment made applying AASB 117 and Interpretation 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.
Impact on transition
On transition to AASB 16, Elders as a lessee, has recognised a lease liability representing its obligation to make future lease payments and a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying asset for the lease term. The interest expense on the lease liability and depreciation expense on the asset will be separately recognised in profit or loss. The impact on transition is summarised below.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 2
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Impact on transition (continued)
1 October
2019
Consolidated statement of financial position
$000
Right-of-use assets
117,892
Lease liabilities
(117,892)
Net impact on retained earnings, after tax
-
When measuring lease liabilities for leases that were previously classified as operating leases, Elders discount lease payments using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 October 2019. The weighted-average rate applied is 2.1%.
The recognised right-of-use assets relates to the following asset classes:
Right-of-use assets - Properties
Right-of-use assets - Motor Vehicles
Right-of-use assets - Other
Total right-of-use assets
The balances presented above at 31 March 2020 are net of accumulated depreciation.
31 March
1 October
2020
2019
$000
$000
101,372
96,655
16,200
20,172
8971,065
118,469 117,892
There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.
Lease liabilities reconciliation on transition
1 October
2019
$000
Operating lease commitments disclosure as at 30 September 2019
65,621
Less: Low-value leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expense
(2,094)
Less: Discounting effect using incremental borrowing rate
(2,304)
Add: Extension options which are reasonably certain to be exercised
55,264
Add: Finance lease recognised at 30 September 2019
1,405
Lease liabilities recognised on transition as at 1 October 2019
117,892
Of which:
- Current lease liabilities
33,038
- Non-current lease liabilities
84,854
117,892
Amounts recognised in the current period
The table below provides a summary of the impact of AASB 16 on Elders' consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended 31 March 2020.
6 Months
31 March
2020
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income - (increase)/decrease
$000
Expenses
Depreciation expense on right-of-use assets
(16,390)
Distribution and administrative expenses
17,125
Interest on lease liabilities
(1,310)
Income tax expense
173
Net profit after income tax expense
(402)
Consolidated statement of financial position - increase/(decrease)
Assets
Right-of-use assets
118,469
Deferred tax asset
173
Liabilities
Lease liabilities of which are:
- Current lease liabilities
30,649
- Non-current lease liabilities
88,395
Net impact on net assets
(402)
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 2
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Amounts recognised in the current period (continued)
6 Months
31 March
2020
Consolidated statement of cash flows - (increase)/decrease
$000
Cash flow from operating activities
Payments to suppliers and employees
17,125
Payment of lease liability financing costs
(1,310)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments of lease liabilities
(15,815)
Net impact on cash flows
-
Impact on segment disclosures and earnings per share
Segment result (adjusted earnings before interest and tax), segment assets and segment liabilities for the six months ended 31 March 2020, all increased as a result of the change in accounting policy. The following segments are impacted by the change in policy:
Segment
Segment
Segment
Result
Assets
Liabilities
$000
$000
$000
Branch Network
726
83,951
84,234
Wholesale Network
36
13,650
13,707
Feed and Processing Services
4
239
230
Corporate Services and Other Costs
(41)
20,629
20,873
725
118,469
119,044
There was no material impact on earnings per share for the half year ended 31 March 2020, as a result of the adoption of AASB 16.
Elders leasing activities and how these are accounted for
Elders leases various offices, warehouses, retail stores and motor vehicles. Rental contracts are typically made for an average period of three years but may have extension options as described below. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, however leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
Prior to 1 October 2019, leases of property, plant and equipment were classified as either finance or operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.
From 1 October 2019 onwards, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset with a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and interest expense. The interest expense is charged to profit or loss over the lease period to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:
fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;
variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate; and
the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option.
Lease payments are discounted using Elders incremental borrowing rate, being the rate Elders would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:
the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability; and
any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received.
Payments associated with leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Low-value assets comprise of IT equipment and office equipment. Elders does not have any short term leases with a lease term of 12 months or less.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 2
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES TO ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Extension and termination options
Extension and termination options are included in Elders' property leases. These terms are used to maximise operational flexibility in terms of managing contracts. The majority of the extension and termination options held are exercisable only by Elders and not by the respective lessor.
In determining the lease term, Elders considers all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise an extension option, or not exercise a termination option. Extension options (or periods after termination options) are only included in the lease term if the lease is reasonably certain to be extended (or not terminated). Elders holds leases of operational importance (e.g. rural cornerstone property leases) which are expected to be extended for the maximum available lease term. Leases of this nature have been assessed using the extended lease term. For all other leases, the lease term excluding extension and termination options has been applied. The assessment is reviewed if a significant event or a significant change in circumstances occurs which affects this assessment and that is within the control of Elders.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS
The preparation of Elders' consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts in the financial statements. Management continually evaluates its judgements and estimates in relation to assets, liabilities, contingent liabilities, revenue and expenses. Management bases its judgements and estimates on historical experience and on various other factors it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, the result of which forms the basis of the carrying value of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources.
Management has identified the following critical accounting policies for which significant judgement, estimates and assumptions are made. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions and may materially affect the financial result or the financial position reported in future periods.
Recovery of deferred tax assets
Deferred tax assets are recognised for deductible temporary differences as management considers that it is probable the future taxable profit will be available to utilise those temporary differences. Deferred tax assets are recognised for all unused tax losses to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the losses can be utilised. Significant management judgement is required to determine the amount of deferred tax assets that can be recognised, based on the likely timing and the level of future taxable profits together with future tax planning strategies.
Acquisition accounting
The determination, and allocation, of the consideration fair value to the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations is based on various assumptions and valuation methodologies requiring considerable judgement. In particular, the determination of fair value and useful lives of any identified intangible assets at acquisition date, and subsequent reassessments, involves significant judgement.
Accounting for rebates
Elders receives rebates associated with the purchase of retail goods from suppliers. These vary in nature and include price and volume rebates. Rebates, in line with the relevant contractual arrangements, are recognised as a reduction to cost of sales when the sale of the particular product occurs. Inventory on hand is recognised net of rebates
Impairment of non-financial assets other than brand names and goodwill
Elders assesses impairment of all assets at each reporting date by evaluating conditions specific to the company and to the particular asset that may lead to impairment. These include product performance, technology, climate, economic and political environments and future product expectations. If an impairment trigger exists the recoverable amount of the asset is determined. It is Elders' policy to conduct biannual internal reviews of asset values, which are used as sources of information to assess for indicators of impairment. Assets have been tested for impairment in accordance with the accounting policies, including the determination of recoverable amounts of assets using the higher of value in use and fair value less cost to sell.
Impairment of brand names and goodwill
Elders assesses impairment of assets at each reporting date by evaluating conditions specific to the company and to the particular asset that may lead to impairment. These include product performance, technology, climate, economic and political environments and future product expectations. If an impairment trigger exists the recoverable amount of the asset is determined. It is Elders' policy to conduct bi-annual internal reviews for indicators of impairment. If indicators exist, assets are tested for impairment through determination of recoverable amounts of assets using the higher of value in use and fair value less cost to sell.
Elders determines whether the brand names and goodwill are impaired or whether it is appropriate to reverse any previous impairments on an annual basis. This requires an estimation of the recoverable amount of the associated cash-generating units, using a value in use discounted cash flow methodology, to which the brand names or goodwill is allocated.
Impact of COVID-19
Elders is continuing to assess the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on demand for Elders products and services, customers and supply chain. Whilst there has been volatility throughout local and global trade markets, COVID-19 has not had a significant financial impact on demand for Elders products and services, customers and supply chain for the six months ended 31 March 2020. The Governments' restrictions on gatherings and social distancing measures have the potential to impact Real Estate and Livestock sales, however, at present, the financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS
Elders has reviewed accounting estimates and assumptions in light of the COVID-19 outbreak:
Impairment of financial assets specifically trade receivables: Elders has reviewed the expected credit losses for its trade receivables balances. AASB 9 requires forward-looking information (including macroeconomic information) to be considered both when assessing whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk and when measuring expected credit losses. An additional loss allowance of $2.0 million has been recognised to reflect the forward-looking macroeconomic factors given COVID-19 uncertainties.
Impairment of non-financial assets, including brand names and goodwill: Elders has evaluated the conditions specific to the company and the assets subject to impairment to assess whether any impairment triggers that may lead to impairment have been identified. In doing this, Elders has reviewed the key assumptions in its previous annual impairment assessment to assess whether any changes to the assumptions within that impairment assessment would result in an impairment loss at 31 March 2020. Elders concluded that there were no identified changes to assumptions which required impairment testing to be performed at 31 March 2020.
Valuation of inventory: Elders has performed an assessment of inventory on hand at balance date to assess whether inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value. There were no adjustments required to the carrying values of inventories from the impact of COVID-19 at 31 March 2020.
Elders will continue to monitor and manage the impact of COVID-19 on its financial position and performance and as new information becomes available, will ensure these are appropriately reflected in the financial statements.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 4 REVENUE AND EXPENSES
Sales revenue
Sale of goods and biological assets Debtor interest associated with sales Interest receivable from related party advances Commission revenue
Discontinued operations
Depreciation and amortisation
Other items of expense
Acquisition/divestment costs
IT infrastructure refresh costs
NOTE 5
INCOME TAX
6 Months
6 Months
March
March
2020
2019
$000
$000
756,989 582,516
3,7733,257
2,3391,047
162,119 146,037
925,220 732,857
4,636
925,220 737,493
(20,435) (2,426)
(3,107)-
(1,049)
(3,107) (1,049)
A reconciliation of income tax expense applicable to accounting profit/(loss) before income tax at the statutory income tax rate to income tax expense at Elders' effective income tax rate is as follows:
6 months
6 months
March
March
2020
2019
$000
$000
Accounting profit/(loss) before tax from:
- Continuing operations
45,230
28,733
- Discontinued operations
-
(1,880)
Total accounting profit before tax
45,230
26,853
Income tax expense at 30% (2019: 30%)
(13,569)
(8,056)
Adjustments in respect of current income tax of previous years
(246)
(241)
Share of equity accounted profits
912
848
Non-deductible other expenses
(1,237)
(2,418)
Recognition of previously unrecognised tax losses
22,358
10,372
Other
(574)
888
Income tax benefit/(expense) as reported in the statement of comprehensive income
7,644
1,393
Aggregate income tax benefit/(expense) is attributable to:
- Continuing operations
7,644
1,953
- Discontinued operations
-
(560)
7,644
1,393
Tax losses
Elders has tax losses for which no deferred tax asset is recognised in the Statement of Financial Position of $73.6 million (September 2019: $95.8 million) which are available indefinitely for offset against future taxable profits subject to continuing to meet relevant statutory tests.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 6
INTANGIBLES
Reconciliation of carrying amounts at beginning and end of period:
Non current
Goodwill
Rent rolls
Brand Distribution
Customer
Other
Total
& loan
names
rights
intangibles
books
$000
$000
$000
$000
$000
$000
$000
6 months ended March 2020
Carrying amount at beginning of period
59,977
8,576
71,360
23,000
-
3,941
166,854
Additions
-
491
-
-
-
1,035
1,526
Acquisitions through business combinations
74,989
-
7,631
-
47,620
568
130,808
Amortisation
-
(553)
-
-
(1,358)
(269)
(2,180)
Carrying amount at end of period
134,966
8,514
78,991
23,000
46,262
5,275
297,008
At 31 March 2020
Cost
134,966
11,415
78,991
23,000
47,620
5,815
301,807
Accumulated amortisation and impairment
-
(2,901)
-
-
(1,358)
(540)
(4,799)
134,966
8,514
78,991
23,000
46,262
5,275
297,008
At 30 September 2019
Cost
59,977
10,924
71,360
23,000
-
4,212
169,473
Accumulated amortisation and impairment
-
(2,348)
-
-
-
(271)
(2,619)
59,977
8,576
71,360
23,000
-
3,941
166,854
NOTE 7 INTEREST BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS
March
September
2020
2019
$000
$000
Current
Trade receivables and other working capital funding
139,700
100,149
Unsecured loans
1,693
-
Lease liabilities
-
546
141,393
100,695
Non current
Secured loans
122,000
-
Lease liabilities
-
870
Total interest bearing loans and borrowings
263,393
101,565
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 8
RESERVES
Reconciliation of carrying amounts at beginning and end of period:
As at 1 October 2019
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Cost of share based payments
Transfer to retained earnings
As at 31 March 2020
As at 1 October 2018
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Cost of share based payments
Transfer to retained earnings
As at 31 March 2019
NOTE 9
DIVIDENDS
Foreign
Business
Employee
currency
combination equity benefits
translation
reserve
reserve
reserve
Total
$000
$000
$000
$000
(27,495)
5,009
(4,744)
(27,230)
-
-
152
152
-
1,610
-
1,610
-
(766)
-
(766)
(27,495)
5,853
(4,592)
(26,234)
(25,945)
5,806
(5,895)
(26,034)
-
-
(580)
(580)
-
1,431
-
1,431
-
(2,609)
-
(2,609)
(25,945)
4,628
(6,475)
(27,792)
On 18 December 2019, Elders paid a fully franked dividend of 9 cents per share. These distributions totalled $14.0 million (2019: $10.5
million). The cash outflow was $12.0 million (2019: $10.1 million), with the difference reinvested by shareholders.
NOTE 10 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
There are no additional contingent liabilities other than that disclosed in note 25 of the 30 September 2019 financial statements. There were no contingent liabilities associated with the acquisition of AIRR Holdings Limited.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 11 SEGMENT INFORMATION
Identification of reportable segments
Elders has identified its operating segments to be Branch Network, Wholesale Network, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs. These segments were disclosed as Network, Feed and Processing, and Other respectively in the 30 September 2019 financial statements. In the current period, a new segment has been identified, Wholesale Network, which represents the AIRR business acquired in November 2019. These operating segments are the basis on which internal reports are reviewed and used by the Chief Executive Officer (the chief operating decision maker) in assessing performance and in determining allocation of resources. Discrete financial information about each of these operating businesses is reported to the Chief Executive Officer on at least a monthly basis. Elders operates predominantly within Australia. All other geographical operations are not material to the financial statements.
Type of product and service
Branch Network includes the provision of a range of products and services through a common distribution channel, including agricultural retail products, agency services and financial services.
Wholesale Network includes the AIRR business based in Shepparton, Victoria, supported by a network of eight warehouses to supply independent retail stores throughout Australia.
Feed and Processing Services includes Killara feedlot, a beef cattle feedlot near Tamworth in New South Wales. In China, Elders imports, processes and distributes premium Australian meat. Elders has sold the Indonesian Feedlot and Abattoir assets and decided to close the remaining Retail business in the prior period.
Corporate Services and Other Costs segment includes the general investment activities not associated with the other business segments and the administrative corporate office activities, including centrally held costs not allocated to the other segments.
Accounting policies and intersegment transactions
The accounting policies used by Elders in reporting segments internally are the same as those contained in note 2 to the financial statements. Segment results have been determined on a consolidated basis and represent the earnings before corporate financing costs and income tax expense. The majority of Elders revenue is recognised at a point in time and attributable to the sale of retail products, wholesale products and provision of agency services, with the exception being certain financial services revenue which is recognised over a period of time.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 11 SEGMENT INFORMATION
6 months ended March 2020
Sale of goods and biological assets Debtor interest associated with sales Interest receivable from related party advances Commission revenue
Sales revenue
Equity accounted profits
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation Depreciation and amortisation
Segment result
Interest expense
Fair value adjustment of financial instruments Unwinding of discount expense in regards to liabilities Interest on lease liability
Finance costs
Profit from ordinary activities before tax
Segment result
Continuing profit before finance costs and tax expense
Interest expense
Fair value adjustment of financial instruments Unwinding of discount expense in regards to liabilities Interest on lease liability
Finance costs
Continuing profit before tax expense
As at 31 March 2020
Segment assets
Segment liabilities
Net assets
Branch
Wholesale
Feed and
Corporate
Total
Network
Network
Processing
Services and
Services
Other Costs
$000
$000
$000
$000
$000
560,265
94,485
101,942
297
756,989
3,773
-
-
-
3,773
2,339
-
-
-
2,339
162,119
-
-
-
162,119
728,496
94,485
101,942
297
925,220
3,041
-
-
-
3,041
80,484
11,212
5,543
(27,092)
70,147
(15,992)
(2,657)
(555)
(1,231)
(20,435)
64,492
8,555
4,988
(28,323)
49,712
(2,828)
(149)
(195)
(1,310)
(4,482)
45,230
64,492
8,555
4,988
(28,323)
49,712
64,492
8,555
4,988
(28,323)
49,712
(2,828)
(149)
(195)
(1,310)
(4,482)
45,230
1,033,346
270,483
76,117
245,617
1,625,563
561,998
65,163
8,607
374,897
1,010,665
471,348
205,320
67,510
(129,280)
614,898
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 11 SEGMENT INFORMATION
6 months ended March 2019
Sale of goods and biological assets Debtor interest associated with sales Interest receivable from related party advances Commission revenue
Sales revenue
Equity accounted profits
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation Depreciation and amortisation
Segment result
Interest expense
Fair value adjustment of financial instruments Unwinding of discount expense in regards to liabilities
Finance costs
Profit from ordinary activities before tax
Segment result
Discontinued operations results
Continuing profit before finance costs and tax expense
Interest expense
Fair value adjustment of financial instruments Unwinding of discount expense in regards to liabilities
Finance costs
Continuing profit before tax expense
As at 30 September 2019
Segment assets
Segment liabilities
Net assets
Branch
Wholesale
Feed and
Corporate
Processing
Services and
Total
Network
Network
Services
Other Costs
$000
$000
$000
$000
$000
491,316
-
95,504
332
587,152
3,257
-
-
-
3,257
1,047
-
-
-
1,047
146,037
-
-
-
146,037
641,657
-
95,504
332
737,493
2,826
-
-
-
2,826
53,542
-
4,139
(22,774)
34,907
(1,482)
-
(493)
(451)
(2,426)
52,060
-
3,646
(23,225)
32,481
(2,345)
(855)
(989)
(4,189)
28,292
52,060
-
3,646
(23,225)
32,481
-
-
441
-
441
52,060
-
4,087
(23,225)
32,922
(2,345)
(855)
(989)
(4,189)
28,733
772,423
-
69,646
174,661
1,016,730
327,379
-
9,214
187,254
523,847
445,044
-
60,432
(12,593)
492,883
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 12 EARNINGS PER SHARE
Weighted average number of ordinary shares ('000) used in calculating basic EPS Dilutive share options ('000)
Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating dilutive EPS ('000)
Reported operations
Basic and dilutive
Net profit attributable to members (after tax)
Reported operations earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share (cents per share)
Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)
Continuing operations
Basic and dilutive
Net profit attributable to members (after tax)
Less: Net loss of discontinued operations (net of tax)
Net profit of continuing operations (net of tax)
Continuing operations earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share (cents per share)
Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)
Discontinued operations
Net (loss) of discontinued operations (net of tax)
Discontinued operations earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share (cents per share)
Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)
March
March
2020
2019
152,470
116,515
1,669
1,976
154,139
118,491
March
March
2020
2019
$000
$000
51,959
27,360
34.1 ¢
23.5 ¢
33.7 ¢
23.1 ¢
51,959
27,360
-
2,440
51,959
29,800
34.1 ¢
25.6 ¢
33.7 ¢
25.1 ¢
-
(2,440)
-
(2.1)¢
-
(2.1)¢
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 13 BUSINESS COMBINATIONS - CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE ENTITY
Acquisition of AIRR Holdings Limited
On 13 November 2019, Elders acquired AIRR Holdings Limited, a wholesale business based in Shepparton, Victoria, supported by a network of eight warehouses to supply independent retail stores throughout Australia.
Details of the purchase consideration, net assets acquired and goodwill are as follows:
Provisional fair
value
recognised
by Elders
$000
Purchase consideration
Cash paid
75,037
Shares issued
80,388
155,425
Cash advance for repayment of AIRR debt facility
21,689
Total purchase consideration
177,114
The assets and liabilities recognised as a result of the acquisition are as follows:
Cash and cash equivalents
25
Trade and other receivables
56,800
Inventories
48,026
Property, plant and equipment
2,195
Brand name
7,631
Customer intangibles
47,620
Other intangibles
568
Trade and other payables
(41,993)
Provisions
(1,646)
Deferred tax liability - net
(15,438)
Net identifiable assets acquired
103,788
Goodwill on acquisition
73,326
177,114
The fair value of net identifiable assets acquired above is provisional pending finalisation of fair values.
The goodwill is attributable to the value inherent in AIRR Holdings Limited's geographical footprint and national distribution channel, the workforce of the business and synergies arising from the acquisition which are specific to Elders. Goodwill has been allocated to the Wholesale Network segment. None of the goodwill is expected to be deductible for tax purposes.
The fair value of trade and other receivables is $56.8 million and includes trade receivables with a fair value of $55.6 million. The gross contractual amount for trade receivables due is $56.2 million, of which $0.6 million is expected to be uncollectible.
The results of the acquired business for the period from date of acquisition to 31 March 2020 are detailed in note 11.
Other acquisitions during the period
During the current period, Elders acquired a number of small retail and agency businesses for a total consideration of $2.2 million, including $0.7 million of deferred consideration. These transactions resulted in the recognition of $1.7 million of goodwill. These acquisitions are not material to Elders.
Acquisition-related costs
Acquisition-related costs of $2.9 million are included in other expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
Payments for acquisitions through business combinations, net of cash acquired
The cash outflow for payments for acquisitions through business combinations, net of cash acquired represents cash paid in respect of AIRR Holdings Limited, other businesses during the period and repayment of deferred consideration relating to acquisitions from prior periods.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
NOTE 14 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
In the prior period, Elders sold the Indonesian Feedlot and Abattoir assets and closed the remaining Retail business. Additionally, Elders impaired its investment in Elders Financial Planning Pty Ltd (49% share) as a consequence of Elders Financial Planning exiting its business. As required by AASB 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, the 2019 comparative discontinued operations disclosed below has been represented to show the effects of this classification.
Cont
Disc
Total
Cont
Disc
Total
6 months
6 months
6 months
6 Months
6 Months
6 Months
March 2020
March 2020
March 2020
March 2019
March 2019
March 2019
$000
$000
$000
$000
$000
$000
Sales revenue
925,220
-
925,220
732,857
4,636
737,493
Cost of sales
(724,038)
-
(724,038)
(562,407)
(4,693)
(567,100)
Gross profit
201,182
-
201,182
170,450
(57)
170,393
Equity accounted profits
3,041
-
3,041
2,826
-
2,826
Distribution expenses
(125,695)
-
(125,695)
(116,773)
(384)
(117,157)
Administration expenses
(25,709)
-
(25,709)
(22,532)
-
(22,532)
Other items of income/(expense)
(3,107)
-
(3,107)
(1,049)
-
(1,049)
Profit/(loss) before borrowing costs and tax
expense
49,712
-
49,712
32,922
(441)
32,481
Finance costs
(4,482)
-
(4,482)
(4,189)
(1,439)
(5,628)
Profit/(loss) before tax expense
45,230
-
45,230
28,733
(1,880)
26,853
Income tax benefit/(expense)
7,644
-
7,644
1,953
(560)
1,393
Net profit/(loss) for the period
52,874
-
52,874
30,686
(2,440)
28,246
Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
(915)
-
(915)
(886)
-
(886)
Net profit/(loss) attributable to members of the
parent entity
51,959
-
51,959
29,800
(2,440)
27,360
Revenue and expenses
Sales revenue:
Sale of goods and biological assets
756,989
-
756,989
582,516
4,636
587,152
Debtor interest associated with sales
3,773
-
3,773
3,257
-
3,257
Interest receivable from related party advances
2,339
-
2,339
1,047
-
1,047
Commission revenue
162,119
-
162,119
146,037
-
146,037
925,220
-
925,220
732,857
4,636
737,493
Other (expenses)/income:
Acquisition/divestments costs
(3,107)
-
(3,107)
-
-
-
IT infrastructure transition
-
-
-
(1,049)
-
(1,049)
(3,107)
-
(3,107)
(1,049)
-
(1,049)
The net cash flow of the discontinued operations is as follows:
March
March
2020
2019
$000
$000
Operating activities
-
(2,187)
Investing activities
-
2,700
Financing activities
-
(171)
Net cash inflow/(outflow)
-
342
Page 30
NOTE 15 RELATED PARTIES
During the half year ended 31 March 2020, Elders received a repayment of $8.0 million on its advance to StockCo Holdings Pty Ltd. As at balance date, Elders has a total receivable from StockCo Holdings Pty Ltd of $24.6 million (September 2019: $31.9 million) and recognised interest revenue of $2.3 million (March 2019: $1.0 million) during the period. Elders also received trail and exclusivity fees of $1.1 million (March 2019: $1.0 million).
As part of the acquisition of AIRR Holdings Limited, Elders assumed property lease contracts and made lease payments (comprising principal and interest) totalling $0.9 million to related entities of the Managing Director of AIRR Holdings Limited during the period from 13 November 2019 to 31 March 2020. At 31 March 2020, there is a right-of-use asset of $11.2 million and lease liability of $11.2 million associated with these property lease contracts. Such transactions are on arm's length commercial terms and procedures are in place to manage any actual or potential conflicts of interest.
Details of other related party relationships are included within note 26 of the 30 September 2019 annual financial statements.
NOTE 16 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
There are no matters or circumstances that have arisen since 31 March 2020, which is not otherwise dealt with in this report or in the consolidated financial statements, that has significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of Elders, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of Elders in subsequent financial periods.
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
In accordance with a resolution of the Directors of Elders Limited, the Directors declare:
In the opinion of the Directors:
the financial statements and notes of Elders are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
giving a true and fair view of its financial position as at 31 March 2020 and of its performance for the half year ended on that date; and
complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.
there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
On behalf of the Board
Wilton Chair
M C Allison
Managing Director
Adelaide
18 May 2020
Independent auditor's review report to the members of Elders Limited
Report on the half-year financial report
We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Elders Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled from time to time during the half-year (together the Group), which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2020, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, selected other explanatory notes and the directors' declaration.
Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report
The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Australian Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 March 2020 and its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of Elders Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.
A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Independence
In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757
Level 11, 70 Franklin Street, ADELAIDE SA 5000, GPO Box 418, ADELAIDE SA 5001 T: +61 8 8218 7000, F: +61 8 8218 7999, www.pwc.com.au
Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.
Conclusion
Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report of Elders Limited is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including:
giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 March 2020 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date;
complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Andrew Forman
Adelaide
Partner
18 May 2020
Auditor's Independence Declaration
As lead auditor for the review of Elders Limited for the half-year ended 31 March 2020, I declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:
no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of theCorporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review. This declaration is in respect of Elders Limited and the entities it controlled during the period.
Andrew Forman
Adelaide
Partner
18 May 2020
PricewaterhouseCoopers
PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757
Level 11, 70 Franklin Street, ADELAIDE SA 5000, GPO Box 418, ADELAIDE SA 5001 T: +61 8 8218 7000, F: +61 8 8218 7999, www.pwc.com.au
Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.