Elders : Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

24 February 2020
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Following the announcement of the appointment of Matthew Quinn as a director of Elders Limited on 20 February 2020, attached is an Appendix 3X (Initial Director's Interest Notice).
Authorised by and Further Information:
Peter Hastings
Company Secretary 08 8425 4964
Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000
Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity ELDERS LIMITED
ABN 34 004 336 636
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Matthew James Quinn
|
Date of appointment
|
20 February 2020
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
Nil (refer Part 2)
|
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of
|
Number & class of Securities
|
15,000 Fully Paid Ordinary
|
Super Quinn Pty Ltd ATF Quinn
|
Super Fund
|
|
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Nil
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest relates
|
