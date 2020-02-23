Elders : Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Log in
Elders : Initial Director's Interest Notice

02/23/2020 | 07:49pm EST

24 February 2020

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Following the announcement of the appointment of Matthew Quinn as a director of Elders Limited on 20 February 2020, attached is an Appendix 3X (Initial Director's Interest Notice).

Authorised by and Further Information:

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary 08 8425 4964

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636. Registered Office: 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ELDERS LIMITED

ABN 34 004 336 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Matthew James Quinn

Date of appointment

20 February 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil (refer Part 2)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

interest

to the relevant interest.

15,000 Fully Paid Ordinary

Super Quinn Pty Ltd ATF Quinn

Super Fund

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 2

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 00:48:03 UTC
