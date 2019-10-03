Elders : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

4 October 2019

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) provides notice under Listing Rule 3.13.1 that its Annual General Meeting in respect of the financial year ended 30 September 2019 will be held on Thursday, 12 December 2019 in the City Room, Adelaide Convention Centre, North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia from 10:00am.

Shareholders will receive further details in the Notice of Annual General Meeting in due course.

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

