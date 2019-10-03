Log in
ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/03
6.19 AUD   -2.67%
Elders : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

10/03/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

4 October 2019

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) provides notice under Listing Rule 3.13.1 that its Annual General Meeting in respect of the financial year ended 30 September 2019 will be held on Thursday, 12 December 2019 in the City Room, Adelaide Convention Centre, North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia from 10:00am.

Shareholders will receive further details in the Notice of Annual General Meeting in due course.

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

1

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 23:51:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 638 M
EBIT 2019 72,3 M
Net income 2019 61,1 M
Debt 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 877 M
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,58  AUD
Last Close Price 6,19  AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ian Wilton Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Diana J. Eilert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED-5.89%604
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%27 631
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%21 323
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.-0.29%10 593
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 021
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 922
