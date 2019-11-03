Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Elders Limited    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elders : partners with SA Government to showcase and validate on farm best-practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 08:13pm EST

Elders is excited to be partnering with the South Australian government to develop best-practice farming demonstration sites in the Limestone Coast.

The state-owned Struan and Kybybolite farms, near Naracoote, will allow farmers to trial relevant AgTech and latest animal genetics and pasture varieties, plus modern-day water utilisation, disease management and grazing strategies.

It's a strategic partnership that will see Elders lead a coalition of research organisations, key suppliers, and government organisations to collectively help Australian farmers by marshalling products from research through to commercialisation.

The partnership will be built as part a part of Elders' newly established RD&E facility, the Thomas Elder Institute. It will utilise the unique expertise available through Thomas Elder Consulting as well as Elders' broader adviser network and supplier relationships.

Elders CEO Mark Allison says that the organisation's focus on digital agriculture innovation and development, and extensive agronomy and adviser network, would deliver data-driven insights to assist its clients.

'This government-industry collaboration will enable a world-class sustainable farming enterprise that will provide a platform for new research activities, ground-truthing of new technologies and demonstrating the latest commercial products, as well as being a resource for ongoing industry education,' Mr Allison said.

The Struan and Kybybolite farms are currently used for research on pastures, crop agronomy, grazing management, cattle and sheep genetics, and meat production and quality.

The State government already uses the properties to run Struan Agricultural Centre and Kybybolite Research Centre, but this partnership will allow South Australia to achieve much more.

'Our focus at Elders is on helping people to find success with their agricultural business and supporting the Australian agricultural industries and we're excited about working with the South Australian government to achieve this,' Mr Allison said.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 01:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDERS LIMITED
08:13pELDERS : partners with SA Government to showcase and validate on farm best-pract..
PU
10/28ELDERS : Federal Court of Australia Approves AIRR Scheme Opens in a new Window
PU
10/25ELDERS : Results of AIRR Scheme Meeting and General Meeting Opens in a new Windo..
PU
10/20ELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners f..
PU
10/18ELDERS : AIRR Scheme Election Results and Application Scaleback Opens in a new W..
PU
10/03ELDERS : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
10/03IN YOUR CORNER : A Note from Our CEO
PU
10/02IN YOUR CORNER : The Wadlow's story
PU
10/02IN YOUR CORNER : The White's story
PU
10/02IN YOUR CORNER : The Lehmanns
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 638 M
EBIT 2019 72,1 M
Net income 2019 60,8 M
Debt 2019 157 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 831 M
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,56  AUD
Last Close Price 5,87  AUD
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ian Wilton Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Diana J. Eilert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED-13.63%575
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%30 179
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%29 077
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%8 017
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 597
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group