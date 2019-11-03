Elders : partners with SA Government to showcase and validate on farm best-practice

Elders is excited to be partnering with the South Australian government to develop best-practice farming demonstration sites in the Limestone Coast.

The state-owned Struan and Kybybolite farms, near Naracoote, will allow farmers to trial relevant AgTech and latest animal genetics and pasture varieties, plus modern-day water utilisation, disease management and grazing strategies.

It's a strategic partnership that will see Elders lead a coalition of research organisations, key suppliers, and government organisations to collectively help Australian farmers by marshalling products from research through to commercialisation.

The partnership will be built as part a part of Elders' newly established RD&E facility, the Thomas Elder Institute. It will utilise the unique expertise available through Thomas Elder Consulting as well as Elders' broader adviser network and supplier relationships.

Elders CEO Mark Allison says that the organisation's focus on digital agriculture innovation and development, and extensive agronomy and adviser network, would deliver data-driven insights to assist its clients.

'This government-industry collaboration will enable a world-class sustainable farming enterprise that will provide a platform for new research activities, ground-truthing of new technologies and demonstrating the latest commercial products, as well as being a resource for ongoing industry education,' Mr Allison said.

The Struan and Kybybolite farms are currently used for research on pastures, crop agronomy, grazing management, cattle and sheep genetics, and meat production and quality.

The State government already uses the properties to run Struan Agricultural Centre and Kybybolite Research Centre, but this partnership will allow South Australia to achieve much more.

'Our focus at Elders is on helping people to find success with their agricultural business and supporting the Australian agricultural industries and we're excited about working with the South Australian government to achieve this,' Mr Allison said.