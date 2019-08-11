Elders : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Entitlement Offer

On Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 10,710,995 New Shares were issued under the institutional offer component of the Entitlement Offer (Institutional Entitlement Offer).

On Monday, 12 August 2019, 6,739,611 New Shares were issued under the retail offer component of the Entitlement Offer (Retail Entitlement Offer). Included in this figure are 845,032 New Shares that were allocated to sub- underwriters as a result of a shortfall in the retail entitlement offer.

Placement

7,234,079 New Shares were issued on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 under an underwritten placement (Placement) as announced to ASX by the Company on Monday, 15 July 2019.

Total New Shares

The combined total number of New Shares issued pursuant to the terms of the underwritten

accelerated pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) as announced to ASX by the Company on Monday, 15 July 2019 was 17,450,606.

The New Shares are fully paid ordinary shares.