Elders : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of+securities issued or to Fully paid ordinary shares in the Company
be issued
(each a New Share).
04/03/2013
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding
and due dates for payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Entitlement Offer
On Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 10,710,995 New Shares were issued under the institutional offer component of the Entitlement Offer (Institutional Entitlement Offer).
On Monday, 12 August 2019, 6,739,611 New Shares were issued under the retail offer component of the Entitlement Offer (Retail Entitlement Offer). Included in this figure are 845,032 New Shares that were allocated to sub- underwriters as a result of a shortfall in the retail entitlement offer.
Placement
7,234,079 New Shares were issued on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 under an underwritten placement (Placement) as announced to ASX by the Company on Monday, 15 July 2019.
Total New Shares
The combined total number of New Shares issued pursuant to the terms of the underwritten
accelerated pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) as announced to ASX by the Company on Monday, 15 July 2019 was 17,450,606.
The New Shares are fully paid ordinary shares.
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes.
Entitlement Offer: $5.55 per New Share (Entitlements not taken up in the Institutional Entitlement Offer were offered for sale at the Placement price in a bookbuild)
Placement: $5.55 per New Share
The gross proceeds of the Entitlement Offer and the Placement (together, the Capital Raising) will be used to fund the proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares in AIRR Holdings Limited by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement.
Surplus funds raised, if any, will be used for repayment of debt and payment of costs associated with the Capital Raising.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
04/03/2013
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
7,234,079 New Shares.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
17,450,606 New Shares under the Entitlement Offer, of which 10,710,995 New Shares were issued under the Institutional Entitlement Offer and 6,739,611 New Shares were issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer.
6g
If +securities
issued
under
rule
Not applicable.
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under
rule
7.1A.3?
Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If +securities
were
issued
under
Not applicable.
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state date on which
valuation
of
consideration
was
released
to
ASX
Market
Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
LR 7.1 - 10,310,811
LR 7.1A - not applicable
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
The allotment date for the New Shares under the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer was Wednesday, 24 July 2019.
The allotment date for the New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer is Monday, 12 August 2019.
8
Number
and +class
of
all
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in section
2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
141,650,621
Fully paid ordinary
shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,976,000
Unlisted performance
rights
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
Same as existing ordinary shares
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval No. required?
Is the issue renounceable or non-Non-renounceable. renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will 1 New Share for each 6.7 existing shares held
be offered
as at the record date.
14
+Class of +securities to which the
Fully paid ordinary shares.
offer relates
15
+Record
date
to
determine
7.00pm (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 17
entitlements
July 2019.
16
Will holdings on different registers
No.
(or subregisters) be aggregated for
calculating entitlements?
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in Rounded up to the nearest whole number. relation to fractions
04/03/2013
