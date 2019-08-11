Elders : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

Log in
Elders : Appendix 3B

08/11/2019 | 09:56pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Elders Limited (Company)

ABN

34 004 336 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to Fully paid ordinary shares in the Company

be issued

(each a New Share).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

ME_163130944_1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and

expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding

and due dates for payment; if

+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Entitlement Offer

On Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 10,710,995 New Shares were issued under the institutional offer component of the Entitlement Offer (Institutional Entitlement Offer).

On Monday, 12 August 2019, 6,739,611 New Shares were issued under the retail offer component of the Entitlement Offer (Retail Entitlement Offer). Included in this figure are 845,032 New Shares that were allocated to sub- underwriters as a result of a shortfall in the retail entitlement offer.

Placement

7,234,079 New Shares were issued on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 under an underwritten placement (Placement) as announced to ASX by the Company on Monday, 15 July 2019.

Total New Shares

The combined total number of New Shares issued pursuant to the terms of the underwritten

accelerated pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) as announced to ASX by the Company on Monday, 15 July 2019 was 17,450,606.

The New Shares are fully paid ordinary shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

ME_163130944_1

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
      distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes.

Entitlement Offer: $5.55 per New Share (Entitlements not taken up in the Institutional Entitlement Offer were offered for sale at the Placement price in a bookbuild)

Placement: $5.55 per New Share

The gross proceeds of the Entitlement Offer and the Placement (together, the Capital Raising) will be used to fund the proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares in AIRR Holdings Limited by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement.

Surplus funds raised, if any, will be used for repayment of debt and payment of costs associated with the Capital Raising.

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

ME_163130944_1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

7,234,079 New Shares.

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

17,450,606 New Shares under the Entitlement Offer, of which 10,710,995 New Shares were issued under the Institutional Entitlement Offer and 6,739,611 New Shares were issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer.

6g

If +securities

issued

under

rule

Not applicable.

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under

rule

7.1A.3?

Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If +securities

were

issued

under

Not applicable.

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state date on which

valuation

of

consideration

was

released

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

LR 7.1 - 10,310,811

LR 7.1A - not applicable

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

The allotment date for the New Shares under the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer was Wednesday, 24 July 2019.

The allotment date for the New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer is Monday, 12 August 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

ME_163130944_1

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

8

Number

and +class

of

all

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in section

2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

141,650,621

Fully paid ordinary

shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,976,000

Unlisted performance

rights

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Same as existing ordinary shares

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval No. required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- Non-renounceable. renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will 1 New Share for each 6.7 existing shares held

be offered

as at the record date.

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Fully paid ordinary shares.

offer relates

15

+Record

date

to

determine

7.00pm (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 17

entitlements

July 2019.

16

Will holdings on different registers

No.

(or subregisters) be aggregated for

calculating entitlements?

17 Policy for deciding entitlements in Rounded up to the nearest whole number. relation to fractions

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

ME_163130944_1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 01:55:07 UTC
