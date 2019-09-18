Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Elders Ltd    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elders : Bell Potter Emerging Leaders Conference Presentation Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

19 September 2019

Bell Potter Emerging Leaders Conference Presentation

Attached is a presentation being given today by Elders' Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Allison, to an emerging leaders conference being hosted by Bell Potter.

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

1

Elders Limited

Bell Potter Emerging Leaders Conference Sydney

19 September 2019

DISCLAIMER & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Forward looking statements

This presentation is prepared for informational purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry of which, many are beyond the control of Elders. Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.

Non-IFRS information

This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.

2

AGENDA

  1. Elders Today
  2. Business Model
  3. Eight Point Plan
  4. Strategic Growth
  5. AIRR Overview
  6. Financial Performance
  7. Priorities & Outlook
  8. Summary

ELDERS TODAY

  • Australia's largest listed full service rural service and products supplier
  • 180 years old
  • 1,900 employees
  • 450 points of presence in Australia and overseas
  • Servicing over 40,000 primary producers across Australia and international markets

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 00:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDERS LTD
08:57pELDERS : Bell Potter Emerging Leaders Conference Presentation Opens in a new Win..
PU
09/12ELDERS : and AIRR rural services deal not opposed
AQ
09/11AXX : Elders and AIRR rural services deal not opposed Opens in a new Window
PU
09/10ELDERS : Change of Chairman Opens in a new Window
PU
08/28ELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners f..
PU
08/20ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
08/16ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
08/14ELDERS : Agrees Refinancing Terms Opens in a new Window
PU
08/12ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
08/11ELDERS : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 638 M
EBIT 2019 72,3 M
Net income 2019 61,1 M
Debt 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 945 M
Chart ELDERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Elders Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,58  AUD
Last Close Price 6,67  AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael Geoffrey Carroll Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LTD-0.77%659
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%28 679
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%22 039
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC0.60%10 780
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 523
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group