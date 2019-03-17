Elders : Blue Ocean Equities Roundtable Presentation Opens in a new Window

18 March 2019
Blue Ocean Equities Roundtable Presentation
Attached is a presentation being given today by Elders' Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Allison, to an investor roundtable being hosted by Blue Ocean Equities.
Peter Hastings
Company Secretary
1
Elders Limited
Mark Allison
BOEQ Roundtable
18 March, 2019
Disclaimer and important information
Forward looking statements
This presentation is prepared for informational purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry of which, many are beyond the control of Elders.
Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.
Non-IFRS information
This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.
Agenda
-
▪ Business Model
-
▪ Financial Progress FY14 to FY19
-
▪ Eight Point Plan to FY20
-
▪ Balanced Growth to FY20
-
▪ Strategic Gaps
-
▪ Summary
Business Model
$1.1bn retail sales
716k tonnes fertiliser
9.9m head sheep
1.5m head cattle
371k wool bales
44k grain tonnes
FY18 gross margin contribution
Wool
GrainResidentialProperty managementFranchise
$1bn farmland sales
$710m residential sales
8,287 properties under management
128 franchises
$3.0bn loan book1
$1.6bn deposit book1
$71.7m StockCo book1 $689.9m gross written premium1
Digital and technical services
Fee for serviceAuctions plus (50%)Elders Weather
Feed and processing services
Killara FeedlotElders Indonesia2
Auctions Plus
694k head sheep
78k head cattle
Killara
56k headElders weather
190m hits
Indonesia2
China
$8.6m sales $10.9m sales
42%
34%
9%
11%
n/a3
4%
-
1 Principal positions are held by Rural Bank, StockCo and Elders insurance (QBE subsidiary respectively).
-
2 Announcement of Indonesian divestment in April 2018.
-
3 Existing agronomic activity presented within Retail margin, and Auctions Plus in Agency margin.