Elders : Blue Ocean Equities Roundtable Presentation Opens in a new Window

Elders : Blue Ocean Equities Roundtable Presentation

03/17/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

18 March 2019

Blue Ocean Equities Roundtable Presentation

Attached is a presentation being given today by Elders' Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Allison, to an investor roundtable being hosted by Blue Ocean Equities.

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

1

Elders Limited

Mark Allison

BOEQ Roundtable

18 March, 2019

Disclaimer and important information

Forward looking statements

This presentation is prepared for informational purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry of which, many are beyond the control of Elders.

Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.

Non-IFRS information

This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.

Agenda

  • Business Model

  • Financial Progress FY14 to FY19

  • Eight Point Plan to FY20

  • Balanced Growth to FY20

  • Strategic Gaps

  • Summary

Business Model

Retail products

Farm suppliesFertiliser

$1.1bn retail sales

716k tonnes fertiliser

Agency services

Livestock

9.9m head sheep

1.5m head cattle

371k wool bales

44k grain tonnes

FY18 gross margin contribution

Real estate services

Farmland

Wool

GrainResidentialProperty managementFranchise

$1bn farmland sales

$710m residential sales

8,287 properties under management

128 franchises

Financial services

Agri-financeInsurance

$3.0bn loan book1

$1.6bn deposit book1

$71.7m StockCo book1 $689.9m gross written premium1

Digital and technical services

Fee for serviceAuctions plus (50%)Elders Weather

Feed and processing services

Killara FeedlotElders Indonesia2

Elders China

Auctions Plus

694k head sheep

78k head cattle

Killara

56k headElders weather

190m hits

Indonesia2

China

$8.6m sales $10.9m sales

42%

34%

9%

11%

n/a3

4%

  • 1 Principal positions are held by Rural Bank, StockCo and Elders insurance (QBE subsidiary respectively).

  • 2 Announcement of Indonesian divestment in April 2018.

  • 3 Existing agronomic activity presented within Retail margin, and Auctions Plus in Agency margin.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 02:08:03 UTC
