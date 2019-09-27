Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Elders Ltd    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elders : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme:

Elders Ltd

ACN/ARSN:

004 336 636

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name:

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:

The previous notice was given to the company on:

The previous notice was dated:

Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited

000 443 274

27/09/2019

24/06/2019

24/06/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration given

Class (6) and

Person's

relevant

in relation to

number of

change

interest

change (4)

securities

votes affected

change (5)

changed

affected

25/06/2019 -

982,189

SIMAL

Buy

$5,454,240.24

Ordinary

982,189

27/09/2019

Shares

25/06/2019 -

706,753

SIMAL

Sell

$4,575,891.48

Ordinary

706,753

27/09/2019

Shares

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Schroder Investment Management Australia

Related Fund Manager

Limited ("SIMAL")

4. Address

The address of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Schroder Investment Management (Australia)

Level 20, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney,

Limited ("SIMAL")

2000, Australia

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDERS LTD
02:15aELDERS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
09/19ELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners f..
PU
09/19ELDERS : AIRR Holdings Limited Scheme of Arrangement Update Opens in a new Windo..
PU
09/18ELDERS : Bell Potter Emerging Leaders Conference Presentation Opens in a new Win..
PU
09/12ELDERS : and AIRR rural services deal not opposed
AQ
09/11AXX : Elders and AIRR rural services deal not opposed Opens in a new Window
PU
09/10ELDERS : Change of Chairman Opens in a new Window
PU
08/28ELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners f..
PU
08/20ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
08/16ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 638 M
EBIT 2019 72,3 M
Net income 2019 61,1 M
Debt 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 887 M
Chart ELDERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Elders Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,58  AUD
Last Close Price 6,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael Geoffrey Carroll Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LTD-8.52%599
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%25 993
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%18 987
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC0.04%10 720
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 082
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group