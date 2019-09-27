Elders : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme:
|
Elders Ltd
|
ACN/ARSN:
|
004 336 636
|
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name:
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:
The previous notice was given to the company on:
The previous notice was dated:
Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited
000 443 274
27/09/2019
24/06/2019
24/06/2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of
|
Person whose
|
Nature of
|
Consideration given
|
Class (6) and
|
Person's
|
relevant
|
in relation to
|
number of
|
change
|
interest
|
change (4)
|
securities
|
votes affected
|
change (5)
|
|
changed
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25/06/2019 -
|
|
|
|
982,189
|
|
SIMAL
|
Buy
|
$5,454,240.24
|
Ordinary
|
982,189
|
27/09/2019
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25/06/2019 -
|
|
|
|
706,753
|
|
SIMAL
|
Sell
|
$4,575,891.48
|
Ordinary
|
706,753
|
27/09/2019
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
Schroder Investment Management Australia
|
Related Fund Manager
|
Limited ("SIMAL")
|
4. Address
The address of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Schroder Investment Management (Australia)
|
Level 20, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney,
|
Limited ("SIMAL")
|
2000, Australia
|
|
Disclaimer
Elders Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:12:03 UTC