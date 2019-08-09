Elders : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Log in
ELDERS LTD (ELD)

ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
6.75 AUD   -1.03%
Elders : Change in substantial holding

08/09/2019 | 05:36am EDT

604

page 1/2

15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ELDERS LIMITED

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

004 336 636

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED ACN 005 885 567 (YFM); YARRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACN 614 782 795 (YCMH); YARRA MANAGEMENT NOMINEES PTY LTD ACN 616 681 068 (YMN); AA AUSTRALIA FINCO PTY LTD ACN 614 781 172 (FINCO); TA SP AUSTRALIA TOPCO PTY LTD ACN 612 486 452 (TOPCO); TA UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (UNIVERSAL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

005 885 567

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

07 / 08 / 19

The previous notice was given to the company

on

22 / 03 / 19

The previous notice was dated

22 / 03 / 19

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

  1. had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

8,740,427

7.4873%

12,788,686

9.4794%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

relevant interest changed

change (6)

given in relation

securities affected

votes affected

to change (7)

21 March to 7

All substantial holders named in

Purchased

$8,414,038.65

+1,516,043

1,516,043

August 2019

1 above

Sold

$4,579,727.81

-644,978

644,978

Transfer

-

+3,177,194

3,177,194

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and

Person's

interest

securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

number of

votes

(8)

securities

YFM as the

Relevant interest held in

Ordinary

responsible entity for a

All substantial

YFM's capacity as

HSBC Custody Nominees

Fully Paid

904,953

holders named in

range of managed

responsible entity for the

(Australia) Limited

Shares /

1 above

investment schemes

range of funds it

904,953

manages.

National Australia Bank

Relevant interest held in

Asset Servicing; BNP

Ordinary

All substantial

Paribas Securities Services;

YFM's capacity as

Fully Paid

11,883,733

holders named in

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA;

Various clients

investment manager for

Shares /

1 above

Citigroup Pty Limited; State

a range of client

11,883,733

Street Australia Limited;

portfolios.

JPMorgan Chase Bank

604

page 2/2

15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

YFM

LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE, VICTORIA 3000, AUSTRALIA

YCMH

LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000, AUSTRALIA

YMN

LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000, AUSTRALIA

FINCO

58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066, AUSTRALIA

TOPCO

58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066, AUSTRALIA

UNIVERSAL

3RD FLOOR, DEVONSHIRE HOUSE 1 MAYFAIR PLACE, LONDON W1J 8AJ, UNITED KINGDOM

Signature

print name

GARVIN LOUIE

capacity COMPANY SECRETARY OF YFM

sign here

date 09 / 08 / 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:35:02 UTC
