Elders : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
08/09/2019 | 05:36am EDT
15 July 2001
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ELDERS LIMITED
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
004 336 636
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED ACN 005 885 567 (YFM); YARRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACN 614 782 795 (YCMH); YARRA MANAGEMENT NOMINEES PTY LTD ACN 616 681 068 (YMN); AA AUSTRALIA FINCO PTY LTD ACN 614 781 172 (FINCO); TA SP AUSTRALIA TOPCO PTY LTD ACN 612 486 452 (TOPCO); TA UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (UNIVERSAL)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
005 885 567
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
07 / 08 / 19
The previous notice was given to the company
on
22 / 03 / 19
The previous notice was dated
22 / 03 / 19
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate
had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
8,740,427
7.4873%
12,788,686
9.4794%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and number of
Person's
relevant interest changed
change (6)
given in relation
securities affected
votes affected
to change (7)
21 March to 7
All substantial holders named in
Purchased
$8,414,038.65
+1,516,043
1,516,043
August 2019
1 above
Sold
$4,579,727.81
-644,978
644,978
Transfer
-
+3,177,194
3,177,194
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and
Person's
interest
securities
registered as holder
interest (6)
number of
votes
(8)
securities
YFM as the
Relevant interest held in
Ordinary
responsible entity for a
All substantial
YFM's capacity as
HSBC Custody Nominees
Fully Paid
904,953
holders named in
range of managed
responsible entity for the
(Australia) Limited
Shares /
1 above
investment schemes
range of funds it
904,953
manages.
National Australia Bank
Relevant interest held in
Asset Servicing; BNP
Ordinary
All substantial
Paribas Securities Services;
YFM's capacity as
Fully Paid
11,883,733
holders named in
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA;
Various clients
investment manager for
Shares /
1 above
Citigroup Pty Limited; State
a range of client
11,883,733
Street Australia Limited;
portfolios.
JPMorgan Chase Bank
15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
YFM
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE, VICTORIA 3000, AUSTRALIA
YCMH
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000, AUSTRALIA
YMN
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000, AUSTRALIA
FINCO
58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066, AUSTRALIA
TOPCO
58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066, AUSTRALIA
UNIVERSAL
3RD FLOOR, DEVONSHIRE HOUSE 1 MAYFAIR PLACE, LONDON W1J 8AJ, UNITED KINGDOM
Signature
print name
GARVIN LOUIE
capacity COMPANY SECRETARY OF YFM
sign here
date 09 / 08 / 2019
