Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Elders Ltd    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/10
6.66 AUD   -1.77%
08:17pELDERS : Change of Chairman Opens in a new Window
PU
08/28ELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners for July
PU
08/20ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elders : Change of Chairman Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

11 September 2019

Change of Chairman

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) announces that Michael Carroll has today decided to stand down as Chairman. The Board of Elders has elected Ian Wilton as Chairman to replace Mr Carroll. Mr Carroll will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of Elders.

The Board has also resolved to make the following consequential adjustments to the Chairmen of the Board's committees:

  • Mr Wilton will become Chairman of the Work Health and Safety and Nomination and Prudential Committees, replacing Mr Carroll.
  • Robyn Clubb will replace Mr Wilton as Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.
  • Diana Eilert will replace Ms Clubb as Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee.

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

1

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDERS LTD
08:17pELDERS : Change of Chairman Opens in a new Window
PU
08/28ELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners f..
PU
08/20ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
08/16ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
08/14ELDERS : Agrees Refinancing Terms Opens in a new Window
PU
08/12ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
08/11ELDERS : Cleansing Notice - Ineligible Shareholders Opens in a new Window
PU
08/11ELDERS : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
08/09ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
08/07ELDERS : Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 638 M
EBIT 2019 72,3 M
Net income 2019 61,1 M
Debt 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 943 M
Chart ELDERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Elders Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,58  AUD
Last Close Price 6,66  AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael Geoffrey Carroll Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LTD-2.69%660
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%29 068
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%22 154
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-3.40%10 352
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 746
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group