Elders : Change of Chairman Opens in a new Window

11 September 2019

Change of Chairman

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) announces that Michael Carroll has today decided to stand down as Chairman. The Board of Elders has elected Ian Wilton as Chairman to replace Mr Carroll. Mr Carroll will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of Elders.

The Board has also resolved to make the following consequential adjustments to the Chairmen of the Board's committees:

Mr Wilton will become Chairman of the Work Health and Safety and Nomination and Prudential Committees, replacing Mr Carroll.

Robyn Clubb will replace Mr Wilton as Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

Diana Eilert will replace Ms Clubb as Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee.

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

