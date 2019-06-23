Elders : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Log in
ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/21
6.35 AUD   +0.63%
Elders : Change of Director's Interest Notice

06/23/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Elders Limited

ABN

34 004 336 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Date of last notice

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Froome (ATF I Wilton Super Fund)

(including r g stered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Considerat on

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to

Note:changeDetails are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

this provided?

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

24 June 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 00:59:04 UTC
