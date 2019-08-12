Elders : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Wilton Date of last notice 24 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Held by Mr Ian Wilton & Ms Sharon (including registered holder) Lawler Froome (ATF I Wilton Super Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Fund) interest. Date of change 12 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 111,597 Class Fully Paid Ordinary Number acquired 16,657 Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration $92,446.35 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 128,254

