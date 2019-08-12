Log in
ELDERS LTD (ELD) AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/12 6.73 AUD -0.30%
6.73 AUD   -0.30%
08/12ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
08/11ELDERS : Cleansing Notice - Ineligible Shareholders Opens in a new Window
PU
08/11ELDERS : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elders : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

0
08/12/2019 | 11:22pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Elders Limited

ABN

34 004 336 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Wilton

Date of last notice

24 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Held by Mr Ian Wilton & Ms Sharon

(including registered holder)

Lawler Froome (ATF I Wilton Super

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Fund)

interest.

Date of change

12 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

111,597

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary

Number acquired

16,657

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

$92,446.35

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

128,254

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Allotment pursuant to acceptance of retail

entitlement offer

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

13 August 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 03:21:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
